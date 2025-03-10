Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Find great deals on fitness gear

Expand / Collapse search
Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Work on your summer body this spring.

Spring is all about renewal, and it's a great time to consider reinvigorating your workout routine. The weather is nicer, so you can start incorporating longer walks or runs into your daily fitness routine. Make sure you are hydrating properly as the temperature rises. Amazon's Big Spring Sale has a large selection of discounts on fitness gear to help get you motivated and summer-ready. 

From March 25 until March 31, Amazon Prime members can get access to exclusive deals during the week. Visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest deals. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of the special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

ZELUS 25 lbs weighted west: on sale for $57.49

Original price: $69.99

    Try a weighted vest for more resistance. (Amazon)

    This vest starts at 12 pounds. (Amazon)

Weighted vests are a versatile training tool. The extra resistance they provide can make you stronger and faster. These days, the vest is not just for intense workouts, it's also popping up in walking groups for its ability to add weight resistance while on a walk. Or, if you are just starting out, try the 12-pound Prodigen vest for $36.76 for an option that has double adjustable straps at the front.

Exercise bands: on sale for $8.46

Original price: $9.98

Bands are a great Dayto strength train at home or on-the-go.

If your doctor recommends adding weight training to your fitness routine, these heavy-duty loop resistance bands are a great choice. They're versatile, allowing you to incorporate a variety of bodyweight exercises. Plus, with five varying resistance levels, they're suitable for all fitness levels. 

Vibration plate exercise machine: on sale for $159

Original price: $199.99

Vibration plates are a great option for low-impact workouts.

Vibration plates deliver a full-body workout for all fitness levels. The Lifepro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine not only improves muscles, energy balance, and circulation but also reduces joint tension. It is also an excellent, low-impact exercise method, making it suitable for people struggling with traditional exercise programs.

Balega socks: on sale for $12.98

Original price: $20

Say goodbye to blisters and foot cramps with these socks.

Up your walking or running mileage in comfort with these Balega socks. These socks add compression to your feet to help improve circulation and keep your feet feeling dry and comfortable.

Foam roller: on sale for $31.21

Original price: $46.99

Work out kinks with a foam roller.

Use this foam roller to work out aches or stretch after your fitness routine. You can also incorporate it into your new home Pilates workout. This roller's patented projections extend deep into soft tissue and fascia to break up knots and calm your neck and back muscles.

Golf grip trainer: on sale for $11.24

Original price: $14.99

Learn to hole a golf club correctly with this trainer.

This internet-famous golf swing training aid will teach you how to hold your club properly. The product is simple to use, attaches easily to clubs, and helps improve scores. 

Walking pad: on sale for $129.99

Original price: $189.99

Meet your step goals easily with a walking pad.

A walking pad can help you reach your goal of 10,000 daily steps. This pad inclines up to four levels to add resistance to your workout, help you burn more calories, and improve your health at home. You can control the pad with a remote or app. 

Foldable mini-trampoline: on sale for $127.49

Original price: $189.99

Improve your heart health and burn calories with a trampoline.

Use this foldable mini-trampoline for a fun, low-impact way to improve your cardiovascular health, build strength and balance, and boost your mood. It also burns calories and reduces stress. This trampoline has a four-level height-adjustable handlebar.

Body scale: on sale for $79.95

Original price: $99.95

Try this smart scale for a comprehensive body analysis.

This smart scale measures weight, BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, and water percentage. It syncs wirelessly via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the Withings app, allowing you to track progress and view data. You can even get your weather forecast when you step onto the scale. 

Yosuda indoor bike: on sale for $199.99

Original price: $249.99

This bike is quiet and easy to assemble.

Grab a great deal on the Yosuda indoor bike. This exercise bike gets great reviews for its solid build and quiet magnetic resistance system. Customers say the bike is easy to assemble, taking only five to 10 minutes. It's affordable and a great cardio option.  

Ab machine: on sale for $79.99

Original price: $99.99

Target your abs with this machine.

Use the Merach ab machine to target and strengthen your abdominal muscles.  It is adjustable, so you can customize your workout experience. The machine has a built-in LCD display showing exercise counts, time, and calories burned. It is foldable and easily stored.

Cargo leggings: on sale for $24.64

Original price: $35.99

Look great working out with cargo leggings.

You'll love these cargo leggings for their fit and functionality. The leggings give you a butt-lifting effect and feature practical pockets on both sides. They are stretchy and comfortable to wear.

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

