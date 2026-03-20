4 best online rug stores worth your money right now — and what to buy from each

If a room feels unfinished, the right rug can pull it together. The right size and color can open up a space, add warmth and anchor your furniture. From large area rugs to washable styles, options from Amazon, Rugs.com, Rugs USA and Wayfair show you don’t have to spend a lot to make a big impact.

How do I choose the right rug size?

In living rooms, place rugs under the front legs of your furniture, or go large enough to fit all legs. For dining areas, choose a rug big enough for chairs to stay on it when pulled out. In bedrooms, rugs should extend beyond the sides and foot of the bed for a softer landing. For kitchens and hallways, go with runners to add warmth while protecting high-traffic areas.

What pile height is best for my space?

Pile height matters. Low-pile rugs are easier to clean and better for high-traffic areas like living rooms and dining spaces. High-pile rugs feel softer underfoot and are best suited for bedrooms.

Amazon

Amazon has rugs for every room. Shop affordable options in a range of sizes and washable designs.

This blue and gray area rug works in both small and large living rooms. Use it to anchor all your furniture in a smaller space or place just the front legs on it in a larger one. The 9-by-12-foot size is priced under $120.

Original price: $19.99

With its high pile, this rug adds a soft, plush feel that works well in bedrooms or nurseries. The 4-by-5-foot-9-inch size comes in solid shades and is machine washable.

Original price: $39.99

This 5-by-7-foot medallion rug adds warmth to smaller spaces with a faded mix of brick red, brown and orange. It features a non-slip backing, a water-repellent surface and is machine washable.

READ MORE: 13 easy upgrades to get your home spring-ready — all under $100

Rugs.com

Rugs.com deals make it easy to find affordable rugs in classic and everyday styles.

Original price: $605

This 7-foot-10-inch by 7-foot-10-inch modern rug helps make smaller spaces feel more open. The unique shape stands out, while flecks of red, blue, white and gold add subtle color. The low-pile design is durable enough for indoor or outdoor use.

Original price: $875

This 10-foot-6-inch by 14-foot floral medallion rug in multi-fuchsia brings bold color to your space. The rich tones create depth, while the low-pile chenille is soft and easy to maintain. It’s also machine washable.

Rugs USA rugs

If you want a rug that stands out, Rugs USA offers bold patterns, large sizes and strong discounts.

Original price: $89.99

This 2-foot-8-inch by 6-foot runner is ideal for high-traffic areas like kitchens and hallways. The diamond pattern adds subtle style, and you can toss it in the wash when it needs cleaning.

Original price: $629.99

This 8-by-10-foot rug has a distressed beige look that feels vintage but is built for everyday use. It’s spill-proof, machine washable and durable enough for busy spots around the house.

READ MORE: Wayfair Spring Cyber Week sale: Save up to 90% on mattresses, patio furniture and more

Wayfair

Wayfair rug deals cover every style, from bold patterns to neutrals, all at discounted prices.

Original price: $438

Add warmth and color to outdoor spaces with this 7-foot-10-inch by 10-foot indoor-outdoor rug. The patterned design adds personality, while the backing helps keep it in place.

Original price: $206

Liven up your space with this blue and white geometric rug. The medium-pile design is durable for busy areas, and it’s weather- and stain-resistant for indoor or outdoor use.

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Original price: $480

Transform your space with this large Oriental-style rug. Faded tones of blue, red and yellow add warmth, while the stain-resistant material helps handle spills. The 7-foot-10-inch by 10-foot-3-inch size offers plenty of coverage.

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