Amazon Big Spring Sale tech deals: Up to 50% off AirPods, TVs and more

Now’s the time to save on tech with Amazon's Big Spring Sale, running through March 31. Deals include a Jackery portable power station at 50% off and up to 23% off MacBooks and AirPods. Shoppers can also score a 55-inch Insignia TV and an Apple Watch Series 11 for $100 off.

READ MORE: Amazon just kicked off its Big Spring Sale – shop the best deals now

Latest deals

Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones: $169.95 (51% off)

Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4: $79.99 (43% off)

Bluetooth sleep headphones: $15.19 (42% off)

Mini projector: $47.47 (41% off)

Wireless portable CarPlay screen: $79.98 (38% off)

10-foot extension cord: $9.99 (38% off)

10-foot fast charger, 2-pack: $19.79 (36% off)

Laptop screen extender: $104.46 (35% off)

Headphone and speaker deals

Listen to music your way with deals on headphones and Bluetooth speakers.

JBL PartyBox Club 120 portable speaker: $349.95 (22% off)

JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker: $139.95 (22% off)

Sonos Ace noise-canceling headphones: $329.99 (17% off)

Sony WH-1000XM6 noise-canceling headphones: $398 (13% off)

Sony SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers: $648 (7% off)

Original price: $64.95

JBL Vibe Beam earbuds pack powerful bass with an active noise-canceling mode, all for less than $50. You get up to 40 hours of playback — 10 hours on a single charge, plus an extra 30 hours from a charging case. Voice alerts notify you when the battery is low.

Original price: $129.99

Apple's AirPods 4 are currently under $100 and include personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for high-quality sound wherever you go. The charging case extends battery life to up to 30 hours total, with up to 5 hours on a single charge.

Original price: $249

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 go beyond basic earbuds — they support a hearing test when paired with an iPhone and Conversation Boost to make speech clearer. The earbuds have a built-in heart rate sensor that syncs with your iPhone to track beats per minute and calories burned in the Health and Fitness apps. Use the Live Translation feature to understand different languages in real time.

READ MORE: Amazon's Big Spring Sale Apple Deals: AirPods, AirTags and accessories

Phone and accessory deals

If you’ve been holding out for a new phone, Samsung and Google phones are seeing big discounts.

Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C charger cable: $5.85 (36% off)

Phone tripod and stabilizer: $99 (23% off)

PopSockets: $8.49 (15% off)

Google Pixel 9a: $444.60 (11% off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7: $1,082.49 (11% off)

Original price: $709.99

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE comes with a bright, extra-wide screen and sharp camera built for selfies and video recording. If you're a photographer who is always on the go, you'll have plenty of options — resize images, erase background elements and use AI to fix blurry details. Fast charging also brings the battery back to life when you need it most.

Original price: $25.99

Power up three devices at once — like your phone, smartwatch and earbuds — with this wireless charging station. It folds up into a compact rectangle, ideal for travelers who need reliable power between destinations.

Original price: $24.99

A retractable car charger saves you from fumbling for tangled cords as you’re driving. With both Lightning and USB-C ports, you can keep phones, tablets and even laptops running. Beyond the driver, additional cable outputs allow everyone in the vehicle to power up their devices.

Power deals

Whether you need a charger, power bank or portable power station, these deals have you covered.

Wall charger surge protector: $9.99 (23% off)

Surge protector and power strip: $18.97 (23% off)

Mini portable charger: $25.98 (21% off)

Anker MagGo power bank: $63.99 (20% off)

Portable charger with built-in cables: $22.66 (15% off)

Original price: $1,499

With 2,200 watts of power, the Jackery Explorer packs serious performance into a 40-pound package, and it’s half off at the moment — a savings of $750. It’s also at its lowest price in the last month. Three AC ports, three USB ports and a DC connector give you ample charging options for camping trips or home backup power.

Original price: $1,199

The EF EcoFlow powers 99% of electronics, like high-demand appliances and tools for up to 30 hours. It’s made to run quietly so you don’t bother your neighbors with noise, and it’s lightweight enough to move around when necessary. Four AC outlets and four USB ports offer up to 3,400 watts of power for all your home power demands.

Original price: $229.99

The Anker Prime power bank is a high-powered charger with 300 watts across two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It’ll bring a MacBook Pro or iPhone 16 to 50% in less than half an hour. The bank itself recharges even faster, going from 0% to 50% in just 13 minutes.

READ MORE: Amazon Big Spring Sale: Top deals under $50 from Sony, Cuisinart and more

Smart home deals

The future is now — turn your home into an intelligent, useful machine with these smart improvements.

