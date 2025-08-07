Expand / Collapse search
Cuisinart back-to-school sale: Save up to 30% on stainless steel pans and small appliances

Whip up meals in a new toaster oven or air fryer on those busy nights

Nora Colomer

Cuisinart's back-to-school sale has deals on kitchen essentials that make weeknight meals a breeze.

Getting back into the school year routine can be tough, especially when it comes to weeknight dinners. Cuisinart is making it easier with a great back-to-school sale that features deals on a large selection of their stainless-steel cookware and essential small kitchen appliances. The sale is on now and runs through Aug. 17. 

Cuisinart's kitchen tools are perfect for expediting dinner on those busy school nights, helping you prepare quick and healthy meals so you can spend more time on homework and less time in the kitchen.  

Air fryer toaster oven with grill: on sale for $179.95 (18% off)

Original price: $219.95

This toaster does it all.

The Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven with grill offers eight functions and comes with a reversible grill/griddle plate for searing steaks or making a perfect breakfast. 

Six-quart basket air fryer: on sale for $119.95 (20% off)

Original price: $149.95

Cook healthier with an air fryer.

Use the Cuisinart basket air fryer to fry food with little to no oil. It features five pre-programmed settings, a toss notification and a viewing window.   

Yogurt-sorbet and ice cream maker: on sale for $99.95 (23% off)

Original price: $129.95

Make after-school treats in a pinch.

Try your hand at ice cream making with the easy-to-use and clean Cuisinart Pure Indulgence ice cream maker. You can make two quarts of delicious ice cream, sorbet or frozen yogurt in just 25 minutes with this fully automatic machine.

15-piece knife block set: on sale for $89.95 (30% off)

Original price: $129.95

Grab this set of ultra-sharp knives.

Cuisinart's classic forged triple-rivet cutlery set features superior high-carbon stainless steel blades that are ultra-sharp for precise cutting. 

Digital air fryer toaster oven: on sale for $299.95 (21% off)

Original price: $379.95

Free up counter space with a multi-function air fryer.

This digital air fryer will free up counter space due to its ability to replace multiple other appliances. It can air fry, bake, roast and toast in half the time of a conventional oven.

Griddler: on sale for $119.95 (20% off)

Original price: $149.95

Use this appliance as a grill or a griddle.

Cuisinart's Griddler Five features five-in-one cooking options, an LCD, easy-to-use digital controls and a special sear function. It comes with a floating cover and reversible plates, allowing you to use it as either a grill or a griddle.

Stainless steel 14-inch skillet: on sale for $49.95 (29% off)

Original price: $69.95

Add this stainless steel skillet to your kitchen cookware.

This 14-inch skillet with a helper handle is an excellent choice for browning and frying large batches of food. It's induction-ready, and the helper handle makes it easy to move even when full.

Cast iron cookware: on sale for $119.95 (27% off)

Original price: $164.95

This versatile covered dish will be a star in your kitchen.

Try this versatile enameled cast iron seven-quart covered round casserole for superior heat retention and distribution. This oven-safe dish is perfect for slow-simmering sauces, braising meats or baking.

Three-quart saucepan with cover: on sale for $47.95 (26% off)

Original price: $64.95

This saucepan is perfect for heating soups.

This three-quart saucepan with cover is made from stainless steel. Use it for a variety of tasks, from heating soups and sauces to boiling eggs or cooking grains.  

Stainless steel 10-inch skillet: on sale for $36.95 (26% off)

Original price: $49.95

This pan comes with a lifetime warranty.

Add this 10-inch skillet with a helper handle to your cooking line-up. It's induction-ready, dishwasher-safe and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.