Save up to 30% on Acuvue, Air Optix and more contacts online

Don’t run out of contacts. Reorder Acuvue, Air Optix, Biofinity and other top brands from retailers like 1-800 Contacts, GlassesUSA, LensDirect and Lensabl, and have them delivered straight to your door. All you need is a valid prescription and you're good to go.

Contact lens essentials worth stocking up on

Double-sided portable contact lens and eyeglass case: $11.99 (25% off)

Refresh Relieva lubricant eye drops: $11.74 (22% off)

Travel size contact lens case and applicator removal toll kit: $5.99 (20% off)

No-leak contacts case with tweezers and remover tool: $7.99

American flag contact lens case with mirror: $6.99

Original price: $109.30

If you already wear Acuvue Oasys 1-Day lenses, GlassesUSA makes it easy to reorder with a valid prescription. These daily disposables are a popular pick for long days and dry indoor air. Prefer another option? Acuvue 1-Day Moist is a budget-friendly daily lens, while Acuvue Oasys for Astigmatism is designed for prescriptions that include astigmatism correction.

Original price: $92.57

If you prefer monthlies, Acuvue Vita is a popular option designed for comfort throughout the month, including during long screen days. Glasses USA sells it in six- or 12-packs, and the site is currently offering 30% off with code CONTACTSNEW30.

Original price: $106.99

Bausch + Lomb’s Biotrue ONEday line includes daily disposable contacts for single-vision prescriptions, plus options for astigmatism and presbyopia. To order from Lensabl, upload your valid prescription and check out.

Original price: $59.99

Biofinity is CooperVision’s monthly contact lens line known for comfort and breathability. Biofinity is the standard single-vision option, Biofinity Toric XR is made for astigmatism prescriptions, and Biofinity Toric Multifocal supports near and distance for people with presbyopia.

Original price: $132.49

Dailies Total 1 is a daily lens designed for a soft, smooth feel. Dailies AquaComfort Plus offers blink-activated hydration, and Dailies AquaComfort Plus Toric adds astigmatism correction with the same moisture technology. LensDirect requires a valid prescription and offers price matching. Code CONTACTS20 takes 20% off your purchase.

Original price: $132.99

Air Optix Night and Day Aqua is a monthly lens that may be approved for overnight wear, depending on your prescription and your eye doctor’s guidance. Air Optix plus HydraGlyde focuses on moisture retention for comfortable monthly wear, while Air Optix Colors adds cosmetic tint options in multiple shades. To order from 1-800 Contacts, upload your prescription — or let the retailer verify it with your eye doctor.

Original price: $123.99

Infuse One-Day lenses are daily disposables for shoppers who want simple, no-fuss wear. The line also includes options for astigmatism and multifocal prescriptions.