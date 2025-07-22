Pedal less, explore more with an e-bike

Research shows e-biking improves physical and mental well-being because pedaling with assistance still provides exercise and fresh-air benefits, but avoids overexertion, lowering stress, boosting endorphins and encouraging outdoor activity. Need any more reason to hop onto the e-bike trend? Here are 10 to choose from.

Original price: $599

Perfect for rugged trails or steep commutes, this e-bike combines power with practical features. The gears blend pedaling and throttle control, while the removable battery simplifies charging. It offers off-road fun with serious capability at a mid-range price. Don’t forget to pick up this anti-theft bike alarm for peace of mind when you’re parking outdoors.

Original price: $499.99

A compact commuter e-bike with a rear hub motor and integrated LED lights, this e-bike is designed for urban riders. Lightweight and agile, it’s easy to park and store, making it ideal for daily errands or city riding. A phone mount is always a good idea for staying hands-free while you ride.

This commuter e-bike from Concord blends approachable design with practicality, thanks to its lightweight aluminum frame, removable battery and comfortable upright ride. Its easy-access step-through frame and ergonomic layout help riders manage transport confidently, with pedal-assist to smooth hills or tough days. For extra storage on long rides, consider this attachable cooler bag .

This Ozark Trail model is a rugged fat‑tire electric bike that’s built for stability across sand, gravel and rough roads. It features front suspension and disc brakes for control and is ideal for outdoor adventurers or weekend trail explorations. Its big tires absorb bumps, while strong brakes ensure responsive and safe handling, even at high speeds. If you’re really planning to venture off the beaten path, consider this Garmin Edge e-bike-compatible GPS .

Original price: $769.99

Combining full suspension, folding capability and UL-certified safety, this Vivi model stands out for its versatility. It features a 500 W motor, 21-speed gearing and easily folds for transport, a great feature for those who want mountain-ready performance that fits in a car trunk or small garage. If you use this for commuting, consider adding a front-loading cargo basket .

Original Price: $1,999

The Aventon Aventure 2 is a high-performance fat-tire electric bike designed for riders seeking power, comfort and versatility. With a 750W motor and torque sensor, it delivers a smoother pedal-assist that feels more natural than traditional cadence-only systems. Its 4-inch fat tires and front suspension fork make it ideal for everything from city commuting to gravel trails and beach rides.

Equipped with a 750 W motor, dual removable batteries and dual suspension, this Vivi all-terrain e-bike allows for a 150-mile maximum range. Its fat tires and multiple riding modes handle all terrain, while suspension and wide tires maintain comfort and capability. If you plan to ride after dark, pick up this smart taillight .

Original price: $599.99

This moped-style e-bike comes equipped with large wheels, a padded seat and a throttle-only option, evoking the comfort of a moped. It’s an excellent choice for casual city jaunts or short commutes, no pedaling necessary. Be sure to pick up this heavy-duty anti-theft bicycle lock if you plan to park your bike.

Original price: $794.99