American-owned brands on sale for Presidents' Day: L.L.Bean, Lodge, Craftsman and more

With Presidents’ Day almost here, we’ve highlighted American-owned brands running sales on cookware, clothing, grills and more. Save up to 20% on a new Weber grill and women’s L.L.Bean boots, score 33% off a Lodge cast iron pan and take nearly $100 off a Craftsman tool set — and that's barely scratching the surface.

Lodge

Lodge makes its products here in the U.S., and its cast iron pans and Dutch ovens get the most praise from shoppers.

Original price: $119.95

Get the benefits of cast iron cooking in a brightly-colored enamel braiser. It won’t rust like cast iron can and retains heat for more even cooking, while the wide pan’s slightly raised sides help prevent splatter. Plus, it comes in seven unique colors.

Original price: $42.95

Every cook needs a reliable cast iron skillet, and whether you’re making a meal inside or out, this iconic American-made cast iron pan stands up to it all. It comes pre-seasoned and ready to cook with, and the cast iron retains heat more intensely than other materials, making it ideal for searing bacon, cooking steaks and sautéing veggies.

Original price: $119.95

This Dutch oven is versatile enough to sauté, roast and even bake. Its cast iron core and enamel surface looks more decorative than a traditional cast iron, but holds up well with constant use. It’s also compatible with any cooking surface, including induction.

Nordic Ware

Nordic Ware is a family-operated American-owned and -made cookware company — and tons of options are currently on.

Original price: $149

Looking for a solid pan that’s lighter than cast iron? This aluminum Nordic Ware fry pan set offers a nonstick interior and an easy-to-handle design. A double layer of coating helps food slide right off with less oil, and the natural wood handle stays cool longer and adds weight for a more solid feel.

Original price: $75

Nordic Ware’s nonstick 3-quart saucepan comes in a mint green color that’s reminiscent of retro kitchens from the 1950s. Crafted from lightweight aluminum that heats up fast, it includes nonstick layers that prevent food from sticking and a wood handle that balances out the whole look.

Original price: $18

This baking sheet from Nordic Ware uses aluminum to remain lightweight, and the nonstick grid collects juices from meat while doubling as a cooling rack for baked goods. Designed for single meals or smaller batches of treats, the quarter-sized pan is a wise pick.

Red Wing Shoes

If you want durable, highly stylish boots, Red Wing Shoes are for you. It's an American-owned company, and the Heritage collection is made in the U.S.

Original price: $329.99

The Iron Ranger boots handle both tough outdoor jobs and office days. Made from natural leather, they resist scuffs with a double-layer toe cap and reinforced heel for added support. The brand recommends sizing down a half or full size.

Original price: $320

The Red Wing Heritage Moc Lug boots add extra support on snow and trails with a thick rubber sole built for harsh conditions. Durable leather resists scuffs, while the low-cut design keeps them comfortable across seasons.

L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean is an American-owned company based in Maine, and right now, some of its best sellers are on sale.

Original price: $99.95

L.L.Bean’s men’s fleece pullover combines the look of a sweater with the warmth of a fleece layer. Its slightly oversized fit makes winter layering easy, yet it’s lightweight enough to wear on its own in spring.

Original price: $160

The women’s Chelsea Bean Boots are a smart pick for early spring and fall, with a shorter shaft that helps prevent overheating. Crafted from real leather for lasting wear, they’re built to hold up over time. L.L.Bean recommends ordering a full size down.

Weber Grills

Fire up a grill from American-owned Weber, known for its smokers, classic grills and camping stoves.

Original price: $799

The Weber Smoque pellet smoker offers 594 square inches of cooking space, enough to feed a crowd. The Rapid React setting heats it up in 15 minutes or less for quick weeknight meals. Connect to the Weber app to monitor your smoker from inside.

Original price: $869

The Spirit EX-325s smart grill sends alerts when your food reaches the right temperature, so you know when to flip steaks or pull items off the heat. It also notifies you when fuel runs low, so you’re not caught off guard mid-cook.

Original price: $299

Grill from anywhere with the 17-inch Slate tabletop griddle, sized for tailgates, picnic tables or small patios. Carbon-steel grates help prevent moisture buildup and resist rust.

HexClad

American-owned, chef-approved cookware brand HexClad is offering winter deals on bestselling pots, pans, knives and more (FOX is an investor in HexClad).

Original price: $783

HexClad’s Damascus steel knife set includes a chef’s knife, bread knife and paring knives in multiple sizes, stored in a wooden block with a built-in sharpener. Durable green or brown pakkawood handles resist shrinkage and wear over time.

Original price: $358

New to HexClad? The Essentials Bundle includes a 12-inch hybrid pan and 3-quart pot, both with lids, to get you started. Its hybrid design combines the benefits of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick cookware in one set.

Original price: $1,208

Ready to replace your old cookware? This HexClad hybrid set delivers nonstick performance with fast, even heating. The pots, pans and lids are oven-safe, so you can easily finish dishes in the oven.

Craftsman

American-owned tool brand Craftsman is offering deals on pro-grade bundles and lawn cleanup gear.

Original price: $169

Get ready for spring cleanup with Craftsman's discounted trimmer and leaf blower bundle. The trimmer features a telescoping pole for hillsides and tight spots and runs up to 25 minutes on a full charge. The leaf blower runs up to 14 minutes, making it a smart pick for smaller yards.

Original price: $459

With 20% off an eight-piece Craftsman tool set, you get a drill, driver and worklight, plus a reciprocating saw, circular saw, multitool and electric sander. All the pieces are compatible with Craftsman’s V20 batteries.

Original price: $389

The brand's 298-piece mechanics set includes 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch and 1/2-inch drive ratchets, plus a range of sockets and wrenches for repairs and tight spaces under the hood. Quick-release sockets let you swap sizes without slowing down.

Woodstock Chimes

American-owned Woodstock Chimes makes hand-tuned wind chimes in many sizes and styles. Use code FN20 to save 20% on orders of $150 or more.

Woodstock’s Heroic Windbell is a copper steel bell that makes a loud, deep chime. It’s on the larger size, making it a strong statement piece. A black finish keeps the bell neutrally colored for any indoor or outdoor space.

Feel like you’re on island time with these Margaritaville chimes. The colorful blue tubes look like waves, and a palm tree windcatcher creates the island vibe you want. The chimes themselves twinkle in the breeze, reminiscent of Jimmy Buffet himself.