Blink Outdoor 4 security camera: $103.99 (45% off)

Philips Wi-Fi door lock: $84.99 (35% off)

Amazon Echo Dot Max: $74.99 (25% off)

Amazon Echo Show 15: $254.99 (15% off)

Original price: $129.99

At 63% off, Arlo’s video doorbell provides a wide view of your driveway and front porch with real-time notifications when motion is detected. The water-resistant design adds durability, while night vision lets you monitor your home in any weather, day or night. Customer support is available with a subscription.

Original price: $16.99

This two-pack of smart plugs transforms traditional outlets into smart options. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can control appliances and other electronics hands-free. Setup is simple: Plug into any outlet and use the app to set schedules or manually control your tech.

Original price: $89.99

Store all your favorite memories in a digital frame. It connects to your Wi-Fi and you can use the Frameo app to send pictures instantly. The 10-inch touchscreen is simple to use and displays bright, vibrant images that bring cheer to any room. It’s ideal for grandparents or families across the country who want to stay in touch.

Laptop and tablet deals

Dell, Apple and HP laptops and tablets are on sale now.

Dell 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop: $889.99 (38% off)

Zagg iPad screen protector: $37.49 (25% off)

Lenovo IdeaPad: $299.99 (19% off)

UGREEN tablet stand holder: $9.99 (17% off)

Apple iPad 11-inch: $299.99 (14% off)

HP 15.6-inch FHD touch laptop: $499 (6% off)

Original price: $1,399

The 2025 Apple MacBook Air is rarely on sale, but now it’s $200 off. With a new M4 chip, the laptop is blazing-fast with 18 hours of battery life. Built with Apple Intelligence and a lightweight design, this MacBook is a smart pick for students, designers and business professionals.

Original price: $1,149.99

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10+ uses several AI tools: One turns sketches into images, another organizes and takes notes, and a third records and summarizes lectures. The 12.4-inch screen is on the larger side and reduces glare, making it practical for professionals who need to read and take notes. Its vibrant colors also make personal tasks like watching shows and recording videos more enjoyable.

Original price: $1,699

Another rare sale: The Apple 2024 iMac is just over $100 off. It’s powered by an M4 chip, so you can complete work faster, and with a thin design, the desktop computer fits well into most workspaces. Streamline your workflow with Apple Intelligence, which helps you write, edit and design.

TV deals

Get up to 43% off on a new Roku, Samsung or Toshiba TV.

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series: $199.99 (43% off)

Hisense 65-inch Class U6 Series: $579.99 (24% off)

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch: $309.99 (23% off)

TCL 40-Inch Class S3 TV: $149.99 (21% off)

Samsung 43-inch Class Crystal UHD TV: $197.99 (13% off)

Original price: $349.99

At 43% off, the Insignia 55-inch TV pairs affordability with function. Control it with Alexa and access all your streaming services on one convenient screen using your voice. With 4K resolution and HDR support, it brings you crisp, detailed visuals. Immersive sound also makes shows and movies more realistic.

Original price: $349.99

A Roku 55-inch TV offers a simple user experience, with your streaming apps organized just the way you like them. Plus, there’s more than 500 free channels, including popular shows, local news, weather and blockbuster movies. It works with a variety of voice assistants, such as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Original price: $1,197.99

A stunning AI TV, the Hisense 85-inch Class U6 Series elevates your viewing experience, giving you a large, crisp screen. Mini LEDs enhance the display, creating highly realistic colors, while the built-in AI automatically adjusts the picture and sound as you move between shows. With Fire TV, you can move between channels and ask questions through Alexa.

Smartwatch deals

Train better with a smartwatch that keeps tabs on your fitness and health metrics.

Garmin Forerunner 55: $169 (15% off)

Google Pixel Watch 4: $389.99 (13% off)

Garmin Instinct: $262 (13% off)

Fitbit Charge 6: $148.95 (7% off)

Original price: $99.99

Budget-friendly yet loaded with useful health-tracking features, the Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch is less than $100. The watch’s 10-day battery life reduces the need for nightly recharges, while GPS tracking and 160 sports modes log your workouts. A heart rate monitor and sleep tracking also record essential health data. It all comes wrapped in a stainless steel case that’s water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Original price: $429

The Apple Watch Series 11 is a health and fitness companion you wear on your wrist that stands out for its advanced tracking features. It sends alerts for high blood pressure, tracks your daily sleep score and lets you take an ECG anytime. You’ll get up to 24 hours of battery life, and fast charging gets it back on your wrist in no time.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $249.99

One of Garmin’s more affordable smartwatches, the Venu has 11 days of battery life and 24/7 health tracking, from your heart rate to your sleep score and hydration levels. With more than 25 sports modes, you can find new and exciting ways to move more. Sync with your smartphone for easy access to your texts, calls and social media notifications.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.