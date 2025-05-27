10 classic summer movies and where to stream them

Some movies perfectly capture the essence of summer, from the thrilling fun of a beachside adventure to the nostalgia of childhood friendships and family road trips. Watching classic (or newly released ) summer movies together is a fun way for the family to bond, especially on a rainy day.

Whether you prefer comedies, horror, action flicks or rom-coms , movies can be a great way to break from the sun or entertain yourself during a staycation. So pull up a couch and grab the popcorn—Here are 10 classic summer movies that encapsulate the season's spirit and where you can stream them.

Steven Spielberg's Jaws is the summer thriller that transformed beach vacations forever. Set in the fictional town of Amity Island, the film that spawned three sequels follows a police chief, a marine biologist and a shark hunter as they confront a menacing great white shark. Its suspenseful storytelling and iconic score have made it a timeless classic.

The Sandlot is a heartwarming coming-of-age story that captures the innocence and adventures of childhood summers. Set in the 1960s, it follows a group of young boys who bond over baseball and navigate the challenges of growing up. You can also consider the hilarious Rodney Dangerfield-helmed Ladybugs if you like the nostalgic sports theme .

This cult comedy parodies the classic summer camp experience with absurd humor and an ensemble cast. Set on the last day of camp in 1981, it follows counselors as they try to complete unfinished business before the day ends. Its satirical take on camp tropes has earned it a dedicated fan base, much like another fan favorite, Troop Beverly Hills .

Set in the summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing tells the story of Frances "Baby" Houseman, who falls in love with a dance instructor at a resort in the Catskills. The film's iconic dance scenes, music and romantic story have made it a perennial favorite for generations. While you're at it, do a Patrick Swayze binge movie marathon and stream favorites like Road House and Ghost.

Spike Lee's masterpiece is set in a Brooklyn neighborhood on the hottest day of the year and explores racial tensions and community dynamics. Its powerful narrative and vibrant visuals offer a thought-provoking look at societal issues, making it a significant film in American cinema history.

Adventureland follows a recent college graduate who takes a summer job at an amusement park, leading to unexpected friendships and life lessons. Set in the 1980s, the film combines humor and heartfelt moments, capturing the uncertainties of young adulthood. If you like this type of movie, consider Superbad or the movie that made Keanu Reeves a household name, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure , which is free to stream on Tubi.

This classic family film features Hayley Mills in dual roles as identical twins separated at birth who meet at summer camp and scheme to reunite their divorced parents. Its charming story and catchy songs have delighted audiences for generations and even spawned a remake starring a young Lindsay Lohan.

In Roman Holiday, a classic 1953 rom-com, Audrey Hepburn stars as a princess who escapes her royal duties for a day of adventure in Rome with an American journalist, played by Gregory Peck. This romantic comedy captures the allure of spontaneous summer escapades and the beauty of the Eternal City. If you like romantic comedies, you might also consider (500)Days of Summer or Mystic Pizza .

A quintessential 1960s beach party movie, Beach Blanket Bingo features Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello in a lighthearted tale of surfers, skydivers and musical numbers. Its campy fun and catchy tunes make it a nostalgic trip to the past, much like the cult-flick Grease and its sequel Grease 2 .