Cuisinart back-to-school sale: Save up to 30% on stainless steel pans and small appliances

Getting back into the school year routine can be tough, especially when it comes to weeknight dinners. Cuisinart is making it easier with a great back-to-school sale that features deals on a large selection of their stainless-steel cookware and essential small kitchen appliances. The sale is on now and runs through Aug. 17.

Cuisinart's kitchen tools are perfect for expediting dinner on those busy school nights, helping you prepare quick and healthy meals so you can spend more time on homework and less time in the kitchen.

Original price: $219.95

The Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven with grill offers eight functions and comes with a reversible grill/griddle plate for searing steaks or making a perfect breakfast.

Original price: $149.95

Use the Cuisinart basket air fryer to fry food with little to no oil. It features five pre-programmed settings, a toss notification and a viewing window.

THE 15 WEIRDEST THINGS YOU CAN BUY ON AMAZON

Original price: $129.95

Try your hand at ice cream making with the easy-to-use and clean Cuisinart Pure Indulgence ice cream maker. You can make two quarts of delicious ice cream, sorbet or frozen yogurt in just 25 minutes with this fully automatic machine.

Original price: $129.95

Cuisinart's classic forged triple-rivet cutlery set features superior high-carbon stainless steel blades that are ultra-sharp for precise cutting.

Original price: $379.95

This digital air fryer will free up counter space due to its ability to replace multiple other appliances. It can air fry, bake, roast and toast in half the time of a conventional oven.

SIMPLIFY BACK-TO-SCHOOL MEALS WITH THESE HEXCLAD PANS AND EASY RECIPES

Original price: $149.95

Cuisinart's Griddler Five features five-in-one cooking options, an LCD, easy-to-use digital controls and a special sear function. It comes with a floating cover and reversible plates, allowing you to use it as either a grill or a griddle.

Original price: $69.95

This 14-inch skillet with a helper handle is an excellent choice for browning and frying large batches of food. It's induction-ready, and the helper handle makes it easy to move even when full.

Original price: $164.95

Try this versatile enameled cast iron seven-quart covered round casserole for superior heat retention and distribution. This oven-safe dish is perfect for slow-simmering sauces, braising meats or baking.

Original price: $64.95

This three-quart saucepan with cover is made from stainless steel. Use it for a variety of tasks, from heating soups and sauces to boiling eggs or cooking grains.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $49.95

Add this 10-inch skillet with a helper handle to your cooking line-up. It's induction-ready, dishwasher-safe and comes with a lifetime warranty.