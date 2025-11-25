Festive family PJs are up to 44% off at Old Navy, J.Crew and Amazon for Black Friday

Matching family pajamas might sound a little corny, but they make for a memorable holiday tradition. Whether you’re doing it for the group photo, the Christmas morning vibe or just to make the kids laugh, there’s something fun about getting the whole crew in coordinated jammies. Right now, Amazon, Kohl’s, J. Crew Factory and Old Navy all have great sets on sale, including men's flannel PJs, women's short sets even baby picks. Check out these festive pajamas for the entire family below.

Old Navy

Old Navy has tons of festive prints and comfy materials that can be worn by the whole family — and even the dog.

Original price: $49.99

This men’s flannel pajama set comes in a few great prints, but the classic plaid is especially festive for the holidays. It’s warm, soft and polished. The button-down top with a collar makes it look just dressed up enough for opening gifts around the tree. There’s an option for women, kids and even the dog.

Original price: $39.99

Old Navy’s matching plaid PJs for women offer a fun twist on the classic flannel look. This set swaps long pants for sleep shorts and pairs them with a short-sleeve, button-down top with a collar. It’s ideal for ladies who tend to run hot but still want to match the family.

Original price: $39.99

Get the kids in on the matching fun with Old Navy’s classic plaid and other holiday-ready prints. This set includes a soft flannel button-down top with a collar and long sleeves, plus matching long pants. It’s a unisex style that works for boys or girls, available in sizes 5 to 18. There’s also a tighter-fit version for kids who prefer something snuggly.

Original price: $25

Old Navy has adorable stretchy sweater vests for pets made to match many of their holiday sets. This one is a dark green number with festive Mickey Mouse in a Santa hat, complete with rib-knit collar, leg cuffs and hem. There's even a keyhole opening at the back neck to make it harness-friendly.

Original price: $19.99

Old Navy’s holiday tees bring the cheer with cute graphics and festive slogans. They are made from a soft jersey with a classic crew neckline and short sleeves. Pair one with a matching pajama bottom for the complete look. There are graphic tees for dads that coordinate with kids PJs, but you can also grab a scoop neck waffle top to mix and match with coordinating bottoms.

J.Crew Factory

Holiday Goldendoodle PJs you can match with the whole family? Say no more. J.Crew Factory has a solid lineup of holiday-ready pajamas in playful prints and classic styles that are easy to match.

Original price: $69.50

These pajama pants check all the boxes. They are comfy, soft and the cozy flannel fabric keeps you warm on chilly nights. The holiday doodle print adds a fun, playful touch, but there are plenty of other seasonal designs to choose from. Available in sizes XS to 3X, so the whole family can get in on the cozy.

Original price: $54.50

Top off your pajama look with a cute graphic tee. These T-shirts from J.Crew have relaxed-fit crewnecks with playful, festive prints that add just the right amount of cheer to your holiday lounge look. There are matching options for men, too.

Amazon

Amazon is a go-to for finding matching holiday PJs, offering tons of patterns, colors and sizes to outfit the whole family.

Original price: $27.49

This matching set includes a long-sleeved crewneck top and jogger pants in a festive red snowflake print. The fabric is soft and stretchy, ideal for sleeping in and all-day lounging. It also comes in other holiday-inspired patterns like Santa Claus, elk, and classic plaid, so you can find the right vibe for your crew. Pick between men's, women's and kids sizing options to outfit everyone in your family.

Original price: $28.48

The men’s version of this classic set features drawstring bottoms with two pockets and a solid-colored Henley top. They are comfortable, practical and easy to match with the rest of the family. It’s a great pick for holiday mornings or just getting in on the festive fun.

Original price: $26.64

These soft organic cotton holiday PJs are made for the whole family. Adult sets come with a solid color, long-sleeve crewneck top and pants with a handy pocket for small items. The kids' versions are fully coordinated, and baby sizes come in cozy footed styles. With plenty of fun prints to choose from, it’s an easy way to match up for the holidays.

The Children's Place Family Matching Plaid Waffle Pajama Sets are perfect for cozy nights and holiday photos. Each set features a soft waffle-knit body, rib-knit cuffs, and festive plaid prints. The women’s set has a V-neck Henley design with long sleeves, while the men’s, kids’ and toddler sets come with a classic crewneck style. The pants have a pull-on elastic waist, making them as comfortable as they are cute. Choose your set in a holiday plaid or a fun Fair Isle option.

Kohl’s

Coordinate your holiday PJs with fun, festive prints from Kohl’s and cash in on Black Friday savings now. Many sets are up to 44% off, and you can save even more with code GOGET20 at checkout.

Original price: $39.99

This cozy set is made from soft, stretchy fabric, designed for lazy mornings or winding down at night. The top features a crewneck, long sleeves and pullover styling. The pants have an elastic waistband, ribbed cuffs and a snug fit. With festive patterns designed to match the whole family, it’s a comfy way to stay coordinated this holiday season. Coordinate your look with the whole family, with men’s and kids’ options in the same classic buffalo check holiday print.

Original price: $44.99

This matching set for men features a festive red and white Fair Isle print in a soft, stretchy polyester knit. The crewneck, long-sleeve top has ribbed cuffs for a snug fit. The matching pants come with an elastic waistband. They are cute, cozy and a perfect lounging set. The Fair Isle print in red is also available in women’s and kids’ so the whole family can coordinate their holiday style.

Original price: $32.99

This soft and stretchy kids' pajama set features a classic Tolli Tartan Plaid print with a festive twist. The long-sleeve crewneck top comes in blue with a Santa sleigh and reindeer graphic. The snug-fit pants have an elastic waistband, and they are available in sizes 4 to 14. Match your PJ style with women’s, men’s and baby sizes all available in the Tolli Tartan Plaid print.

