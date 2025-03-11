Amazon's Big Spring Sale is a great time to update your power tool inventory

Take stock of your power tool inventory for any needed parts replacements because Amazon is back with its Big Spring Sale, featuring discounts across the board, including items for your power tool shed.

From March 25 until March 31, Amazon Prime members can access exclusive deals during the week and find Amazon favorites like this Vibelite Magnetic Flashlight.

Here are 10 deals you should check out before they are gone:

Original price:$79.99

This Kärcher pressure washer surface cleaner connects to your pressure washer wand to efficiently and evenly clean large, flat surfaces like decks, patios, and driveways by spraying water through multiple nozzles on a rotating head.

Original price: $254.99

This adjustable workbench with a rubber wood worktop provides a stable platform for manual tasks using tools. The built-in power strip has four AC outlets and two USB-A ports.

Original price: $120.27

Give your cordless tools extra life with this Green Works 40V 4.0Ah lithium-ion battery. This battery gives you about an hour of additional power, so you don't have to take a break when gardening.

Original price: $39.99

Black and Decker 12V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver is designed to handle and maneuver easily, even in tight spaces. Use this compact, lightweight power tool for drilling and driving screws. It features an LED work light that illuminates the surface for easier drilling in dark places.

Original price: $29.99

Get a great deal on the popular Vibelite flashlight and magnetic grabber. This handy tool has earned nearly 11,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who praise its "genius" design and call it "a must-buy" for convenience. Use it to find and retrieve stray nuts or bolts in any crevice.

Original price: $29.98

This 20-piece set includes a patented solid steel internal construction ratcheting handle with multiple bits in a convenient case for storage, portability, and system integration.

Original price: $49.99

The WORKPRO Mini Metal Tool Box is portable, lightweight, and compact. It has two drawers and a top storage compartment. Although it is designed for storing tools, it can also hold school supplies, cosmetics, or jewelry.

Original price: $37.98

This 12-piece Craftsman screwdriver set has a black oxide coating that provides a more precise fit and reduced fastener stripping and cam-out. The handles are designed for easier twisting and a precision tactile zone for tasks requiring more rotation control.

Original price: $29.99

Dewalts's 21-piece, "black and gold" drill bit set is a collection of industrial-grade twist drill bits made from super-hard, resilient black oxide for enhanced durability and strength. They are designed for general-purpose drilling in wood, metal, plastic, and fiberglass.

Original price: $219

This angle grinder with a kickback brake by Dewalt engages with maximum force when a pinch, stall, or bind-up event is sensed. It then quickly stops the wheel, reduces the movement of the metal grinder, and shuts the grinder off.