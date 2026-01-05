10 kitchen trash cans that are stylish, functional – and not an eyesore

Not all trash cans are made to be hidden — some are designed to be seen. Shop options with hands-free motion-sensor lids , classic step pedals and sleek stainless steel finishes for both style and practicality. With well-known brands like Simplehuman , Rubbermaid and iTouchless , they’ll do the job without needing to be hidden away.

Original price: $79.99

This 13.2-gallon stainless steel motion-sensor trash can has a modern, clean look and offers a hands-free experience. The lid opens automatically when your hand enters the sensor range and closes once it moves away. With water-resistant infrared sensors, you get added protection against spills. Delay-sensing technology helps save battery life and keeps the bin from opening when something passes by.

This 13-gallon Simplehuman step trash can blends function with thoughtful design. The semi-round shape sits flush against the wall, while the sturdy step pedal and patented lid technology deliver a smooth, silent close. A slide lock blocks pets and odors, and the trash can is compatible with Simplehuman’s custom-fit liners for a hassle-free setup.

16 SMART KITCHEN UPGRADES THAT INSTANTLY CUT THE CLUTTER

With a 12.4-gallon capacity, the Rubbermaid step-on trash can is a no-fuss option big enough for busy households. The black base and stainless-steel pedal look stylish, and the waste container opens with a quick step – no hands needed. The lid closes slowly and quietly, while LinerLock technology stops bags from slipping, even when they’re full. It’s simple to clean and the hidden vents make pulling out heavy bags way less of a pain.

Original price: $362

The Brabantia Bo Hi Touch Top trash can shows that even a bin can be well-designed. With its sleek, modern look and touch-top lid, it opens with just a tap. The 16-gallon capacity is ideal for busy kitchens, while the slim profile lets it fit easily next to a wall or corner. A removable plastic inner bucket makes cleanup less messy, and adjustable click-on legs lift the bin off the floor, allowing you to sweep and mop underneath. Use the built-in handles to easily reposition or move the trash can to another room.

Original price: $89.78

Smudge-proof black stainless steel with gold accents gives this 13-gallon step trash can a bold, refined look. It’s packed with practical features, like a hands-free foot pedal, an airtight lid that locks in odors and a removable inner bucket for easy cleanup. Thanks to its soft-close mechanism, the lid closes without slamming. You’ll also get 20 trash bags to start using it right away.

11 SIMPLE UPGRADES TO GET YOUR HOME WINTER-READY – SHOP THROWS, RUGS, DIFFUSERS AND MORE

Doubling as a trash can and recycling bin, this 15.3-gallon Simplehuman can helps keep your kitchen organized while saving space. The dual compartments simplify sorting, and the sleek design looks presentable out in the open. The liner rim system hides and secures the bag, and a built-in pocket stores and dispenses liners so you’re never digging for a fresh one. With no inner bucket, you get 25% more space for trash, plus an interior that’s easy to clean.

Original price: $217.89

With a 12.4-gallon capacity, the elegant-looking Rubbermaid Elite sensor trash can features a charcoal stainless steel finish that resists smudges and is roomy enough for daily kitchen use. Wave your hand to open the motion-activated lid, which also has a stay-open feature for deep kitchen cleans. Six AA batteries are included.

The split butterfly lid on this Simplehuman step can opens from the center, requiring less clearance under counters or cabinets. Compact enough for smaller kitchens, it has a brushed stainless-steel finish and a soft-close step pedal, delivering performance without giving up style.

The odor control filter on this iTouchless rectangular trash can helps keep your home smelling fresh, and the dog-proof lid lock prevents pets from getting in. The wings-style, motion-activated lid opens automatically and closes quietly. A slim stainless-steel design and 18-gallon capacity make this bin ideal for busy kitchens. The trash can runs on four C batteries (not included) and is made for long-lasting use.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

With a modern, rounded design and touch-top lid, the Brabantia 8-Gallon Touch Top trash can will make a big statement in your kitchen. Made from stainless steel, it opens with just a tap. The 8-gallon size is ideal for smaller kitchens, and a removable inner bucket makes taking out the trash less messy.