The best blackout curtains to block light, reduce drafts and help improve sleep

Blackout curtains do more than block light: They can help keep rooms cooler in summer, warmer in winter and quieter year-round. Whether you’re dealing with streetlight glare or looking to cut energy costs, they’re an easy upgrade that can make a noticeable difference.

From lush velvet to airy linen, these picks come in dark, insulating fabrics designed to reduce light and improve comfort. Some allow a soft glow, while others keep rooms nearly pitch black. Whatever your style, these options are worth considering.

Quince is best known for its affordable cashmere sweaters, but did you know the brand's room-darkening curtains are also top-notch? These velvet curtains add a dramatic, upscale look without a high price tag. Designed to hang from a curtain rod and fall to the floor, they help darken a room without sacrificing style. They’re available in rich shades such as champagne, slate, silver and navy, as well as three panel lengths.

These Ikea Rosenmandel blackout curtains feature a dense, wool-like fabric with an insulating polyurethane coating designed to block 100% of incoming light and help regulate room temperature. Each panel measures 53 inches wide by 98 inches long and can be hung using sewn-in tabs, a rod pocket or a track rail with gliders and hooks.

These high-density velvet curtains combine a luxe look with practical performance. Lined with thermal insulation, they block sunlight and UV rays, help reduce noise and regulate room temperature. The plush velvet fabric also has a soft feel and elegant drape that makes them look much more expensive than they are. Each set includes two machine-washable panels, along with hooks and a rod pocket, and is available in a range of colors and sizes.

These Ikea Majgull curtains are thick enough to block most light, making them a solid option for reducing glare and softening bright rooms. Reviews from Reddit users also suggest they come close to blackout-level darkness. Each panel measures 57 inches wide by 97 inches long and includes heading tape for hanging with a rod pocket, tabs or curtain hooks.

Sun Zero’s Easton blackout curtain is a budget-friendly option with energy-saving benefits. Available in 15 colors and a wide range of sizes, it’s designed to fit most windows. Made from polyester, the curtain helps block light, reduce noise and insulate against heat and cold. Metal grommets make it easy to hang, with darker shades offering the best light-blocking performance.

Yes, linen can have blackout properties! Perigold’s pure linen block print curtain shows that light-blocking panels don’t have to be plain or super heavyweight. Made from soft, 100% linen, the hand-printed drapes feature a subtle floral pattern in muted gray that adds understated elegance to a room. A pinch-pleat design gives them a tailored look, while the blackout lining helps keep spaces dark and restful.

These blackout blinds are a practical option if you already have curtains but need extra light control. They’re available in nine neutral shades and four standard sizes, with a thermal-insulated coating designed to block light. A cordless, spring-loaded design makes them safe for kids and pets. Each set includes installation hardware, such as brackets and screws, along with clear instructions.

