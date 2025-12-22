15 bread making essentials, starting at $5 – sourdough kits, scrapers and more

The right bread-making tools can transform your baking experience, so we’ve gathered the essentials to simplify the process, boost the fun, and cut down on the mess. Whether you’re baking your first loaf or still learning, tools like a Dutch oven, stand mixer or $5 bench scraper make things a lot earlier to manage. You can also try a sourdough starter kit for less than $40 or the DoughBed by Sourhouse warming system if you’re looking to level-up.

Original price: $39.99

Master your skills in sourdough bread making with this all-in-one starter kit, which has everything you need to make a well-structured loaf, from a proofing basket and bread sling to a whisk, scoring lame and scrapers. A rattan proofing basket helps dough hold its shape as it rises, while the cloth liner makes it simple to release when it’s ready to bake. Plus, there’s access to an AI-powered app for smart tips to keep your starter on track. It’s an ideal kit for beginners or masters alike.

Made from stainless steel, this bench scraper resists sticky dough, and the built-in 1-inch measurement marks help you portion dough evenly. Use it to clean countertops and save your hands from the mess. Beyond baking, the sharp edge works for chopping fruits and veggies.

Original price: $17.99

This silicone baking mat with built-in measurements offers portion guides for rolling, shaping and proofing your dough. Twice as thick as other baking mats, it holds up well and stays put on your counter. It also doubles as a nonstick liner for baking pans.

Make clean, precise cuts in your dough before baking with this bread lame scoring tool. The push-pull grip gives you better control, and the magnetic design makes it easy to store right on your fridge. It comes with five sharp stainless-steel blades and a protective case to keep everything safe and tidy. From novice bakers to more experienced ones, this bread slasher works at any skill level.

Original price: $519

For serious bread makers, the Bosch Universal Plus Stand Mixer is a powerhouse. With a 500-watt motor and bottom-drive design, it handles heavy doughs with ease, and the 6.5-quart BPA-free bowl has an easy-grip handle and removable drive shaft for a quick clean up. The mixing action mimics hand kneading as the hook stretches, folds and tucks the dough to build strong gluten and better structure. It comes with wire whips, a splash ring, lid and a dough hook extender.

Original price: $499.99

It won’t knead 15 pounds of dough like the Bosch, but this KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer handles basic bread and baking tasks beautifully. The bowl is well-suited for one or two loaves of bread, as well as cookies or cakes. With a tilt-head design that makes adding ingredients easy, this white mixer includes a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip. It’s also compatible with KitchenAid’s full range of optional attachments, like those for pasta, meat grinding and more.

Original price: $146.99

Compatible with all 4.5- to 5-quart tilt-head KitchenAid mixers, this ceramic bread bowl with lid is a smart add-on that lets you mix, knead, proof and bake all in one vessel. Built to handle the heat and cold, the bowl is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used in the freezer, microwave and dishwasher. Just the right size for a single loaf, it works well with recipes using up to 3.5 cups of flour.

Original price: $14.39

Swap plastic wrap for these reusable bowl covers when proofing bread. Made from a breathable linen-cotton blend, they assist in sourdough fermentation by creating a comfortable environment. With elastic edges that fit snugly over most standard bowls, the set includes three sizes, 9, 10 and 13 inches, to accommodate proofing baskets, mixing bowls and salad bowls. The covers dry quickly and are convenient to store when folded.

This Danish dough whisk makes it easier to mix bread dough, sourdough, cookie dough, cornbread and more without turning your hands into a sticky mess. The sturdy stainless steel loop cuts through dough easily, while the wooden handle gives you a comfortable grip. Unlike standard whisks or wooden spoons, the open design keeps dough from sticking or clumping, making cleanup stress-free. Just rinse it under hot water.

Original price: $19.99

Get quick, accurate readings in under two seconds with this instant-read digital thermometer to check whether your loaf is fully baked. It’s water-resistant and is built with a temperature probe that is designed to deliver more consistent results. The large, bright blue backlit display makes it clear to read.

The OXO Good Grips digital scale checks all the boxes for a reliable bread making scale. Ideal for weighing large bowls, the pull-out display prevents the screen from being blocked. The removable platform makes cleanup simple, and it has a handy tare function. Able to hold up to 11 pounds at a time, it switches between units with the push of a button.

Made from heavy-gauge aluminized steel, the USA steel loaf pan measures 9 by 5 by 2.75 inches and holds up to 1.25 pounds, making it just right for standard loaves. The corrugated surface promotes airflow for even baking and easy release, while the nonstick Americoat finish takes away the need for greasing.

Original price: $434.95

A 5.5-quart Le Creuset Dutch oven is made of durable enameled cast iron that makes it a favorite for long-term kitchen use. From sourdough to no-knead recipes, it’s versatile enough to take on most dough weights. The tight-fitting lid helps circulate steam, giving you that perfect crust. Compatible with all cooktops and safe for oven use up to 500 degrees F, it makes moving from stovetop to oven seamless. Beyond baking, it can also be used for roasting, slow cooking, braising and frying.

Original price: $99.90

If you’re not ready to splurge on a Le Creuset or don’t want to risk using a cherished Dutch oven at high temperatures, the Lodge 6-quart Dutch oven is a solid alternative. Often ranked as one of the best budget-friendly options, its porcelain enamel finish allows the cast iron to withstand oven temperatures up to 500 degrees F. To clean it, wash with warm, soapy water and scrub with a brush as needed. It’s available in more than 15 vibrant, fun colors.

Consistent rises lead to bread, and that’s exactly what the DoughBed by Sourhouse is built to do. The system combines a warming mat, an oven-safe glass bowl and a cork lid to create the right environment for dough fermentation. Whether you’re working with sourdough, yeast or quick breads, it helps with reliable rises, even in a chilly kitchen.

