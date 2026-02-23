10 robes that actually keep you toasty on cold mornings, starting at $20

A warm robe makes all the difference on chilly mornings, so we rounded up soft, plush picks for men and women that look polished enough to wear while you relax at home. Bestsellers from brands like Cozy Earth, Polo Ralph Lauren, L.L.Bean and Amazon offer tons of options: from fleece and classic hotel-style robes to textured waffle knits and everything in between.

Original price: $32.99

Ease into your post-shower or pre-bed routine with this hooded, long-length fleece robe. It’s cloud-soft fabric fights off the chill when temperatures drop, and the extended length provides extra coverage. The belt secures the fit, while deep pockets keep your essentials within reach.

Original price: $24.99

Slip into this pillow-soft fleece robe and settle in. It's built with a soft shawl collar for extra neck warmth, while deep pockets hold your phone and remote close by. Choose from a wide range of colors, from soft pastels to rich, deeper shades.

Original price: $149

This Brooklinen favorite is lightweight and made from ultra-soft Turkish cotton that dries quickly and feels smooth against your skin. It's pretty much the perfect after-shower robe. With a tie waist, adjustable cuffs and deep pockets, it lets you bring the spa experience home.

Throw on this Cozy Earth waffle robe after a shower for instant comfort. The waffle exterior helps you dry off, while the plush terry lining stays soft against your skin. An adjustable tie waist and roomy front pockets add function, and the robe maintains a lightweight, non-bulky fit.

L.L.Bean’s hooded sweatshirt robe gives you the cozy comfort of your go-to sweatshirt with plenty of coverage and a relaxed fit. With a belt, roomy front pockets and a cozy hood, it’s the right pick for slow mornings or a quick nap.

Original price: $79

Nordstrom’s ultra-soft fleece robe is like your favorite blanket, but more lightweight. The belt lets you adjust the fit, and the soft fleece keeps you comfortable. Available in soft rose or ivory, it pairs well with slippers and a cup of coffee.

Original price: $115

The Polo Ralph Lauren herringbone twill robe gives you a polished look, even when you’re unwinding. The soft cotton blend brings structure and weight to keep you snug without looking messy, while the rich branch brown color gives it that timeless look.

Need something lighter than fleece? This soft, cotton-blend waffle knit robe layers easily over your most-worn sleepwear and has a roomy fit through the body and sleeves. It has just enough warmth to take the edge off a cold start, but is light enough to wear year-round.

Original price: $95

Step out of the shower and into this roomy terry cloth robe. Plush velour on the outside and absorbent terry make it both indulgent and practical. Choose from four colors and two sizes (small-medium and large-X-large).

Original price: $26.99

This fleece robe comes with a shawl collar instead of a hood, so you get the same plush softness in a more tailored shape that actually provides even more warmth to your neck. The adjustable waist belt ensures a secure fit, with two front pockets for storage.

