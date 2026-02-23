Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Deals

10 robes that actually keep you toasty on cold mornings, starting at $20

Shop warm, top-rated robes from Cozy Earth, L.L.Bean, Amazon and more

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
woman wearing bathrobe drinking coffee in kitchen looking out window

Wrap yourself in a chill-proof robe that you’ll want to wear all day. (iStock)

A warm robe makes all the difference on chilly mornings, so we rounded up soft, plush picks for men and women that look polished enough to wear while you relax at home. Bestsellers from brands like Cozy EarthPolo Ralph LaurenL.L.Bean and Amazon offer tons of options: from fleece and classic hotel-style robes to textured waffle knits and everything in between.

Hooded long-length fleece robe: $18.99 (42% off)

Original price: $32.99

This robe is extra-long and hooded.

This robe is extra-long and hooded. (Amazon)

Amazon $32.99 $18.99

Ease into your post-shower or pre-bed routine with this hooded, long-length fleece robe. It’s cloud-soft fabric fights off the chill when temperatures drop, and the extended length provides extra coverage. The belt secures the fit, while deep pockets keep your essentials within reach.

Plush fleece robe: $19.99 (20% off)

Original price: $24.99

This soft fleece robe offers blanket-like comfort.

This soft fleece robe offers blanket-like comfort. (Amazon)

Amazon $24.99 $19.99

Slip into this pillow-soft fleece robe and settle in. It's built with a soft shawl collar for extra neck warmth, while deep pockets hold your phone and remote close by. Choose from a wide range of colors, from soft pastels to rich, deeper shades.

Super-plush robe: $126.65 (15% off)

Original price: $149

Relax in this soft and thick-belted robe.

Relax in this soft and thick-belted robe. (Brooklinen)

This Brooklinen favorite is lightweight and made from ultra-soft Turkish cotton that dries quickly and feels smooth against your skin. It's pretty much the perfect after-shower robe. With a tie waist, adjustable cuffs and deep pockets, it lets you bring the spa experience home.

Waffle bath robe: $138

With terry lining the inside and a waffle exterior, it’s ideal for throwing on after a shower.

With terry lining the inside and a waffle exterior, it’s ideal for throwing on after a shower. (Cozy Earth)

Throw on this Cozy Earth waffle robe after a shower for instant comfort. The waffle exterior helps you dry off, while the plush terry lining stays soft against your skin. An adjustable tie waist and roomy front pockets add function, and the robe maintains a lightweight, non-bulky fit.

READ MORE: 13 scented candles that fill your entire home, starting at $17

L.L.Bean men’s mariner hooded sweatshirt robe: $140

Enjoy the relaxed comfort of your favorite sweatshirt in this hooded robe.

Enjoy the relaxed comfort of your favorite sweatshirt in this hooded robe. (L.L.Bean)

L.L.Bean’s hooded sweatshirt robe gives you the cozy comfort of your go-to sweatshirt with plenty of coverage and a relaxed fit. With a belt, roomy front pockets and a cozy hood, it’s the right pick for slow mornings or a quick nap.

Nordstrom So Soft robe: $55.30 (30% off)

Original price: $79

This fleece robe delivers toasty vibes without the bulk.

This fleece robe delivers toasty vibes without the bulk. (Nordstrom)

Nordstrom’s ultra-soft fleece robe is like your favorite blanket, but more lightweight. The belt lets you adjust the fit, and the soft fleece keeps you comfortable. Available in soft rose or ivory, it pairs well with slippers and a cup of coffee.

Polo Ralph Lauren herringbone twill robe: $69 (40% off)

Original price: $115

Lounge in style with this classic herringbone twill robe.

Lounge in style with this classic herringbone twill robe. (Nordstrom)

The Polo Ralph Lauren herringbone twill robe gives you a polished look, even when you’re unwinding. The soft cotton blend brings structure and weight to keep you snug without looking messy, while the rich branch brown color gives it that timeless look.

READ MORE: 12 products to bring you comfort during cold and flu season

Waffle knit cotton robe: $31.65

Wear this mid-length cotton robe over pajamas.

Wear this mid-length cotton robe over pajamas. (Amazon)

Amazon $31.65

Need something lighter than fleece? This soft, cotton-blend waffle knit robe layers easily over your most-worn sleepwear and has a roomy fit through the body and sleeves. It has just enough warmth to take the edge off a cold start, but is light enough to wear year-round.

Terry cloth: $54.99 (42% off)

Original price: $95

This robe has a waffle textured outside and a soft terry lining.

This robe has a waffle textured outside and a soft terry lining. (Amazon)

Amazon $95 $54.99

Step out of the shower and into this roomy terry cloth robe. Plush velour on the outside and absorbent terry make it both indulgent and practical. Choose from four colors and two sizes (small-medium and large-X-large).

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Fleece shawl robe: $18.99 (30% off)

Original price: $26.99

This fleece robe skips the hood and opts for a classic shawl collar.

This fleece robe skips the hood and opts for a classic shawl collar. (Amazon)

Amazon $26.99 $18.99

This fleece robe comes with a shawl collar instead of a hood, so you get the same plush softness in a more tailored shape that actually provides even more warmth to your neck. The adjustable waist belt ensures a secure fit, with two front pockets for storage.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Related Article

13 scented candles that fill your entire home, starting at $17
13 scented candles that fill your entire home, starting at $17

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

Close modal

Continue