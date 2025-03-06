Apple just dropped a new iPad Air, MacBook Air and Mac Studio: here's what you need to know

March has already been a busy month for Apple, which unveiled a handful of new editions to its most popular products in the last week. Apple fans can now get a new version of the MacBook Air and the iPad Air, both with brand-new, high-powered chips for a faster user experience. The company also announced its most powerful Mac ever, the Mac Studio.

MacBook fans can get the newest MacBook Air with an M4 chip. The chip makes all the tasks users complete on their laptop faster and more efficient. Users also get up to 18 hours of battery life, and they can choose Apple’s all-new color, sky blue, in addition to the classic midnight, starlight and silver options.

"Combined with its thin and light, fanless design, all-day battery life, and the incredible capabilities of macOS Sequoia with Apple Intelligence, MacBook Air is unlike any other laptop," Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in an announcement.

"And with a new lower starting price of $999, MacBook Air delivers more value to consumers than ever before, making this the perfect moment to upgrade or experience the Mac for the first time," Joswiak added.

The iPad Air also got a major makeover this year, mainly thanks to the new M3 chip with Apple Intelligence. Nearly two times faster than the iPad Air with M1 and 3.5 times faster than the iPad Air with A14 Bionic, the newest Apple Air model delivers on performance.

Users can choose from two sizes — the 11-inch or 13-inch — and four different finishes. Apple kept the starting price for the 11-inch at $599 and $799 for the 13-inch model, so users get even more features without having to pay more.

"iPad Air is so popular because of its unmatched combination of powerful performance, portability, and support for advanced accessories, all at an affordable price," said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "For everyone from college students taking notes with Apple Pencil Pro, to travelers and content creators who need powerful productivity on the go, iPad Air with M3, Apple Intelligence, and the new Magic Keyboard take versatility and value to the next level."

Mac Studio, Apple’s desktop computer that pairs with Apple monitors, just got its best upgrade yet. It has more advanced graphics, a more powerful CPU, a large memory capacity and is one of Apple’s fastest systems to date.

"The new Mac Studio is the most powerful Mac we’ve ever made," said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "A complete game-changer for pros around the world — powering both home and pro studios — Mac Studio sits in a class of its own, offering a staggering amount of performance in a compact, quiet design that fits beautifully on your desk."

Mac Studio is also home to Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI that offers an elevated user experience. Studio users can find Writing Tools that help them rewrite, proofread or summarize even faster than before. The Notes app also got an upgrade thanks to AI, and now gives users a live transcription option.

Siri has also been improved and can now answer thousands of questions about Mac features, offering step-by-step instructions on how to perform various tasks. ChatGPT is also integrated into Siri, making it easy to utilize the AI’s knowledge when needed.

Apple’s latest editions of other popular products

Apple’s newest version of the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16e, is a more affordable option. It has the same durable aluminum design, but it’s faster than other iPhone versions. The battery life also lasts up to six hours longer than previous generations. You also get Apple Intelligence built in to your iPhone 16e.

Original price: $399

Apple’s thinnest and lightest watch is the Apple Watch Series 10. It has advanced health features like the ability to take an ECG and the ability to track your nightly sleeping activity. Through the Workout app, you can also take your fitness goals to the next level. You can track the intensity of your workouts and use the depth and water temperature sensors for any swimming activities.

Original price: $349

The newest version of the classic iPad is just as impressive as its Air cousin. The 11th generation of the iPad is great for everyday use, with its 11-inch screen and powerful A16 chip. Touch ID is also built in to the top and bottom of the iPad, so it's easier to unlock.

Original price: $129

Apple redesigned the AirPods and recently released the Apple AirPods 4. The new design makes them more comfortable to wear and ensures they won’t fall out. They also have a new voice isolation feature that improves call quality when your surroundings are loud. Apple also made the AirPods 4 and the charging case dust-, sweat- and water-resistant.

Original price: $549.99

You can now get over-the-ear headphones from Apple with the AirPods Max. You get to choose from 10 beautiful colors, and you’ll get a matching case included. The headphones are noise-canceling, but there’s also a transparency mode when you want to hear your surroundings.

Original price: $99.99

One of Apple’s most helpful products is the AirTag. Just put one on your phone, wallet, keys or any other valuables, and you can easily track them if they get lost. You can play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or you can ask Siri for help.

AirTags also have Lost Mode, which allows you to be automatically notified when it’s detected on the Find My network. Should you lose your luggage while traveling, you can share an AirTag’s location with the airline to help recover your items.