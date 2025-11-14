The 10 best winter linen upgrades: Flannel sheets, plush towers, sherpa blankets and more

Winterize your linen closet with warm, cozy textures for the bedroom and bathroom, from flannel sheets and sherpa blankets to plush towels. These standout picks from trusted brands like Brooklinen, Boll & Branch and Eddie Bauer deliver comfort and seasonal style.

Original price: $57.40

Refresh your bathroom basics with this towel set by American Soft Linen. Made from 100% Turkish cotton, the set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. They’re soft, absorbent and come in a range of colors to match any bathroom. Plus, they make it easy to fully stock the guest bath ahead of the holidays.

Original price: $259

Cozy up with these Eddie Bauer flannel sheets, made from double-brushed cotton for extra softness and warmth. They’re machine washable and come in classic colors like apricot, gray-green and checkered prints. Available in twin, full, queen and king sizes, they’re an easy cold-weather upgrade for any bed.

This Brooklinen luxe sateen sheet set hotel luxury comfort to your home. Made from cotton with a 480-thread count, these sheets have a smooth feel and a subtle sheen great for cozying up on chilly winter nights. They come in a variety of colors and sizes from twin to king.

Original price: $349

Upgrade your winter bedding with this luxury flannel sheet set from Boll & Branch. Brushed and triple-sheared for a velvety feel, these sheets deliver cozy warmth without causing midnight overheating. They're breathable, designed to resist pilling and come in a range of colors and prints, with sizes from twin to king.

Wrap yourself in the extra-thick plushness of these 100% Turkish cotton towels from Quince. They’re ultra-absorbent and bring that luxury spa feel right into your bathroom. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths in an array of calming colors that suit any space.

The Matouk Milagro bath towel is a splurge-worthy upgrade that’s big, fluffy and incredibly soft. Made with high-quality cotton yarns, this towel delivers a thick, plush feel that’s surprisingly lightweight. It is available in a range of beautiful colors that elevate your wind-down routine.

Original price: $57.73

This plush throw blanket from Eddie Bauer is made from ultra-soft polar fleece and adds both warmth and a touch of winter charm to any room. Available in cozy patterns like Fair Isle Grey and Nordic Plaid Blue, it’s the perfect extra layer for guests or for curling up with a good movie.

Original price: $59.99

Grab this waffle blanket when the temperature dips. Made of a thick knit fabric, the classic waffle weave brings just the right amount of warmth to your winter bedding without feeling heavy. Choose between a variety of colors and sizes small, twin, queen and king.

Original price: $339

The Cozy Earth bamboo down alternative comforter is a winter bedding must-have. It’s made of a cotton-polyester blend and is filled with 100% recycled polyester that won’t clump, even after nightly use. You have the option of a standard fill (great for extra insulation on chilly nights) or lightweight fill (ideal for hot sleepers) and in sizes twin to king.

Original price: $80.62

Add an extra layer of warmth to your winter bedding setup with this heated mattress pad from Sunbeam. Features include adjustable heat settings, dual controls for queen and king sizes and auto-shutoff for safety. It’s a smart winter upgrade that keeps you warm without cranking the thermostat.

