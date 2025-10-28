These fan-favorite beauty stocking stuffers are all under $30

Slip a surprise into their stocking with one of these beauty stocking stuffers. Available for under $30, these items fit into a sock and are cute enough to impress even the pickiest person on your list. From lip balms and under-eye patches to mini skincare sets and beard grooming kits, these are the little things they'll actually use.

This Patchology holiday eye gel patch set includes four types of patches – from firming to soothing to brightening – that work in just a few minutes. It’s the ultimate self-care stocking stuffer for anyone who could use a little refresh.

This best-selling Kiehl's duo is self-care in its cutest form. The barrier-repairing cleanser is gentle on all skin types and the facial cream soothes dryness and imparts a healthy glow. It’s the kind of skincare gift you can give anyone, regardless of age, gender or skincare goals.

Give the gift of a brighter smile with Crest Whitestrips. These enamel-safe strips use the same whitening ingredient dentists do and stay put with no-slip grip, so you can whiten while you talk or sip water. This set includes 20 full treatments plus two bonus sessions.

Bio-Oil is dermatologist-recommended and clinically proven to help fade scars, stretch marks and uneven skin tone while calming skin with chamomile and lavender oils. It’s lightweight, non-greasy and safe for the face and body.

This Tweezerman tweezer kit comes with two mini tweezers that are perfect for on-the-go grooming. A great gift for men and women, the nifty tweezers target hard-to-reach hairs on the face (brows, beards, etc.) and body.

Treat their lips to the ultimate overnight therapy with this mini mask set from Laneige. It includes four juicy flavors – Berry, Sweet Candy, Mango and Peach Iced Tea – all packed with hydrating murumuru seed and shea butter.

This Clinique skincare gift set includes a lightweight gel cream, a refreshing face mist and a rich overnight mask that are all designed to hydrate, plump and soothe dry winter skin. They are perfectly sized for stockings (and holiday travel).

Let them skip the heat and wake up to effortless curls with this heatless curls kit from Kitsch. It includes a silky curling rod and two matching scrunchies that gently secure hair overnight. This gift-worthy hair hack works for all hair types.

This glossy trio from Lancôme delivers juicy hydration and serious shine in three flattering pink tints: Marshmallow Electro, Tickled Pink and Magic Spell. The travel-size tubes are perfect for stockings, and with a $48 value, it’s a great deal.

With this Burt’s Bees lip balm gift set, recipients receive four full-size lip balms in Watermelon, Pomegranate, Dragonfruit Lemon and Sweet Peach flavors. Each balm is packed with natural ingredients – including antioxidant-rich vitamin E – and has no tint.

Help keep his beard looking sharp with this beard grooming kit from Every Man Jack. It includes sandalwood-scented beard oil and balm, a wooden comb, beard brush, stainless steel scissors and a handy pouch.

Each lip balm in this full-size Jack Black set is enriched with shea butter, antioxidants and SPF to soothe and protect lips. It’s a no-fuss stocking stuffer he will actually use.

Let her sample a variety of best-selling Aerin perfumes with this limited-edition gift set. It contains mini vials of Mediterranean Honeysuckle, Tuberone Gardenia, Les Jardins Botaniques, Rose de Grasse and Amber Musk – each a burst of feminine fragrances she’s sure to love. Plus, the little box will look sweet peeking out of her stocking.

This kit from Odele is the gift that keeps on giving. Featuring a mini Clarifying Shampoo, Air Dry Styler, Leave-In Conditioner and Hair Oil, it's designed for all hair types – from fine and straight to thick and curly – to deliver lasting shine, softness and hydration.

Give the guy in your life a fresh start with this Swagger-scented gift set from Old Spice. It includes body wash, deodorant, body spray, and a 2-in-1 shampoo — all packed with a bold cedarwood and lime scent.

