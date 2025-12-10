The fleece essentials you need to stay warm and stylish this season

Fleece is a soft, fuzzy fabric that locks in body heat. It works wonders at keeping you warm and insulated while you're running errands or just cozying up at home. So, it's safe to say that it's a wardrobe must-have that you'll reach for every fall and winter. Shop these fleece clothing essentials to stay warm without sacrificing style, ranging from a pair of Wrangler men's fleece-lined jeans to an affordable women's two-piece set that's a holiday lounging essential.

Men’s clothing

Original price: $40.18

Make cold days more manageable with Wrangler’s fleece lined jeans. They have a classic denim look with a relaxed fit but with a warm, lined interior. Perfectly versatile for any indoor or outdoor tasks, they’re a wardrobe staple that can be worn countless times.

Don’t delay your DIY progress because it’s too cold outside. With various pocket styles to hold tools and gear and a sweat-wicking fleece layer, the Fire Hose Work pants are designed to help you get the job done.

For more mild days, L.L. Bean’s Warm-Up Jacket has you covered. It’s made of a thin material that’s wind and water resistant and easy to layer with. From the body and collar to the zippered hand pockets, this jacket is lined with fleece.

Carhartt is known for crafting durable cold-weather gear for every weather condition. Their canvas fleece-lined shirt jacket is no different. Its snap-front closure makes it fast and easy to open or close, even when wearing gloves.

Fleece lining and insulation work together to combat the cold with L.L. Bean boots. This iconic duck boot style has a waterproof rubber bottom and chain-tread outsole that provide reliable traction, making them ideal for snowy or wet conditions.

Women’s clothing

Original price: $35.99

Whether you’re working out or heading to the store for groceries, fleece lined leggings are mandatory this winter. This pair is a classic high waist legging on the outside with plush all-day warmth on the inside. They even have pockets to hold personal items in place while on the move.

Original price: $69

Fuzzy and floral, this zip up jacket is better than the average. The thick fleece traps heat while staying breathable and lightweight. It’s plush and warm for chilly days while offering effortless style.

Stay cozy when temperatures drop in a matching loungewear set. An oversized top paired with elastic waistband pants are the recipe for comfort. Whether you’re running errands or lounging at home, a matching set is never a bad idea.

No need to sacrifice fashion when you have a pair of fleece lined tights in your closet. Intended to look like sheer stockings from the outside, these tights are actually fleece lined and make it possible to style your favorite dress or skirts all year long.

Original price: $26.99

Your feet will thank you for these memory foam slippers. They contour to your shape for maximum comfort when walking and are easy to slip on in seconds. The fleece lining and teddy-like exterior create all around warmth.

Home and accessories

Original price: $22.99

Beat the chill with this matching hat, scarf and gloves. Its sleek, simple design goes with any outfit, and each piece is lined with thermal fleece to lock in heat. The best part? The gloves have touchscreen fingertips, so you can use your phone without ever taking them off.

This buffalo plaid fleece blanket is a tried-and-true style. It’s double sided with plush fleece on one side but breathable enough that you’ll never overheat. Perfect for nights in on the couch or crisp mornings sipping your coffee, this blanket is the companion that keeps you snug for hours.

Winter layering doesn’t only apply to clothing. These thermal fleece socks are the layer you need for your feet. Wear them around the house, going for a hike or playing in the snow with your kids or grandchildren.

