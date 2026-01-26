12 products to bring you comfort during cold and flu season

During cold and flu season, never underestimate the power of comfort. From weighted blankets and cooling gel strips to soothing teas and plush pillows, these comforting finds won’t cure your cold, but they’ll definitely make it more bearable. Whether you're under the weather or just need a much-deserved recharge, these self-care picks are small comforts that make a big difference.

Nothing makes a cold more miserable than feeling like you can’t breathe. These Breathe Right nasal strips gently open up your nose so you can sleep, rest, or just get through the day. Each strip uses a flexible, spring-like band to lift your nasal passages and improve airflow — and with 44 in the box, you’ll have enough to last through the worst of it. Just note: while they’re great for opening the nostrils, there's little evidence to prove that they offer benefits beyond that.

This Yogi Tea Get Well sampler is comfort in a cup. Inside the giftable box are 45 tea bags with nine herbal blends designed to support everything from stress relief to easier breathing and immune health. It’s a thoughtful pick for anyone battling a cold, or just in need of a little self-care.

Turn your shower into a steamy escape with these Vicks VapoShower Plus shower steamers. Packed with eucalyptus, menthol and camphor, they help open up airways and bring instant comfort. The set comes with 12 steamers.

When flu aches hit, wrap yourself in this 15-pound weighted blanket. The gentle pressure helps relax sore muscles and calm your body, making it easier to rest. One side is plush fleece, the other cool microfiber — a smart, two-sided design that’s perfect when chills flip to fever. It’s like a warm hug when you need it most.

Getting back to your routine while recovering from a cold isn’t fun, but a little warmth can help. These rechargeable hand warmers have three heat settings and tuck easily into gloves or pockets. They’re perfect for cold commutes, standing on a train platform, or just braving the morning chill.

Flu season is brutal enough without trying to sleep on a lumpy old pillow. The Beckham Hotel Collection pillows offer soft, neck-cradling support without feeling stiff. They’re also designed to keep you cool while you rest — an all-star feature for hot or feverish sleepers.

This Levoit humidifier adds moisture to dry air to help ease sore throats, loosen mucus and keep your airways hydrated. When you're under the weather, it can help you breathe and sleep more easily. The 2.5-liter tank runs for up to 25 hours and has a wide opening that makes cleaning simple.

Stuck in bed and in need of a hug? This Bedsure electric blanket is the next best thing. Made with plush sherpa fleece, it features six heat levels, four timer settings and a remote for easy control. A three-hour auto shut off helps prevent overheating while you rest.

Looking put together isn’t a priority when you're sick, but this Cozy Earth bamboo pajama set makes it effortless. With contrast piping, a pocketed button-up and drapey pants, it feels polished without trying. More importantly, the breathable, temperature-regulating fabric keeps you comfortable whether you’re burning up or chilled to the bone.

These fuzzy socks are like a warm hug for your toes — a must-have when you kick off the blanket or shuffle out of bed. This six-pack delivers cloud-like softness, stay-put cuffs and seamless toes for maximum comfort. They fit women’s sizes 6 to 11 and hit just above the ankle.

These cooling, non-medicated gel strips feel instantly soothing. Just peel off the adhesive and stick them one to your forehead. They stay put and come in packs of four. Stock up now, thank yourself later.

This forehead thermometer makes temperature checks quick and stress-free. Just point, press, and get a reading — no contact required. It uses infrared technology, switches between Celsius and Fahrenheit and sounds a fever alarm when it’s time to take action.

