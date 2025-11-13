The best artificial Christmas trees and wreaths to buy for a festive, no fuss holiday — starting at $56

Real trees are festive, but they’re also messy, high maintenance and a hassle for small spaces. Enter the artificial Christmas tree: today’s options look more realistic than ever, take minutes to set up and can save you money year after year. Whether you’re going for a grand living room centerpiece or something slim for a tight corner, the right tree comes down to size, shape, lights and realism. Pre-lit trees spare you the headache of tangled cords, and flocked styles add a snowy touch indoors. No matter which style you’re looking for, this guide has an option for every style and space.

Original price: $674.99

Built with branches that look and feel surprisingly realistic this pre-lit Dunhill Fir delivers a classic Christmas tree vibe without shedding a single needle. The lush, full tree stands 7.5 feet tall and has a wide 59-inch base, making it perfect for larger rooms. The 900 dual-color LED lights easily switch between warm white and multicolor with the press of a button. The setup is simple, too: the branches drop into place and fold back in when you’re done.

This 7.5-foot pre-lit spruce tree recreates the dense foliage and shape of a real spruce tree. It has 550 incandescent lights and three different light modes, including a twinkle setting to warm up any space. Plus, it’s easy to assemble, comes with a sturdy metal base for extra stability and is available in multiple sizes to fit just about any space.

Original price: $2,229

Balsam Hill’s Fraser fir tree is an investment you will use for years to come. Besides its realistic beauty, the tree features a clever design that allows you to roll the base into place, flip it up and lock it in. It’s easy to set up and store, especially with the included heavy-duty canvas storage bags and built-in wheels. You can choose the size that fits your space and pick your lighting style: clear lights, color lights, twinkly smart lights or a mix of color and clear.

FIRE PITS AND PATIO HEATERS TO WARM UP YOUR OUTDOOR SPACE THIS WINTER

With heavily flocked branches and a full shape, this tree looks like it was plucked straight from a snowy mountainside. It comes pre-lit with 500 clear incandescent lights that stay on even if one bulb burns out.

Original price: $97.99

If you’re short on space but still want the full Christmas experience, this compact pine tree is a good pick. It’s apartment-friendly at 6 feet tall, looks lifelike thanks to deep green needles and is pre-lit with LED lights.

This stylish 2-foot-tall tree is great for entryways or small spaces. It comes pre-strung with twinkling lights and imparts a soft, magical glow. The woven basket base gives it an earthy feel that can play nicely with your home’s interior home decor.

BEST GUEST BEDS FOR STRESS-FREE HOLIDAY HOSTING

Original price: $199.99

Step into a pastel winter wonderland with this eye-catching pink Christmas tree. It’s loaded with vibrant multicolor lights that can be customized with 23 different settings, all controlled by a remote. It’s quick to assemble and just as easy to store, splitting into three sections when the season’s over.

This clever hanging tree comes pre-lit with 50 warm white lights (powered by three AAA batteries). It’s made with five boughs of greenery, accented by eucalyptus sprigs and red berries and finished with a wooden star on top. At first glance, it looks like a tree, but it hangs flat against the wall or door. Save 15% on orders over $75 or more with code CHEERS15.

This 30-inch wreath from Plow & Hearth is completely weatherproof and accented with real pine cones and twigs, plus faux red berries to add just the right pop of color. It’s pre-lit with dual-function lights that let you switch between warm white and multicolor. The battery pack has a built-in timer that turns the lights on for six hours and off for 18. If you’re shopping now, there’s a 15% off deal with code CHEERS15 on orders over $75.

Original price: $112.50

This Kurt Adler Christmas wreath brings holiday spirit to your door with bright green foliage, plump holly berries and natural pine cones for texture. It’s simple, classic and festive.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $119.99

If you’re ready to shake up your usual holiday aesthetic, this bright red tree offers a bold twist. The 6-foot tree’s red branches create a warm, moody glow, especially when accented with gold, cream or white ornaments.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.