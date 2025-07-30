13 must-haves to bring when camping with your dog, from travel crates to outdoor beds

Camping is a fun adventure for the whole family, the dog included! To ensure your furry friend has just as much fun as you while camping, be prepared with the right gear. Just like you, dogs need the comfort of a soft bed and a spacious sleeping bag. Plus, a tie-out lead, harness and water and food dishes are a must.

The number one item you should have in your dog camping gear is a lead or tie-out. This tie-out from Amazon is a popular option. It hooks between two trees, and you can connect your dog’s leash so they can roam around more freely. They come in different lengths and colors, making it easy to pick one that best for your dog’s size and personality.

A harness is more comfortable for your dog, especially if they’re going to be on a tie-out. This Ruffwear harness is extremely durable, even for dogs who like to pull. It has reflective strips built in, which is helpful when walking your dog around a dark campground. There are plenty of fun colors, so you can customize your dog’s harness to their leash.

An LED dog collar is ideal for nighttime walks with your dog. Campgrounds get much darker than your average street, so make sure other campers, cars and you can see your dog wherever they go. This collar can be shortened to get the exact size you need, and it’s rechargeable.

Give your pup somewhere comfortable to relax while you’re in the woods. A good outdoor dog bed sheds dirt and water and won’t trap dog hair. This Furhaven dog bed from Amazon is stuffed with foam to keep it comfortable. It’s also reversible, so you get two color options.

Alternatively, the OllyDog’s Ridgeway travel bed is a lightweight bed made from soft microfleece that won’t hold onto dog hair. When you need to pack up, just roll up the bed and clip it together with an attached buckle. The Basecamp bed from Ruffwear is also an easy-cleaning sleep mat option. It’s a fashionable bed that comes in bright patterns, plus it has a waterproof, non-slip base.

Your dog needs a sleeping bag just like you do! When you’re camping in the fall, a sleeping bag will keep your dog warm and comfortable, plus it sheds hair, dirt and mud. An OllyDog sleeping bag rolls up for easy storage and is made from waterproof materials. Lined with a soft, breathable fleece, your dog is sure to sleep well while out in the woods.

A camping cot gets your dog off the ground, which can help keep them and their dog bed clean. An extra-large cot from Amazon can hold large dog breeds like German Shepherds and Retrievers. The cot is made from Teslin fabric, which is scratch- and tear-resistant.

Stay organized with a travel bag designed just for pets. Chewy’s dog tote has separate spaces for dog food and treats, a pull-out tray with collapsible dog bowls and a huge inner compartment with separate compartments for leashes, toys and more.

Travel-friendly water and food bowls are a must when camping with your dog. Amazon has a pair of collapsible dog dishes with carabiners attached for easy storage. Ruffwear also has pop-up food bowls in unique patterns. These lightweight bowls have a waterproof lining and durable shell. To keep the bowls clean, a washable dog bowl mat can help. It’s a huge mat with a non-slip base.

Being out in the woods is a lot of fun, but it brings mosquitoes, ticks and other bugs. To prevent your dog from getting covered in ticks, use Wondercide, a flea, tick and mosquito spray. Made from plant-based ingredients, the spray can be used on your dog’s coat or on their bedding. Should your dog get ticks, make sure you have a tick removal kit on hand. The kit comes with a tick remover, tweezers for small, embedded ticks and a pamphlet that helps you identify different types of ticks, so you know whether you should worry about Lyme disease.

If your dog is used to relaxing and sleeping in a crate, bringing a travel crate along can help them feel more comfortable. An Amazon Basics pop-up travel crate sets up in seconds. It has fastening straps that keep unzipped doors rolled up, so your dog can easily get in and out. Mesh windows offer ventilation on all four sides and secure zipper closures keep your dog inside when the doors are closed. Chewy has a similar, slightly more durable foldable crate option that’s ideal for larger dogs.

Plan to hike on your camping trip? Get your dog their very own hiking backpack. The OneTigris dog backpack has two pockets on either side for bags and treats. The cross-bungee cords also allow you to clip extra gear on. Ruffwear’s Front Range day pack is a compact harness with two saddlebags on each side. There are three leash attachment options, including a V-ring, a loop on the back and a webbing loop on the chest.

Having a first aid kit on hand for your pet is always a good idea when you’re camping or hiking. This first aid kit from Amazon is vet-endorsed and includes a dog thermometer, a dog muzzle, a tick kit and bandages. The whole kit folds into a compact bag that’ll fit in your luggage.

You won’t regret packing an extra towel just for your dog. When rain comes or your dog goes for an impromptu swim, a towel is a necessity. Amazon’s Bone Dry pet towel is made from ultra-soft microfiber, which is extra-absorbent and machine-washable.