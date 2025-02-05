21 baby registry essentials to grab during Amazon's February baby sale

If you are an expectant parent with a lot on your to-buy list, an Amazon baby registry can be a great option that lets family and friends help out with the costs of getting ready for a baby. Your list of items can be easily browsed and purchased directly on Amazon. Moreover, you can personalize your registry by adding notes, specifying preferred colors, and even enabling group gifting for larger items. In addition, parents get a free welcome box, a 15% completion discount, and free returns for a year. This not only makes shopping easier but also saves you money and ensures you get the items you need for your baby.

Amazon's annual February Baby Sale, which runs through the month of February, is an excellent time for new parents to create and shop their baby registry and for their friends and family to save big on baby shower gifts. It's a once-a-year opportunity to save and stock up on all things baby from top brands like Ergobaby, Britax, Graco and more. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Here are 21 baby must-haves you should put on your list:

Original price: $69.99

Creating white noise is a great way to lull a fussy baby to sleep. The Hatch Rest Baby Sound Machine is an excellent option for new parents. This all-in-one sound machine provides a soft light and white noise for overnight newborn feeding sessions, calming stories for preschoolers, and a time-to-rise function for older kids. It also helps build healthy sleep habits by creating consistent bedtime routines.

23 FIRST-YEAR ESSENTIALS TO GRAB DURING AMAZON'S FEBRUARY BABY SALE

Original price: $16.88

While most parents might set out without the intention of using a pacifier, this soothing tool will be much relied on in the early days of rearing baby. Add a couple of packs of the Tommee Tippee Ultra-Light Silicone Pacifier to have it ready to use.

Original price: $399.99

Baby monitors are a big-ticket item for families and friends to pitch in on. The Nanit Smart Baby Monitor and Floor Stand with Breathing Band is everything you need to ensure your baby sleeps safely. The baby monitor connects to an app that offers a high-definition bird's eye view of your baby. It features night vision and wide-angle lenses to capture every moment, even in the dark. It also allows you to track your baby's sleep patterns and movements. The Nanit Breathing Band tracks a baby's breathing motion in real-time without any electronics or sensors on the baby.

Original price: $29.99

The Momcozy stroller organizer bag fits most stroller bars and handles. It securely holds bottles and cups while providing easy access to phones or privacy items. Keep your items neat and within reach when you are out with a baby.

Original price: $39.99

A baby wipe warmer will keep your baby feeling comfortable during changes. This baby wipe warmer can hold 100 wipes and is a wipe warmer and dispenser.

Original price: $39.99

Add a touchless thermometer to your list because it is the easiest way to monitor a temperature while they sleep. This Frida Baby Infrared Thermometer, three-in-one ear, forehead, and touchless for babies, gets accurate infrared temperature readings in just one second.

Original price: $34.99

This Yookidoo Elephant Baby Shower is a battery-operated baby shower designed for parents' ease of use. Parents can secure the baby in one hand while the other hand activates the shower head. A gentle stream enables easy reach and wash of hair, neck, and baby folds.

Original price: $124.97

EVLA's Baby Food Maker can steam, blend, reheat, or defrost food in minutes. It can create healthy homemade meals for babies using fresh ingredients. The steaming function allows you to cook ingredients well before blending, preserving their natural flavor. You can then puree and blend fruits, vegetables, and meats into your baby's desired texture and consistency. It also has a self-cleaning cycle.

Original price: $59.99

The Baby Brezza Instant Baby Bottle Warmer is ready to dispense warm water, so you never have to wait. It has three temperature settings: room, body, and warmer than body temperature. The airtight water tank holds 50 ounces, enough for a day's worth of formula. It works with all bottle brands and is BPA-free.

12 NURSERY ESSENTIALS ON SALE NOW ON AMAZON

Original price: $24.99

If you find nail clippers too difficult to use on tiny fingernails, try trimming your baby's nails with a nail file. This eclectic baby nail file from Momcozy is rechargeable with a built-in battery. It has a touch-and-stop function and four replacement pads for babies and three for adult grooming.

Original price: $11.86

Desitin Maximum Strength Baby Diaper Rash Cream is thick, hypoallergenic and contains 40% zinc oxide. It is designed to soothe and relieve a baby's skin on contact by sealing out wetness and protecting chafed skin. It has also been clinically shown to protect a baby's delicate skin for up to 12 hours.

Original price: $20.59

Place this shatterproof baby car mirror on your car's center console to keep an eye on baby on road trips. It has a wide, crystal-clear reflection and is 360-degree adjustable. The mirror is made of shatterproof acrylic glass and is strongly tied up by heavy-duty straps. It is easily adjustable to get the best view of the baby from the front seat.

Original price: $139.99

Don't underestimate the power of a bouncer when it comes to multitasking. The Maxi-Cosi Kori 2-in-1 Baby Bouncer Seat for Infants can be used as a rocker or stationary. It has a beautiful modern design made from 100% recycled fabric. The Kori has three recline positions that can be adjusted with one hand. It also has a cozy, machine-washable newborn inlay.

Original price: $34.37

You'll use a ton of baby wipes, especially in the first few months. This pack of 12 Pampers Baby Wipes Aqua Pure is made with 99% purified water and 1% pH-balancing ingredients, great for delicate baby skin. They are hypoallergenic and free of alcohol, fragrance, parabens, and latex.

Original price: $11.77

These super soft, absorbent, and quick-drying muslin burp cloths are made from 100% cotton. They have six layers, which increase the water absorption area and ensure breathability. They are the a great tool for cleaning up baby messes.

Original price: $47.98

Breastfeeding moms should consider this Momcozy Nursing Pillow. The pillow is designed to relieve pressure on your arms and back by lifting the baby to an ergonomic position while nursing or bottle feeding. It has a security fence to prevent the baby from rolling off and an adjustable waist strap to fit most sizes. The pillow is made of 100% cotton and is machine washable.

Original price: $11.65

This set of three silicone baby bibs is easy to wipe clean and effectively captures spills. They are great for baby weaning.

Original price: $14.99

Black-and-white contrast toys provide intense visual stimulation for babies. This black-and-white baby toy set comes with crinkle paper and a bi-bi sounder hidden in the pages. A flower is hidden under the 3D butterfly wings, and a baby-safe reflection mirror helps babies know themselves. It's great for tummy-time play.

Original price: $42.99

The RUVALINO diaper bag backpack is waterproof, stylish, and carries a lot. This multifunctional bag includes specialized pockets for diapers, wipes, and even an insulated spot for bottles, maintaining their ideal temperature. The bag includes a portable, foldable changing pad, making on-the-go diaper changes a breeze, and the detachable case offers added convenience.

Original price: $269.99

The Momcozy CocoSway Baby Swing uses 3D baby swing technology to eliminate side-to-side rocking and provide more fun modes. It has six soothing motions and four speeds, including side-to-side, bounce, figure 8, M, O, and U shapes. The baby swing seat can rotate 180 degrees.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/ deals

Original price: $30.99

This soft, breathable, and adjustable maternity belly band helps support mom's belly, back, hips, and pelvis during pregnancy and can also be worn postpartum.