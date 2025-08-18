Don’t run on empty – save 20% on Belkin chargers with our exclusive discount code

How many times has it happened to you? You’re scrolling through your preferred social media app or finally watching that latest episode of your favorite show only to have your phone screen turn black. Like so many of us, you forgot to charge your phone.

With most cell phone batteries barely able to get through a day on a full charge, you need a trusty charger that doesn’t just charge your phone but charges it quickly. Belkin, a well-known electronics brand, makes affordable headphones and powerful chargers for all kinds of tech.

Right now, you can get 20% off when you use the code FOX at checkout. You can choose from magnetic, handheld chargers, three-in-one chargers, wireless chargers with built-in cables and mini, pocket-sized chargers. Belkin also has affordable over-ear and wireless headphone options.

Always have a charger for your iPhone when you carry this magnetic power bank with you. It snaps onto the back of your iPhone and other Qi1-enabled smartphones, and has a pop-out stand so you can still use your phone while it’s charging. You can also charge another device at the same time using the USB-C port. Users with MagSafe cases can still use the charger while the case is on.

This power bank with integrated cables is a handheld, lightweight option that has a USB-C cable built in. The charger is 3.7 times faster than your standard 5W chargers and can charge an iPhone 15 from 0% to 50% in less than half an hour. You can also charge two devices at once and track your battery’s status with the LED light.

Belkin’s three-in-one magnetic foldable wireless charger is a powerful hub for all your Smart technology. Charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once by just placing your items in the designated charging spots. Perfect for keeping by your nightstand, there’s no wire to worry about, and the charger is MagSafe-compatible. It's compatible with iPhones 16, 15, 14, 13 and 12, so most iPhone users can use this charger.

A similar offering by Belkin is the three-in-one magnetic charging stand. It’s just as compact, but your devices connect magnetically to it. There’s a space for your Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods.

With this Apple Watch Belkin charger, you never have to worry about being without your cherished Watch. The charger works with most Apple Watch models and charges them fast. You’ll go from 0% battery to 80% in just 45 minutes. Either lay your Apple Watch flat to charge, or you can use it as an alarm clock with Nightstand mode.

Looking for wireless earbuds with a long battery life and clear sound? Look no further than the Belkin True wireless earbuds. You get up to 28 hours of battery life, with nine hours of playtime and another 19 hours of battery in the charging case. Designed to help you hear your music and calls more clearly, these earbuds fit comfortably in your ears and won’t cause ear fatigue even if you’ve been listening for hours.

These Belkin headphones are an affordable, noise-canceling option. Three listening settings, including Belkin Signature Sound, Active Noise Cancellation and Hear Thru, help you customize your listening experience based on how much of the outside world you’d like to hear. With 60 hours of battery life, these headphones can last a whole week without needing a charge. The foldable design keeps your headphones safe while you’re traveling or when you need to shove them in your bag when you’re out of the house.