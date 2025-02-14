Wake up looking your best with these overnight beauty solutions

Sleep is renewing because it helps restore and repair the body and mind. Sleep helps the brain clear out waste products and toxins that build up during the day.

Good sleep is also key to keeping your skin looking healthy because it strengthens and increases blood flow to the skin, which helps rebuild collagen and repair damage from UV exposure. You can boost the benefits good sleep has on your skin by building a nighttime skincare routine that includes thorough cleansing, hydrating moisturizers, targeted treatments like eye creams and lip masks, and using a silk pillowcase, ensuring you get enough sleep to allow your skin to repair itself overnight.

Here are 10 overnight beauty solutions to help you wake up looking your best:

Sleeping masks are worn like a night cream and applied to the skin as a last step in an evening routine. They stay on your skin overnight and work while deep in REM. Try the COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask, a hydrating face mask that works through the night to bring noticeable skincare benefits. It contains 68% rice extract, which provides intensive nourishment and deep miniaturization to help the skin become clearer and softer. Try the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $32 at Sephora, to wake up to hydrated and brighter skin. This mask is formulated with niacinamide, squalane, and a probiotic-derived complex.

LANEIGE’s Lip Sleeping Mask is a popular choice if you want to hydrate dry lips overnight. This set comes with four masks in berry, sweet candy, mango, and peach iced tea. Try the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask, $29 at Sephora, for a luscious jelly lip mask that works all day or overnight to plump, hydrate, smooth, and restore fullness and softness to dry, flaky lips.

This Theraplush Hold Refillable Overnight Retinol Hand Repair Cream by Soft Services will become a central part of your nighttime routine. This retinol cream gloves hands in nourishing ingredients, working while you sleep to visibly plump skin with moisture, maintain tidy cuticles, and strengthen nails.

Use Dr. Scholl’s Dry Foot Renewal Ultra Overnight Treatment Kit to wake up to soft, smooth, revitalized feet. Rub the overnight foot cream formulated with ingredients like aloe, glycerin, urea, coconut oil, and lavender essential oil on your feet and pop it on the reusable pair of breathable foot sleeves. Barefoot Scientist Sleep On It Overnight moisturizing gel socks, $23.99 on Amazon, is lined with a soft gel that slowly releases a unique formulation of natural, deep moisturizing ingredients all over your feet and toes throughout the night.

Get rid of blemishes overnight with the help of these Starface Hydro-Star Recovery Patches. These hydrocolloid patches are made with aloe vera, vitamin A, and licorice root. This trio of ingredients helps to calm the skin and reduce the look of scars. These Rael Pimple Patches—Miracle Overnight Spot Cover, $19.99 on Amazon, are hydrocolloid patches designed to stay on through the night and protect blemishes from pillow germs while gently absorbing impurities.

Aveda’s botanical repair strengthens overnight serum, builds bonds, repairs all three layers of hair, and reduces the appearance of split ends by 84% as you sleep. The secret ingredient is the deeply moisturizing Nangai oil. Try the Aveeno Farm-Fresh Oat Milk Overnight Hair Mask, $14.99 on Amazon, for lightweight, hydrating hair infused with oats and almond milk.

This sleep mask is made of 100% mulberry silk and is designed to help you fall asleep faster and improve sleep quality. It is handmade and gentle on the skin. The masks block light and completely prevent wrinkles and creases. Buy the mask directly from Blissy for $37.84.