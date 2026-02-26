Expand / Collapse search
Save up to 30% on Acuvue, Air Optix and more contacts online

Upload your prescription, compare prices and get your contacts delivered straight to your door

Nora Colomer
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.
Don’t run out of contacts. Reorder AcuvueAir Optix, Biofinity and other top brands from retailers like 1-800 ContactsGlassesUSALensDirect and Lensabl, and have them delivered straight to your door. All you need is a valid prescription and you're good to go.

Contact lens essentials worth stocking up on

Double-sided portable contact lens and eyeglass case: $11.99 (25% off)
Refresh Relieva lubricant eye drops: $11.74 (22% off)
Travel size contact lens case and applicator removal toll kit: $5.99 (20% off)
No-leak contacts case with tweezers and remover tool: $7.99
American flag contact lens case with mirror: $6.99

Acuvue Oasys 1-Day, 90-pack: $76.51 (30% off)

Original price: $109.30

A premium daily disposable contact lens designed for all-day comfort and hydration.

A premium daily disposable contact lens designed for all-day comfort and hydration. (GlassesUSA)

If you already wear Acuvue Oasys 1-Day lensesGlassesUSA makes it easy to reorder with a valid prescription. These daily disposables are a popular pick for long days and dry indoor air. Prefer another option? Acuvue 1-Day Moist is a budget-friendly daily lens, while Acuvue Oasys for Astigmatism is designed for prescriptions that include astigmatism correction.

Acuvue Vita, 6-pack: $66.20 (30% off)

Original price: $92.57

These monthly replacement lenses sustain moisture over long wear periods.

These monthly replacement lenses sustain moisture over long wear periods. (GlassesUSA)

If you prefer monthlies, Acuvue Vita is a popular option designed for comfort throughout the month, including during long screen days. Glasses USA sells it in six- or 12-packs, and the site is currently offering 30% off with code CONTACTSNEW30.

READ MORE: Reading glasses you'll actually want to wear – GlassesUSA, Amazon and more

Biotrue ONEday, 90-pack: $101.99 (5% off)

Original price: $106.99

Bausch + Lomb’s daily disposable contact lens line made for comfort and hydration.

Bausch + Lomb’s daily disposable contact lens line made for comfort and hydration. (Lensabl)

Bausch + Lomb’s Biotrue ONEday line includes daily disposable contacts for single-vision prescriptions, plus options for astigmatism and presbyopia. To order from Lensabl, upload your valid prescription and check out. 

Biofinity, 6-pack: $50.99 (15% off)

Original price: $59.99

Monthly lenses available in single-vision, toric and multifocal options.

Monthly lenses available in single-vision, toric and multifocal options. (Lensabl)

Biofinity is CooperVision’s monthly contact lens line known for comfort and breathability. Biofinity is the standard single-vision option, Biofinity Toric XR is made for astigmatism prescriptions, and Biofinity Toric Multifocal supports near and distance for people with presbyopia. 

READ MORE: Protect your vision and your wallet with the best deals on sunglasses, from Oakley to Zenni

Dailies Total 1, 90-pack: $105.99 (20% off)

Original price: $132.49

Breathable daily disposable lenses designed for all-day comfort.

Breathable daily disposable lenses designed for all-day comfort. (LensDirect)

Dailies Total 1 is a daily lens designed for a soft, smooth feel. Dailies AquaComfort Plus offers blink-activated hydration, and Dailies AquaComfort Plus Toric adds astigmatism correction with the same moisture technology. LensDirect requires a valid prescription and offers price matching. Code CONTACTS20 takes 20% off your purchase.

Air Optix Night & Day Aqua, 6-pack: $99.74 (25% off)

Original price: $132.99

Shop extended-wear contact lenses from Air Optix.

Shop extended-wear contact lenses from Air Optix. (1-800 Contacts)

Air Optix Night and Day Aqua is a monthly lens that may be approved for overnight wear, depending on your prescription and your eye doctor’s guidance. Air Optix plus HydraGlyde focuses on moisture retention for comfortable monthly wear, while Air Optix Colors adds cosmetic tint options in multiple shades. To order from 1-800 Contacts, upload your prescription — or let the retailer verify it with your eye doctor.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals 

Infuse One-Day, 90-pack: $92.99 (25% off)

Original price: $123.99

Daily disposable lenses designed for long days and dry environments.

Daily disposable lenses designed for long days and dry environments. (1-800 Contacts)

Infuse One-Day lenses are daily disposables for shoppers who want simple, no-fuss wear. The line also includes options for astigmatism and multifocal prescriptions.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

