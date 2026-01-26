The best base layers for staying warm while you shovel snow, hunt or work outdoors

As freezing temperatures sweep across much of the country, base layers play a key role in keeping you warm while working outside, playing sports, or walking the dog. From trusted outdoor brands like Carhartt and Eddie Bauer to budget-friendly options from Fruit of the Loom, these picks help lock in warmth for the rest of winter.

If you want a no-frills set of long underwear, this Fruit of the Loom thermal underwear set offers all-day warmth. It’s made from a softer fabric rather than spandex or stretchy material, and the thermal knit design traps heat while wicking away sweat. The tag-free back and flat seams help prevent itching and skin irritation.. You'll also find ribbed cuffs at the end of the sleeves and pant legs to keep heat from seeping out and prevent the layers from bunching up.

Incredibly soft, Thermajohn’s fleece-lined thermal underwear feels like being wrapped in a blanket. The fleece traps heat more effectively than many other materials while staying breathable, so it won’t hold sweat. Blended with stretchy fabric, the set allows plenty of room to move, making it ideal for shoveling the driveway. It comes in five neutral colors, plus gray and black camo patterns.

Eddie Bauer’s long-sleeve crew neck is a solid option for women who want a little extra insulation while spending time outdoors. The stretchy polyester blend provides warmth without making you overheat, whether you’re hiking or enjoying time outside with the family. Built-in odor control also helps keep smells at bay, so it’s comfortable to wear all day.

If you want leggings that feel comfortable under other layers and work just as well on their own, Eddie Bauer’s Reso Ascent tights are a reliable choice. They offer UPF 50+ protection for days on the slopes and moisture-wicking fabric that helps keep you dry during any activity. When temperatures are milder, they’re easy to wear solo for gym sessions or brisk walks.

Tight to the skin and built to dry fast, these Carhartt midweight base layer bottoms trap heat for hours. They’re made to wick away sweat, so you stay protected even when tasked with heavy-duty activities like snowblowing, skiing or working outdoors. If you do start sweating, though, the fabric won’t hold in odors. Their tagless design prevents itching and makes these bottoms comfortable enough for all-day wear. Add the matching top base layer , and you’ll stay insulated and protected even in freezing temperatures.

When dealing with subzero temperatures, you need a heavy-duty base layer for all-day insulation. L.L. Bean’s heavyweight base layer hoodie was recently redesigned with even softer fabric. Although it’s thick, it’s not too heavy, so you won’t be bogged down. Designed for all types of outdoor enthusiasts, the fabric fits close to the body without being too restrictive. It even has a built-in gaiter to protect your face on particularly cold days while simultaneously giving you extra coverage around your neck and ears.

If you’re spending more time outdoors this winter, these L.L. Bean women’s pants are an easy-to-move-in base layer that will instantly become a staple in your winter rotation. The midweight design stays warm in temperatures below 30 degrees without causing overheating, while quick-drying fabric makes them comfortable under other layers. They’re available in navy, black and lavender ice.

Looking for a base layer that can handle winter sports? The Smartwool Intraknit hoodie is built for the job. Made from merino wool, it’s designed for extreme cold, with ventilation zones that help regulate body heat and a close fit that allows for easy movement. A built-in gaiter helps block wind at the top of the mountain. Pair it with Intraknit leggings for added warmth.

Designed for runners, skiers and snowboarders, Under Armour’s HeatGear leggings are lightweight but built for cold weather. Mesh panels boost airflow without causing chill, while the sweat-wicking fabric dries quickly in snowy conditions. A wide elastic waistband keeps them securely in place as you move.

