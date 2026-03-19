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Backyard games your family will actually use — from $12

Enjoy screen-free family fun all spring and summer with bocce, badminton, KanJam and more

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Get outside this spring with these fun games.

Get outside this spring with these fun games. (iStock)


Spring is here, and it’s time to head outside. Backyard games like cornholeKanJam and pickleball are easy to set up, simple to play and perfect for entertaining family and friends. Shop classics that are perfect for groups of all ages.

Cornhole: $79.99

Start off easy and watch the competition build.

Start off easy and watch the competition build. (Amazon)

Amazon $79.99

Cornhole is a crowd-pleaser for all ages. Simply toss bean bags at a raised platform, aiming for the opposing team's hole. This set includes two full-size wooden boards, eight beanbags and a carrying case.

Bocce: $32.99 

Bocce is a traditional Italian lawn bowling game for all skill levels.

Bocce is a traditional Italian lawn bowling game for all skill levels. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99

Bocce, an easy-to-learn Italian lawn bowling game, is surprisingly addictive. Aim for the target and roll. This set includes resin balls, a measuring rope, a case and a rule book.

KanJam: $39.99

Set up and play this fast-paced game.

Set up and play this fast-paced game. (Amazon)

Amazon $32.99

Try KanJam for a fast-paced backyard game. Teams of two toss and deflect a flying disc to score points, similar to cornhole but more active. Setup is quick, and each set includes two goals and a disc.

READ MORE: 13 easy backyard upgrades to refresh your outdoor space, starting at $23

Giant Jenga: $129.95

Try to stack these giant blocks more than 5 feet tall.

Try to stack these giant blocks more than 5 feet tall. (Amazon)

Amazon $129.95

Fans of classic Jenga will love this oversized version. It includes 54 hardwood blocks that stack more than 5 feet tall and pack into a sturdy carrying case.

Spikeball: $69.99

Spikeball brings fast-paced, competitive energy to any backyard.

Spikeball brings fast-paced, competitive energy to any backyard. (Amazon)

Amazon $69.99

Spikeball delivers fast-paced, competitive fun that’s just as entertaining to watch as it is to play. The set includes a foldable net and ball for quick setup.

PaddleSmash: $159.97

Try a new game this spring.

Try a new game this spring. (Amazon)

Amazon

PaddleSmash blends pickleball and Spikeball into one fast-moving backyard game. Use the paddles to hit the ball into the center net. The set comes with a net, four paddles and two balls.

READ MORE: Amazon sells spring-ready greenhouses – plus 9 more unexpected finds

Badminton set: $12.81

 Bring out the rackets and shuttlecocks — and let the games begin.

 Bring out the rackets and shuttlecocks — and let the games begin. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99 $13.99

Whether you play casually or competitively, badminton is a fun way to stay active. This set includes two rackets and two shuttlecocks. A net is sold separately.

Pickleball set: $39.99 (11% off)

Original price: $44.97

Pickleball is an addictive, competitive game.

Pickleball is an addictive, competitive game. (Amazon)

Amazon $44.97 $39.99

Pickleball is a simple-to-learn, crowd-friendly game for spring. This set includes two fiberglass paddles, grip tape, two pickleballs and a carrying case so you can start playing right away.

Ladder toss: $34.49 (31% off)

Original price: $49.99

Take this game with you anywhere.

Take this game with you anywhere. (Amazon)

Amazon $49.99 $34.49

Ladder toss is easy to learn for all ages. Move closer for beginners or step back for more of a challenge. It sets up in under two minutes and packs into a carrying case.

Jumbo 4-to-Score: $119.99

Get everyone involved in this giant game.

Get everyone involved in this giant game. (Amazon)

Amazon $119.99

This jumbo four-in-a-row game sets up quickly for hours of family fun. It includes a built-in ring holder and bottom sliders for quick resets. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals 

Crossnet: $109.99 (37% off)

Original price: $175.05

Play four consecutive games at once with this Crossnet. 

Play four consecutive games at once with this Crossnet.  (Amazon)

Amazon $175.05 $109.99

Take this four-square-style net to the park or beach. It’s quick to assemble and height-adjustable for volleyball-style play. The set includes a net, pump, steel uprights, boundary lines and a backpack.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

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