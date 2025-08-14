Transform your bathroom into an at-home spa with these self-care items

Designing an at-home spa experience in your own space transforms everyday routines into serene self-care rituals. The right tools — think scented candles and diffusers, plush bath robes and calming music — engage the senses and encourage intentional downtime. These 10 items help create a sanctuary that reduces stress and promotes relaxation.

This citrus‑eucalyptus-scented candle releases a spa-worthy herbal fragrance perfect for relaxation or meditation. Its clean, soy-based wax and fresh scent create a calming and crisp ambiance in any bathroom without overwhelming the senses.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $39.99

This smart diffuser puts you in control. Connect it to Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant to schedule scents and light colors with your phone or voice. It has two mist modes and an adjustable LED light for a custom spa ambiance. Don’t forget to pick up this set of essential oils so you have lots of options to go with it.

This colorful bath bomb set includes scents like lavender, eucalyptus and chamomile, releasing soothing essential oils, fizzing action and vibrant color into warm bathwater. Each individually labeled to target specific concerns like detox and muscle relief, these enhance sensory bathing with aromatherapy and hydration, leaving skin soft and senses revived. Adding magnesium bath flakes is also a good choice if you’re looking to quell muscle soreness and promote better sleep.

This natural-bristle dry brush gently exfoliates skin before soaking, stimulating circulation and encouraging smooth, glowing skin. Repeated use promotes lymphatic drainage and softens rough areas like elbows and heels. Integrating this into your skincare prep enhances oil absorption afterward — whether you use body oil or lotion — elevating your self-care ritual with detoxifying, invigorating touch.

WATERPROOF MAKEUP THAT STAYS PUT THROUGH SWEATING AND SWIMMING

Available in elegant glass containers and designed to burn cleanly and evenly, Nest candles elevate both scent and aesthetic. The high-end vessels can double as décor and the long burn times ensure a consistent ambiance for at-home spa sessions. If you prefer to scent your home with something that doesn’t involve fire, try the brand’s reed diffusers .

Original price: $299.95

Hotel Collection’s scent diffuser infuses subtle fragrances throughout your space without flames. Using cold-air diffusion technology, this compact device converts fragrance oil into a dry mist that covers up to 600 feet, emulating that hotel spa ambiance in your home. You can also get the same relaxing scents in a room spray version .

Epsom salt is an age-old remedy to bring soothing magnesium and calming aromatics to warm baths. This lavender version relieves muscle tension, soothes aches and softens skin while relaxing your mind in fragrant floral steam. These salts transform a regular bath into an immersive spa, promoting detox and calm with minimal effort. Plus, the 3-pound bag should last you up to 12 baths.

This set of natural loofah sponges gently exfoliates skin, stimulates circulation, improves lotion absorption and leaves skin soft and polished. For an intensive foot treatment, try these foot masks , which use disposable booties filled with hydrating lotion to leave feet soft after 20 minutes.

PROTECT YOUR SKIN FROM HEAD TO TOE WITH THESE TOP SUNSCREENS

These Peach & Lily face masks are designed to pull out impurities while hydrating and firming the skin. For a simple, mess-free application, just unwrap the sheet and place it on your face. You can also try this Cryo Chill face mask , which you store in the fridge or freezer and apply as needed for instant de-puffing.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals