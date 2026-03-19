Spring is here, and it’s time to head outside. Backyard games like cornhole, KanJam and pickleball are easy to set up, simple to play and perfect for entertaining family and friends. Shop classics that are perfect for groups of all ages.
Cornhole: $79.99
Cornhole is a crowd-pleaser for all ages. Simply toss bean bags at a raised platform, aiming for the opposing team's hole. This set includes two full-size wooden boards, eight beanbags and a carrying case.
Bocce: $32.99
Bocce, an easy-to-learn Italian lawn bowling game, is surprisingly addictive. Aim for the target and roll. This set includes resin balls, a measuring rope, a case and a rule book.
KanJam: $39.99
Try KanJam for a fast-paced backyard game. Teams of two toss and deflect a flying disc to score points, similar to cornhole but more active. Setup is quick, and each set includes two goals and a disc.
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Giant Jenga: $129.95
Fans of classic Jenga will love this oversized version. It includes 54 hardwood blocks that stack more than 5 feet tall and pack into a sturdy carrying case.
Spikeball: $69.99
Spikeball delivers fast-paced, competitive fun that’s just as entertaining to watch as it is to play. The set includes a foldable net and ball for quick setup.
PaddleSmash: $159.97
PaddleSmash blends pickleball and Spikeball into one fast-moving backyard game. Use the paddles to hit the ball into the center net. The set comes with a net, four paddles and two balls.
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Badminton set: $12.81
Whether you play casually or competitively, badminton is a fun way to stay active. This set includes two rackets and two shuttlecocks. A net is sold separately.
Pickleball set: $39.99 (11% off)
Original price: $44.97
Pickleball is a simple-to-learn, crowd-friendly game for spring. This set includes two fiberglass paddles, grip tape, two pickleballs and a carrying case so you can start playing right away.
Ladder toss: $34.49 (31% off)
Original price: $49.99
Ladder toss is easy to learn for all ages. Move closer for beginners or step back for more of a challenge. It sets up in under two minutes and packs into a carrying case.
Jumbo 4-to-Score: $119.99
This jumbo four-in-a-row game sets up quickly for hours of family fun. It includes a built-in ring holder and bottom sliders for quick resets.
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Crossnet: $109.99 (37% off)
Original price: $175.05
Take this four-square-style net to the park or beach. It’s quick to assemble and height-adjustable for volleyball-style play. The set includes a net, pump, steel uprights, boundary lines and a backpack.
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