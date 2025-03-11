Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is a great time to update your power tool inventory

Wrench sets, drills and drivers are on sale

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Build your power tool inventory while items are on sale.

Take stock of your power tool inventory for any needed parts replacements because Amazon is back with its Big Spring Sale, featuring discounts across the board, including items for your power tool shed. 

From March 25 until March 31, Amazon Prime members can access exclusive deals during the week and find Amazon favorites like this Vibelite Magnetic Flashlight. Visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest deals. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of the special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

 Here are 10 deals you should check out before they are gone:

Kärcher pressure washer surface cleaner: on sale for $52.45

Original price:$79.99

Pressure wash large, flat surfaces with ease with this attachment.

This Kärcher pressure washer surface cleaner connects to your pressure washer wand to efficiently and evenly clean large, flat surfaces like decks, patios, and driveways by spraying water through multiple nozzles on a rotating head.

Workbench: on sale for $199.99

Original price: $254.99

This workbench can be adjusted.

This adjustable workbench with a rubber wood worktop provides a stable platform for manual tasks using tools. The built-in power strip has four AC outlets and two USB-A ports.

Greenworks 40V lithium-ion battery: on sale for $111.99

Original price: $120.27

Give cordless tools extra life with this battery.

Give your cordless tools extra life with this Green Works 40V 4.0Ah lithium-ion battery. This battery gives you about an hour of additional power, so you don't have to take a break when gardening. 

BLACK+DECKER 12V cordless drill/driver: on sale for $29

Original price: $39.99

Use this compact, lightweight power tool for drilling and driving screws.

Black and Decker 12V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver is designed to handle and maneuver easily, even in tight spaces. Use this compact, lightweight power tool for drilling and driving screws. It features an LED work light that illuminates the surface for easier drilling in dark places.

Vibelite magnetic flashlight: on sale for $13.58

Original price: $29.99

Amazon customers love this magnetic flashlight.

Get a great deal on the popular Vibelite flashlight and magnetic grabber. This handy tool has earned nearly 11,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who praise its "genius" design and call it "a must-buy" for convenience. Use it to find and retrieve stray nuts or bolts in any crevice.

CRAFTSMAN ratcheting wrench set: on sale for $14.98

Original price: $29.98

This set comes with a convenient case for storage.

This 20-piece set includes a patented solid steel internal construction ratcheting handle with multiple bits in a convenient case for storage, portability, and system integration.

Mini metal toolbox: on sale for $29.74

Original price: $49.99

The WORKPRO Mini Metal Tool Box is portable, lightweight, and compact. It has two drawers and a top storage compartment. Although it is designed for storing tools, it can also hold school supplies, cosmetics, or jewelry. 

CRAFTSMAN screwdriver set: on sale for $24

Original price: $37.98

This set comes with a lot of screwdrivers.

This 12-piece Craftsman screwdriver set has a black oxide coating that provides a more precise fit and reduced fastener stripping and cam-out. The handles are designed for easier twisting and a precision tactile zone for tasks requiring more rotation control.

Drill bit set: on sale for $19.97

Original price: $29.99

This set is a collection of industrial-grade twist drill bits made from super-hard, resilient black oxide. 

Dewalts's 21-piece, "black and gold" drill bit set is a collection of industrial-grade twist drill bits made from super-hard, resilient black oxide for enhanced durability and strength. They are designed for general-purpose drilling in wood, metal, plastic, and fiberglass. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Dewalt angle grinder: on sale for $121.30

Original price: $219

This angle grinder comes with a kickback brake for safety.

This angle grinder with a kickback brake by Dewalt engages with maximum force when a pinch, stall, or bind-up event is sensed. It then quickly stops the wheel, reduces the movement of the metal grinder, and shuts the grinder off.

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

