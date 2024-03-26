10 travel mugs to take with you on your outdoor adventures

Whether you plan to trek through the mountains, spend your days camping or just want to hang out around your fire pit, having the right travel mug is key to keeping your favorite beverages warm (or cold, for all those iced coffee drinkers).

Here is our roundup of the top 10 travel tumblers that could be your perfect sidekicks for all your outdoor escapades. To get your new favorite mug ASAP, consider an Amazon Prime membership.

The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Yetis are classic mugs and are well-known for keeping your drinks hot for hours. This 14 oz Yeti is perfect for campers or hikers that don’t want to lug around a huge mug. Yetis come in beautiful colors and are very durable. See all your Yeti options on their site.

Hyrdo Flask water bottles are all the rage, and the company has equally impressive coffee mugs. A Hydro Flask travel mug is comfortable to hold, keeps drinks hot (or cold) with its double insulation design. Plus, they’re BPA-free. Check out other Hyrdo Flask travel mug options right on the company’s site.

A Fellow travel mug has a built-in splash guard and a sleek and slim design, making it easy to hold. The cup fits into most car cupholders and has a lid that makes it one of the best leak-proof designs out there. Find even more color and size options on Fellow’s site.

Stanley AeroLight Transit Bottle $20.93 was $30

Stanleys are some of the most durable cups. A Stanley travel mug is ultra-light and keeps drinks hot for four hours, cold for six hours, and iced for up to 20 hours. Visit Stanley’s site for more travel mug options.

Anyone looking for a budget-friendly travel mug should stick with a Contigo travel mug. Their lids are a little wonky, but the cup will definitely keep your drinks hot or cold, and the design helps them easily fit in any car cupholder. For this and other Contigo products, check out the Contigo site.

A CamelBak 20oz tumbler is a simple, leak-proof travel mug that gets the job done. It’ll keep your coffee or tea plenty hot, and it’s designed not to tip over easily. You can find other CamelBak options right on the CamelBak site.

If you want a simple, cheap but colorful option, a Ketiee travel mug may work well for you. Designed to look like a regular to-go cup you’d get from any coffee shop, one of these mugs will easily fit into your car or bag cupholder.

For other budget-friendly travel mug options, check out what Walmart has to offer.

If you want a truly artistic coffee tumbler, this ceramic travel mug is perfect. You can choose from a few different designs and the mug is still dishwasher and microwave safe. For unique ceramic mug options, head to W&P.

If you drink a ton of coffee, a 20 oz Yeti mug will be your best friend. It’s designed to still fit into regular-sized cupholders and has a strong-hold lid that will keep your coffee from spilling. Get the best deal on Yetis right on the Yeti site.

For the worker who spends all their days outside, a Thermos insulated travel mug will keep your coffee hot the entire day. This is one of the most durable tumblers you’ll find, and it comes in multiple color options.

Thermos has more affordable travel mug options right on the Thermos site.

