Where you can stream the Oscar-nominated films for Best Picture

Oscar season is in full swing, with the Academy Awards set to roll on March 2. If you plan to catch the 10 films nominated for best picture ahead of the show, here is how and where you can stream and watch.

The good news is that you won't have to brave winter weather because these Oscar-nominated films are available to stream on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV+. Most are also available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

"Anora" is an offbeat romance flick directed by Sean Barker. The film, which has been lauded as the modern "Pretty Woman," follows Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, who gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened, as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled. Mikey Madison plays the lead role.

The film, shot on a microbudget, has gained a lot of attention and won top awards from the Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America. It has been nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director. You can stream "Anora" on Prime Video for $5.99 or buy it for $19.99.

"The Brutalist" is a period drama directed by Brady Corbet and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody as a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who immigrates to the United States. He is a visionary architect who comes to America to rebuild his life, his career and his marriage but struggles to attain the American Dream until he meets a wealthy and prominent industrialist who transforms his future.

The film has already won awards at the Golden Globes, London Critics' Circle and Venice International Film Festival. It has been nominated for 10 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards. You can buy the movie for $19.99 on Prime Video.

"A Complete Unknown" is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald and chronicles the life of musician Bob Dylan, portrayed by actor Timothée Chalamet, through his earliest folk music success until the momentous controversy over his use of electric instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. Chalamet, as Dylan, delivers a magnetic portrayal, capturing the musician's vulnerability and genius. Dylan's music is masterfully performed and is authentic, from "Blowin' in the Wind" to "Like a Rolling Stone."

The film has received eight nominations, including Best Film, Best Leading Actor and Best Supporting Actor for Edward Norton. You can buy the movie on Prime Video for $29.99, or beginning on Feb. 24, you can watch it for free with a Prime subscription.

This religious thriller follows Cardinal Lawrence, played by Academy Award winner Ralph Fiennes, as he navigates the Papal Conclave – the Catholic tradition of how a new Pope is chosen. The College of Cardinals has been called to the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope under a veil of secrecy. Mystery surrounds the death of the beloved last Pope and the Cardinal soon uncovers a trail of deep secrets that threatens to shake the very foundation of the Roman Catholic Church.

The movie currently holds a 93% critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes' and has already won best screenplay at the Golden Globes. It is up for eight awards at the 97th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes and Best Supporting Actress for Isabella Rossellini. You can stream Conclave for free with a Peacock subscription or rent it for $5.99 on Prime Video.

"Dune: Part Two" is the sequel to "Dune" and follows Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the universe's fate, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. This sci-fi/action blockbuster delivers visually stunning images and cinematography that continues director Denis Villeneuve's spectacular adaptation of the beloved sci-fi series.

The film received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. You can stream the movie on Hulu with a subscription or rent it on Prime Video for $3.99.

"Emilia Pérez" follows a Mexican cartel leader, Emilia, played by Karla Sofía Gascón, who enlists unappreciated lawyer Rita, played by Zoe Saldaña, to help her disappear so that she may transition into a woman. That decision changes not just the lives of Rita and Emilia but also that of Emilia's wife, Jessi, who Selena Gomez portrays. The movie tells the tale of these three women through song, dance and bold visuals.

The film has already won many awards, including the Cannes Jury Grand Prix in 2024 and a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. It has been nominated for 13 Oscars, including best picture and best actress for openly transgender Gascón. You can stream the musical on Netflix with a subscription.

I'm Still Here is a Brazilian drama set during Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1970s. It is about a family that endured a military dictatorship in the 1970s. The film is based on the memoir of Marcelo Rubens Paiva and tells the true story of Eunice Paiva, a wife and mother who begins a lonely battle to learn the truth behind her husband's disappearance, former Brazilian Labor Party deputy Rubens Paiva while trying to keep her family together. The movie stars Fernanda Torres as Eunice Paiva.

"I'm Still Here" has received several awards, including a Golden Globe for Torres, and three nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, becoming the first time a Brazilian film has been nominated in the category. You can stream the movie on Apple TV with a subscription.

"Nickel Boys" is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead that tells the story of a strong friendship between two Black teenagers who meet when they are sent to an abusive reform school in the 1960s Florida, inspired by the Dozier School for Boys, a now-closed reform school in Florida known for its mistreatment of students.

One of the teens, Elwood Curtis, sees his dreams of attending college shattered when he is sentenced to Nickel Academy, a brutal reformatory in the Jim Crow South. Despite his harsh realities, Elwood remains optimistic and forms a friendship with Turner, another Black teenager who shares crucial survival tips.

The film explores the Civil Rights Movement through the experiences of Elwood and Turner. Telling their story from their perspectives creates an intimate and emotionally impactful experience for the audience. The film has been nominated for two Oscars, including Best Picture. You can stream "Nickel Boys" on Apple TV with a subscription.

"The Substance" tells the story of what lengths a woman will go to preserve her youth. This modern horror film stars Demi Moore as Elizabeth Sparkle, an aging celebrity who takes a black-market drug that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself but has some nasty side effects. The injectable drug allows a fading star to swap bodies with a younger, more beautiful woman, but the two bodies must switch consciousness every seven days without exception. Not following the prescription leads to some very grotesque consequences and drives the older Elizabeth to horrific measures that make for a very macabre look at the societal pressures women face with aging in the beauty industry.

Moore has already won a Golden Globe for Best Actress and has been nominated for the category by the Academy Award. The film is also up for another four nominations, including Best Picture. You can rent "The Substance" for $5.99 or buy it for $19.99 on Amazon Prime. The film is also available to stream on Apple TV.

"Wicked" is the film adaptation of the Broadway hit show that serves as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz. The musical is told from the perspective of two witches, Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, before Dorothy's arrival in Oz.

The story explores the complex friendship between Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda, who becomes Glinda the Good. You get the whole backstory of why things exist the way they do in "The Wizard of Oz." There are some spectacular musical numbers that even viewers not familiar with the Broadway show will love.

The film has been nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. It is available for $19.99 on Prime Video or Apple TV.