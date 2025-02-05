10 baby and toddler toys on sale during Amazon's Baby Sale

Finding the perfect toys for your little ones can be both a joy and a challenge. With countless options available, it’s essential to choose toys that not only entertain but also aid in your child's development.

You can find dozens of options on Amazon, all currently on sale during Amazon’s February Baby Sale. This annual event offers a treasure trove of discounts on a wide range of baby and toddler toys, ensuring that you can find something special for every stage of your child's growth.

You can find all these toys on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Original price: $15.99

Entertain your baby for hours with these baby wrist rattles and socks. They’re colorful and bright and the fun rattling sound will help your baby explore their own senses. The socks and wrist rattles fit comfortably, so your baby can play as long as they want.

Original price: $42.99

The Fisher-Price soothe ‘n snuggle otter doubles as a soft, snuggly toy and a sound machine. It has 11 sensory features, including customizable music, soft lights and volume control, among others.

Original price: $12.99

Help your kids learn while they play with this stacking ring STEM learning toy. The nine rings your baby can stack are chunky, so they’re easy to pick up, helping to strengthen their hand-eye coordination.

Original price: $8.99

Make bath time more fun with this floating octopus toy. It comes with three rings your child can toss and stack on the octopus’s tentacles. The toy encourages learning through play and helps develop your baby's fine motor skills.

Original price: $24.99

The Melissa & Doug flip fish baby toy is a soft, interactive toy complete with hidden pictures under its scales. The crinkly scales, colors and squeaking tail all help your baby develop their senses and motor skills while playing.

Original price: $44.99

A baby play gym encourages your baby to rest, play and learn. The soft, machine-washable mat is comfy for your baby to lay on and the six detachable hanging toys encourage reaching. The mat and toys help your baby improve their physical coordination and help stimulate their hearing and touch.

Original price: $19.99

The TOHIBEE baby teether is a Montessori toy that’s a teething toy and a sensory toy all-in-one. The silicone pop-out balls are made from soft silicone, which can help relieve gum pain. There’s also a rattle ring and twisting and rotating balls that engage all your child’s senses.

Original price: $14.99

Built for toddlers, this shape sorter wooden toy is fun and educational. The chunky shapes are easy to pick up and the stackers provide a place for your baby to slide the toys over, improving hand-eye coordination.

Original price: $24.99

Any toddler learning to walk will have a blast with the VTech push & pop bulldozer. As they push around the bulldozer, the balls inside pop out and your child can run to scoop them up, starting the process all over. The toy is meant to help improve your child’s balance while they’re playing.

Original price: $69.99

After a fun-filled day, a Hatch Rest baby sound machine can help your baby sleep through the night. The dreamy, soft light and gentle music soothes your baby at bedtime, helping them fall asleep and stay asleep.