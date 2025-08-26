Shop fall jackets and cozy layers up to 76% off this Labor Day

This fall, updating your wardrobe is as simple as adding a few key layering staples. For women, must-haves include dainty cardigans, tailored trousers, and oversized blazers. These pieces are perfect for creating a chic, versatile look that can be dressed up or down. Men should reach for stylish overshirts, often called shackets, or opt for sweaters in fine textures for an instant upgrade.

Keep reading to find some of these key layering staples on sale for Labor Day.

Foundation layers

Foundation layers are the base of a layered outfit. They’re crucial for both style and comfort, setting the tone for the entire look. Here are looks for men and women.

Original price: $28.99

This ribbed long-sleeve crewneck is versatile and fits snug. It is perfect as a foundational piece for layering or wearing on its own.

Original price: $89.50

J. Crew's ribbed henley sweater is made from a cozy ribbed fabric and features a touch of Lurex metallic threads for a subtle shimmer. This essential sweater is perfect for layering or wearing on its own for a touch of refined sparkle.

Original price: $25

The Abercrombie & Fitch men's relaxed essential tee is made from a soft cotton blend and features a relaxed fit. It's a go-to foundational piece that works well for a casual, laid-back look or as a base for layering.

Original price: $85

The Bonobos crewneck tee is made from 100% linen. It has a comfortable, relaxed fit and a soft texture. This versatile shirt is a great option for warm weather or for layering.

Tailored Trousers

Wide-leg wool trousers and tailored pants are having a major moment. They can be styled with a basic tee for a casual yet chic look, or with a button-down and a blazer for the office.

Original price: $325

The Tallulah wool-blend, wide-leg pinstripe trousers by Reiss are a seasonal must-have, hitting on three key trends for fall 2025: the classic pinstripe pattern, a timeless wide-leg silhouette and the overall move toward tailored trousers. Wear them with a blazer for a chic look, knitwear for warmth or a simple T-shirt and sneakers for a casual vibe. You can also buy the trouser at Nordstrom.

Original price: $36.99

These wide-leg pants on Amazon are made from a soft, waffle-knit fleece to keep you warm as the weather cools. The wide-leg cut and convenient pockets make them an easy option for wearing at home or running errands in comfort and style.

Original price: $90

The Banana Republic high-rise sculpted trouser is designed with a flattering high-rise and a straight-leg cut. They are made from a refined bi-stretch fabric and are known for their comfortable yet structured fit. These trousers create a clean and modern look, whether for the office or a casual outing.

Original price: $149

The Bonobos tech trouser is made with a lightweight, stretchy fabric that is also moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant. They feature a tailored fit that's both sharp and comfortable, with a classic five-pocket design for a clean, versatile look.

Original price: $139.95

Land's End Year 'Rounder wool dress pants are a classic wardrobe staple made from a lightweight, machine-washable wool fabric. They offer a comfortable fit and a polished look that can be worn in any season. They are a reliable and low-maintenance option for professional settings or formal event.

The Middle Layer

The middle layer is where you can truly showcase your personal style through texture, color and pattern. Oversized blazers and chunky cardigans are a great way to make a statement this fall.

Original price: $64.99

The Simply Vera Vera Wang relaxed blazer at Kohl’s features an oversized silhouette, which makes it a fashionable addition to your fall wardrobe. Its comfortable fit and versatile style make it an ideal layering piece for the season.

Original price: $89.95

The LOFT collared sweater jacket pairs perfectly with the popular lady jacket and sweater-as-outerwear fall trends. This sweater offers a polished yet comfortable layer for the season. The collar detail elevates it, making it a versatile piece that can be worn for both casual and dressier occasions.

Original price: $129

This Merino knit sweater from Charles Tyrwhitt can add a sophisticated element to any outfit. Wear it layered over a t-shirt as the weather cools or under a jacket as it gets even colder.

Original price: $168

The Vouri Beldon shirt jacket features brushed twill fabric and a versatile design that makes it an ideal transitional piece for fall. It's perfect for layering and can be worn as a light jacket or a heavyweight shirt.

Original price: $248

This Michael Kors garment-dyed stretch cotton poplin shirt jacket is a versatile, modern layer for transitional seasons. With its utilitarian pockets and minimalist design, this shacket combines the polish of a shirt with the functionality of a jacket.