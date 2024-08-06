Cozy fall cardigans and sweaters for men and women under $100

The pumpkin spice lattes are flowing, so you know what that means—fall sweater weather. You probably have a few styles lingering from last season. If you’re wondering how to update your closet, we’ve rounded up fall sweaters you’ll love this season. Wear them to work, the park or at home—anywhere you want to look on trend and feel cozy.

Sweaters for women

This chunky knit sweater from Amazon can help you give off a carefree vibe this fall. The sweater checks many boxes for what's on trend this season, is the perfect garment to keep you warm and stylish.

This is the perfect transitional sweater for fall. It's lightweight, flattering, and highly versatile for layering. It's available in 22 colors and sizes up to 3XL.

Original price: $44.99

This open-front chunky cardigan is a cozy and stylish layering piece. With a soft, chunky knit and a relaxed boyfriend fit, this cardigan is designed for comfort and warmth, making it easy to layer over any top.

Free Assembly’s long sleeve cardigan is a midweight knit that's perfect for transitioning between seasons. It features functional chest pockets for a touch of classic style.

Original price: $30

Dress up your denim look with the Sofia Jeans cozy shine sweater . This stylish sweater is made of a soft knit that features subtle metallic threads woven throughout, giving it a delicate shimmer.

For men

Original price: $25.60

The Amazon Essentials long-sleeve crewneck sweater is made from 100% cotton. It's soft, comfortable, and perfect for layering. This classic design is also available in big and tall sizes.

The Lands' End Bedford ribbed quarter-zip pullover is made from a soft, ribbed knit fabric to provide both warmth and texture. The quarter-zip style and stand-up collar make it a versatile choice for a polished look.

The L.L. Bean patterned crewneck merino sweater is made from soft, lightweight merino wool. This versatile crewneck is available in a variety of patterns and will add a stylish touch to your fall lineup.

Original price: $70

Eddie Bauer’s vintage soft crew sweatshirt is a comfortable and classic staple for everyday wear. Made from a special cotton-blend fabric, it's designed to feel soft and broken-in from the start.

