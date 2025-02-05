Amazon Baby Sale: Make outings with your baby less stressful with these strollers and car seats

Navigating the world with a new baby can feel like an expedition, where every outing requires meticulous planning and the right gear. You can transform those stressful moments into a fun adventure when you have the right car seat and stroller combo.

Amazon's Baby Sale is here (now through the end of February) to make that dream a reality. With a curated selection of top-rated strollers and car seats now available at unbeatable prices, the sale offers the perfect opportunity to equip yourself and your baby with a comfortable place to nap or view the world.

These strollers, car seats and additional accessories are great options whether you're planning a quick trip to the grocery store or a leisurely stroll in the park.

Prepare for your baby’s first year with essentials like strollers and car seats by adding them to your Amazon baby registry. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Original price: $399.99

The UPPAbaby Minu V2 stroller is designed with travel in mind. It weighs just 17 lbs and folds in and out with a single, one-hand motion, making it ideal for cars, planes, trains and any other small storage spaces. The stroller also has a built-in zip-out canopy that’ll protect your baby even on the sunniest days.

Original price: $469.99

Get an all-in-one stroller and car seat combo with the Britax Willow Brook travel system. The stroller is suitable for babies and toddlers up to 50 lbs. The car seat is reversible, so you can safely travel with your baby and take the car seat out quickly when needed.

Original price: $399.99

Need a stroller that does it all? The Evenflo Pivot Xplore stroller is an all-terrain model that’s great on pavement, the beach or even some trails. The stroller comes with a comfortable bassinet insert, ideal for helping your baby get to sleep and stay asleep. Plus, the UPF 50+ canopy expands from two to three panels to help protect against the sun.

Original price: $229.99

A compact, convertible baby stroller, the Mompush Wiz, is a great option for keeping your baby comfortable. The stroller grows with your baby. You can convert it into a bassinet in minutes or use it as a regular stroller that you can face towards yourself or face out towards the road. You also get a large storage area underneath, ideal for all-day outings.

Original price: $279.95

The gb Pockit+ all-terrain travel stroller is an affordable, lightweight stroller. It easily collapses while still being durable. The front swivel wheels make navigating busy streets and trails easy and the sun canopy helps protect your baby during sunny walks.

Original price: $229.99

The Baby Trend Passport Switch has six different modes of use, including an infant car seat that faces you or swivels to face forward, a bassinet that also faces you or forward and a toddler seat that faces two ways. It also has a built-in cell phone holder and a cup holder for added convenience.

Original price: $549.99

Get a car seat stroller combo when you choose the Shyft DualRide. It transitions from a car seat to a stroller in just one step. The wheels fold up when not in use, making it easy to carry the car seat when you need to. The car seat accommodates babies as small as three lbs and up to 35 lbs.

The Shyft DualRide also comes with a unique feature: SensorSafe alerts. When you connect to the Bluetooth app, you’ll be alerted to unsafe ambient temperature, unexpected chest clip unbuckling and when your child has been buckled too long.

Original price: $159.99

Your child won’t outgrow the Safety 1st Grow and Go car seat. It’s designed for newborns who need to be rear-facing and accomodates toddlers and bigger kids as well. The car seat is designed to be easy to use, and it has a QuickFit harness that makes it easy to adjust.

Original price: $349.99

Looking for a car seat that’s finally easy to get your child in and out of? The Evenflo Revolve 360 car seat can be used with one hand and rotates 360 degrees. The seat offers rear-facing mode for children weighing from four to 50 lbs.

Original price: $118.99

The Baby Trend Cover Me car seat has four different modes, including front and rear-facing capabilities for newborns through big kids. It also has an adjustable canopy for in-car UV protection.

Original price: $15.99

On hot summer days, a mini portable fan that attaches to your baby’s stroller or car seat can help them stay cool. The fan wraps around the handle of the stroller and is battery-operated, so it’ll run for hours.

Original price: $24.99

For on-the-go entertainment, an Itzy Ritzy activity toy has everything you need to keep your baby entertained in their stroller or car seat. You can engage your baby's senses with the soft moon toy, and the quilted rainbow toy adds fun visuals that encourage reaching.

Original price: $29.99

Stay organized on the go with the Momcozy stroller organizer. It has a spot for your cell phone, multiple pockets for all your essentials and two insulated cup holders to keep your drinks hot or cold.

Original price: $12.98

A set of stroller hooks provides a place to hang your bags, keys and other belongings without taking up a lot of space. The universal fit means you can attach the hooks to any stroller or car seat.