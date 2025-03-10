Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Find great deals on fitness gear

Spring is all about renewal, and it's a great time to consider reinvigorating your workout routine. The weather is nicer, so you can start incorporating longer walks or runs into your daily fitness routine. Make sure you are hydrating properly as the temperature rises. Amazon's Big Spring Sale has a large selection of discounts on fitness gear to help get you motivated and summer-ready.

From March 25 until March 31, Amazon Prime members can get access to exclusive deals during the week. Visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest deals. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of the special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Original price: $69.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Weighted vests are a versatile training tool. The extra resistance they provide can make you stronger and faster. These days, the vest is not just for intense workouts, it's also popping up in walking groups for its ability to add weight resistance while on a walk. Or, if you are just starting out, try the 12-pound Prodigen vest for $36.76 for an option that has double adjustable straps at the front.

Original price: $9.98

If your doctor recommends adding weight training to your fitness routine, these heavy-duty loop resistance bands are a great choice. They're versatile, allowing you to incorporate a variety of bodyweight exercises. Plus, with five varying resistance levels, they're suitable for all fitness levels.

Original price: $199.99

Vibration plates deliver a full-body workout for all fitness levels. The Lifepro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine not only improves muscles, energy balance, and circulation but also reduces joint tension. It is also an excellent, low-impact exercise method, making it suitable for people struggling with traditional exercise programs.

START A NEW HOBBY WITH THESE 8 WINE, BEER AND MEAD-MAKING KITS

Original price: $20

Up your walking or running mileage in comfort with these Balega socks. These socks add compression to your feet to help improve circulation and keep your feet feeling dry and comfortable.

Original price: $46.99

Use this foam roller to work out aches or stretch after your fitness routine. You can also incorporate it into your new home Pilates workout. This roller's patented projections extend deep into soft tissue and fascia to break up knots and calm your neck and back muscles.

Original price: $14.99

This internet-famous golf swing training aid will teach you how to hold your club properly. The product is simple to use, attaches easily to clubs, and helps improve scores.

Original price: $189.99

A walking pad can help you reach your goal of 10,000 daily steps. This pad inclines up to four levels to add resistance to your workout, help you burn more calories, and improve your health at home. You can control the pad with a remote or app.

Original price: $189.99

Use this foldable mini-trampoline for a fun, low-impact way to improve your cardiovascular health, build strength and balance, and boost your mood. It also burns calories and reduces stress. This trampoline has a four-level height-adjustable handlebar.

Original price: $99.95

This smart scale measures weight, BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, and water percentage. It syncs wirelessly via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the Withings app, allowing you to track progress and view data. You can even get your weather forecast when you step onto the scale.

Original price: $249.99

Grab a great deal on the Yosuda indoor bike. This exercise bike gets great reviews for its solid build and quiet magnetic resistance system. Customers say the bike is easy to assemble, taking only five to 10 minutes. It's affordable and a great cardio option.

10 ITEMS TO HELP YOU THROW A BACKYARD WEDDING

Original price: $99.99

Use the Merach ab machine to target and strengthen your abdominal muscles. It is adjustable, so you can customize your workout experience. The machine has a built-in LCD display showing exercise counts, time, and calories burned. It is foldable and easily stored.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $35.99

You'll love these cargo leggings for their fit and functionality. The leggings give you a butt-lifting effect and feature practical pockets on both sides. They are stretchy and comfortable to wear.