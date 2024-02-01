Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

5 pillows that can help you sleep like a baby

Side sleepers have different pillow needs than back sleepers

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Published | Updated
The right pillow can make all the difference to your rest. 

The right pillow can make all the difference to your rest.  (iStock)

Picking the right pillow can improve sleep and ease heartburn or sleep apnea, says sleep research from the Sleep Foundation. It might also help improve your sleep posture and reduce back and neck pain. A good pillow could also help reduce pressure on your hips, shoulders, neck and back, resulting in better sleep.

There are several things you should consider when choosing a pillow. For example, side sleepers may want to select a firm, thick pillow to support the neck and shoulders. If you prefer falling asleep on your back, you'll want a pillow that is not too firm or too soft to keep your head from sinking too low.

Are you approaching sleeping time on your stomach? You should reach for a thin pillow to level the head and neck with the rest of the spine. Combination sleepers should consider a pillow that offers it all in one package. 

These five top pillow picks will help you sleep deeply and feel well-rested no matter what your sleeping position is:

    Try this pillow for great neck support. (Amazon)

    This pillow gets great reviews for its cooling factor. (Purple)

The No More Aches Neck Pillow for Pain Relief is the perfect option for combination sleepers. The pillow is crafted with a crescent-shaped design that harmonizes with your body's sleep stance. It is tailored to your shoulder's natural position for comfort and offers ample space for pain relief. Go upscale for relief with the Purple Harmony pillow, on sale for $199 at Purple. This pillow gets rave reviews for its support and cooling factor. It is made of luxurious Talalay Latex that instantly conforms to your head and neck for a weightless, floating feel. 

    This pillow is machine-washable. (Amazon)

    This pillow is for back sleepers who occasionally turn on their side. (Coop Home Goods)

These Viewstar pillows, queen-size, tick all the boxes for a back sleeper. The pillows are filled with premium down alternative clusters to ensure optimal support for your head and neck, providing snug cradling without too much sinkage. This gel-infused memory foam pillow, $149 from Coop Home Goods, is designed for back sleepers who occasionally turn on their side. It provides adequate support without being too stiff and cooling.

    This pillow is customizable. (Amazon)

    Try the Nest pillow if you are a side sleeper. (Nest)

Customers love the quality, support and pain relief the Sidney Sleep Pillow for Side Sleepers delivers. This memory foam bed pillow gives you the power to shape your sleep to your liking. The outer pillowcase is machine-washable. The Easy Breather, $99 at Nest, is 100% adjustable to your preferred height. Nest sends the pillow to you overstuffed with fill. You decide how much to put in. It also comes with a complimentary fill bag for adjusting your pillow.  

    This pillow features cool ice silk fabric on one side. (Amazon)

    The Tempur pillow combines comfort and support. (Tempurpedic)

This Hcore Ultra Thin Pillow is the perfect option for stomach sleepers. The double-sided washable pillowcase features cool ice silk fabric on one side and soft, breathable lyocell knitted fabric on the other. Try the TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow, $89 at Tempurpedic, for a pillow that combines comfort and support. The low-profile design supports your head by cradling it in the brand's iconic TEMPUR foam core, so it adapts and conforms to your personal shape.

    The Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow set is a bestseller on Amazon. (Amazon)

    The Casper pillow is a great affordable option for all sleep positions. (Walmart)

This Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow set is a bestseller on Amazon. The pillows have a 250 thread count cover filled with a soft-down alternative. Whether you're a back, side, or stomach sleeper, the bounce-back design of these cooling pillows will keep their shape in every position. The Casper Essential Pillow, $36 at Walmart, is another excellent affordable choice for all sleep positions because of its great support and plush soft feel.

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

