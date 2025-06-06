11 Father's Day gifts for the patriotic dad that were made in America

If you are looking for a Father's Day gift for a dad who takes pride in American craftsmanship, choosing a gift that's made in America can be both meaningful and memorable.

Brands like L.L. Bean, Stetson, Red Wing and Igloo (among others) have stood strong over time and continue to create products made exclusively in the U.S. No matter what your dad is into, there’s a product on this list he’ll love, from work boots to cast iron pans, coolers, tents and much more.

You can also check out our list of the best Amazon deals for dads to get some inspiration. Or, if your dad is one of those dads that always says he has everything, check out our list of unique gift ideas.

Stetson hats are and have always been made in America. Dads who spend a lot of time outdoors could use a classic Stetson Bozeman outdoor hat. Made from 100% wool, this hat is durable and will last for generations. The genuine leather lining helps with sweat and will keep your hat dry.

Lodge pans are made from incredibly durable cast iron and are crafted in Tennessee. Lodge’s 15-inch cast iron pan is a great all-around pan, whether your dad loves to cook on his gas stove, grill or directly over the fire. They come pre-seasoned, so he can get cooking right away.

Igloo is committed to making all their coolers in America. An ideal cooler for dads who like to spend time in the woods is the Igloo Trailmate. It’s a 70-quart cooler with off-roading wheels, an easy-to-pull handle, a bottle opener, a mesh storage pocket and a fold-out tray for food and drinks.

The Weber Spirit E-210 gas grill is a stunning gas grill that can cook up enough food for a small family. The metal side tables are scratch-resistant and easy to clean, making them the perfect prep space. The procelain-enameled, cast-iron grates help retain an even heat to give you the sear you want every time.

If your dad loves camping, get him the Weber Traveler portable gas grill. At 32 inches wide and just 37 pounds, the grill is big enough to cook for up to four people and small enough to take anywhere. You can move the grill with just one hand, and the lid locks automatically as you start moving.

Red Wing boots are proudly made in America, and they’re some of the most durable work boots on the market. Red Wing’s Class Mocs have unbeatable traction paired with a unique, stylish look. These boots are made of leather and designed to be water-resistant.

L.L. Bean has always made the majority of their products in their home state of Maine. Their flannel-lined camp sleeping bag is no exception. Crafted from flannel-lining and classic water-resistant materials, this sleeping bag can hold up to most camping conditions. They come in a handful of colors and flannel patterns that your dad is sure to love.

Upgrade your dad’s tent setup with a four-person tent from L.L. Bean. The simple design makes this waterproof tent easy to set up in minutes. All windows and the door have a mesh lining that lets in air while repelling bugs.

Dads who love to fish will appreciate L.L. Bean’s travel spin rod. It’s easy to carry to any body of water, thanks to the lightweight design that features rugged graphite. It breaks down into four pieces with a hard case for protection while you’re traveling.

Most Vitamix blenders are still manufactured in Ohio. The design of the Vitamix 5200 blender allows you to handle large batches of drinks, soups and other foods you want blended. With just a drop of dish soap and some water, the Vitamix will clean itself with a quick blend.

Consider getting your dad coffee from a veteran-owned business like the Black Rifle Company. With blends like the Just Black blend and the Tactisquatch blend, these simple but strong-tasting coffee options are sure to impress your dad.

You can also select a company like Koa Coffee, which uses beans that farmers grow and process in Hawaii. They even have subscriptions available, so your dad can restock every month.