Simplify back-to-school meals with these HexClad pans and easy recipes

Now that back-to-school season is here, you finally have the space needed to use your kitchen without kids running back and forth. HexClad has everything you need to transform your kitchen into a powerhouse that can help you crank out delicious, yet easy weeknight meals and school lunches.

If you need some inspiration for this year’s meals, Bite of Fox has recipes below that take less than 30 minutes. From comfort food like beef stroganoff to healthy lunches like salmon and veggies, there are options for every busy family.

Original price: $532

A great starter set of pans for beginners and professionals alike, the six-piece hybrid fry pan set comes with three different-sized frying pans and lids for all of them. There’s a small eight-inch pan that’s ideal for smaller meals, a 10-inch pan for everyday cooking and a 12-inch pan for cooking up a feast for the whole family.

5 TRENDING BITE OF FOX RECIPES TO GET YOU OUT OF THE DINNER RUT AND THE HEXCLAD GEAR TO MAKE IT

Original price: $999

HexClad’s 12-piece pots and pans set comes complete with HexClad’s hybrid technology. The TerraBond ceramic nonstick and stainless steel combine to create the perfect cook every time. In this set, you get an eight-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch frying pan and lids for all of them. Also included are three different-sized pots in small, medium and large sizes, plus lids for them as well. All pots and pans are oven-safe up to 900 degrees and the lids are oven-safe up to 400 degrees. The set is also dishwasher-safe and metal utensil-safe.

If you don’t need a whole new pan set, grab a 10-inch hybrid fry pan for maximum versatility. It has hexagonal steel ridges and a nonstick surface for easy cooking and searing. The handle is designed to stay cool while on the stovetop, and you can throw the pan in the oven or dishwasher. A 10-inch pan is great for all your meals, from grilled cheese to scrambled eggs to frying up chicken or steak.

This 4.5-quart hybrid sauté pan is an essential in your kitchen. The deep sides are ideal for making sauces, cooking veggies, searing meat and much more. It comes with the same stainless steel and nonstick hybrid technology, which creates a delicious sear and makes the pan easier to clean.

Prep every meal with the help of this gorgeous walnut cutting board. The large surface makes cutting up fruits, veggies and meat easy. Walnut is known for its extreme durability, so it’ll easily stand up to your chef’s knife. It’s also naturally antimicrobial, so it inhibits the growth of bacteria. This walnut cutting board will easily outlast its plastic counterparts, and it doubles as an impressive charcuterie board.

Ideal for everyday prep, the Damascus steel utility knife pairs an ultra-sharp edge with a beautiful green Pakkawood handle. Great for beginners and experts, both Japanese and German engineering techniques combine to create a durable knife that will last a lifetime. There are 67 layers of Damascus steel for a harder blade that won’t bend or break.

Every utensil you need to do your daily cooking is in this nine-piece kitchen utensil set. Featuring a turner, large silicone spoon, ladle and a pasta server, you can make all your favorite meals with the help of these utensils. You also get two spatulas, a whisk, wok spoon and a matte black ceramic crock to hold all your tools.

Quick, easy recipes for back-to-school lunches

When the kiddos head back to school, you want meals that are quick and easy to make but still have plenty of health benefits. The meals below mostly take 30 minutes or less and are packed with healthy ingredients.

Salmon and veggies are a protein-packed meal that’s sure to keep your kids full for the rest of the afternoon after lunch. The beauty of this recipe is the fact that you need just one pan. All you need is salmon and whatever veggies your kids like.

Veggie lovers will appreciate the delicious takes of crispy parmesan brussels sprouts. Using an air fryer gives the brussels a crispier taste. It takes just 15 minutes from prep to cooking to make this meal, which is a great side or stand-alone meal for vegetarians.

You only need a few ingredients to make this garlic chicken thigh dish. You can make this meal in just 30 minutes, so it’s an ideal option for busy families. The juicy chicken thighs are covered in a delicious honey and garlic sauce and finished with a rosemary glaze the whole family will love. This option is a great weeknight dinner that can be packed for lunch the next day.

Who doesn’t love chicken pot pie? With just five ingredients, this chicken pot pie recipe is an easy one that can be served for days. You can use any type of poultry you have on hand, a bag of frozen mixed veggies and a frozen pie crust to create a delicious meal that’s kid-approved.

A delicious comfort food, this beef stroganoff comes together in just 25 minutes. Using beef, noodles and cream of mushroom soup, this one-pot meal is easy to make and sure to please everyone in the family. You get a meal that’s creamy and savory all at once.