7 high-tech fishing gadgets for the modern angler

Fishing has long been a sport of champions, but no matter how much experience you have, there’s always more to learn, new fish to find and new water to explore. If you’ve got all the usual fishing gadgets and more rods and reels than you can count, it’s time to explore some more high-tech fishing gadgets.

From mechanical winders to fish finders and underwater cameras, there’s a vast world of modern-day fishing gear to explore. Advanced anglers can enhance their technique with the help of bite alarms, smart fishing reels and fishing drones.

Original price: $36.99

Instead of spending time spooling a new line onto your rod, a Piscifun fishing line winder does the hard work for you. It’s designed to effortlessly wind the line into your reel just by cranking a lever. The tool is lightweight enough to bring on all your finishing trips, and the suction cup at the bottom makes it even easier to use.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $199.99

Make fishing into a science with the help of the Deeper PRO+ 2 fish finder. You can easily attach the finder to your hook and cast it into the water. From there, it’ll scan for fish and deliver depth markers straight to the Fish Deeper app on your phone.

You can also create bathymetric maps, log your catches and mark all your favorite fishing spots so you can return to where you found your best catches. The lightweight design means you can throw the fish finder into your tackle box and bring it with you anywhere.

10 GIFTS FOR DADS WHO LOVE TO FISH

Original price: $129.95

Heading out for a whole weekend of fishing? Store all your poles above your luggage with this vehicle rod rack. It’s a simple design made of durable straps and suction cups. You can fit up to seven rod and reel combos on the rack, so you can be prepared for any water you find.

Original price: $38.49

Never miss a catch again when you use a smart fish bite alarm. It attaches right to your line and lights up and sounds an alarm when you’ve caught a fish. It’s a reliable way to ensure you’re reeling in all the fish you can, even after a long, tiring day of fishing.

FALL FISHING GEAR YOU NEED FOR THE COLDER WEATHER

A smart fishing reel from KastKing pairs with your smartphone to provide anglers with casting metrics such as number of casts, average distance, retrieve speed and more. With these metrics, you can learn how to caste more accurately.

The reel is designed for a wide range of techniques, but it’s especially helpful for reeling in your catch quickly. You can log every one of your fishing trips, tracking your favorite locations for later use.

Knowing what’s going on under the water is the only way to ensure you get your fish every time. An underwater fishing camera attaches to your line and gives you a crystal clear view of where the fish are in the water. The lens has two LED green lights that filter through the mud and muck under the water. The camera’s battery lasts up to 138 minutes on a fill charge, and it can dive 200 meters.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Experienced anglers looking for a new challenge can invest in a SwellPro fishing drone that can drop nearly five pounds worth of bait, ideal for long-distance fishing and professional fishing. The drone is waterproof and will float if it goes down. With a press of a button, you can automatically return the drone to its takeoff location, ensuring you never lose your new favorite fishing gadget.