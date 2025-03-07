Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Up to 81% off Shark, Dyson and top cleaning essentials

Spring is here, which means it’s time to deep clean your home. Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs March 25 through 31, with up to 81% off cleaning essentials like Shark, Dyson and Bissell vacuums, plus Swiffer mops and disinfectant wipes.

READ MORE: Amazon just kicked off its Big Spring Sale – shop the best deals now

Latest deals

Insect trap: $12.76 (49% off)

Scotch-Brite heavy duty scouring pads, 30-pack: $18.62 (47% off)

Purex Crystals scent booster: $12.81 (46% off)

All Mighty Pacs laundry detergent: $22.37 (43% off)

Seventh Generation multipurpose wipes: $12.22 (41% off)

Hefty medium scented trash bags: $4.13 (40% off)

Bissell Little Green Max deep cleaner: $99.99 (33% off)

Vacuum deals

Save on high-powered Shark, Dyson and Bissell vacuums built to handle pet hair and restore suction.

Original price: $219.99

Clean your whole home in a few passes with this Shark Navigator Deluxe upright vacuum. It balances power and maneuverability with strong suction, a roomy dust bin and a detachable nozzle for stairs, couches and other hard-to-reach areas.

Original price: $299.99

Snag Shark’s popular Pet Cordless vacuum while it’s marked down during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. It’s lightweight, powerful enough for stubborn pet hair and runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge. Convert it to handheld mode for stairs and cars, and use the included pet and crevice tools to reach tight spots.

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Original price: $539

This Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum delivers powerful suction in a slim design. A true do-it-all tool, the vacuum provides up to 40 minutes of runtime and quickly shifts to handheld mode to tackle everything from car interiors to hardwood floors.

Original price: $299

Bissell's PowerClean is a stick vacuum with practical power for daily cleanup. It combines powerful suction and helpful FurFinder headlights in a sleek, cordless design. It converts from a stick vacuum to a handheld cleaner, with up to 50 minutes of runtime on low mode.

Original price: $199.99

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser is designed specifically for pet hair. The upright vacuum comes with tangle-free brushes and rubber tools to suck up hair from furniture, stairs, floors and even car interiors. Grab it now while it’s on sale.

Spring cleaning essentials on sale

A deep clean takes more than a good vacuum. Save on everyday cleaning staples, now marked down for the sale.

Original price: $12.94

Mr. Clean Magic Erasers really are magic. The foam pads look like plain white sponges but work more like fine sandpaper to lift and remove tough stains. When you add water, they break up wall scuffs, soap scum, kitchen grease, marker stains and even stuck-on residue.

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Original price: $3.43

Sponges should be swapped out regularly, which makes it an essential item to stock up on when they’re on sale. Each of these sponges features a durable scrub side for stuck-on messes and a softer side for everyday wipe-downs and dishes.

Original price: $10.98

Trash bags are smart to have on hand, and these 30-gallon black bags can handle anything from yard work to post-party cleanup. Each is equipped with a red drawstring for easy tying and carrying. If you prefer a name brand, Hefty black trash bags are also on sale.

Original price: $109

The Swiffer PowerMop kit is a battery-powered spray mop that cleans sealed hard floors faster and with less mess than traditional mops. With the push of a button, it sprays a cleaning solution while the absorbent pad lifts dirt and grime. It’s a quick, convenient option for kitchen, bathroom and everyday floor clean-ups.

Original price: $21.80

If you have sensitive skin, All Free & Clear is a reliable staple to keep in your laundry room. The formula is free of perfumes and dyes but still delivers a thorough clean. This 85-ounce bottle tackles up to 110 loads, making it a smart stock-up buy while it’s on sale.

Original price: $14.57

Tackle everyday messes with this four-pack of Amazon Basics disinfecting wipes, designed for quick cleanups on kitchen counters, bathroom sinks, tables and more. This set includes two lemon-scented packs and two fresh-scented packs, so you can stock up and stay ready for spills, smudges and routine wipe-downs.

Original price: $14.30

Clear clogged drains quickly with Drano Max, a powerful formula designed to break down hair, soap scum and stubborn buildup to restore proper flow and keep pipes running smoothly. Stock up now while the 60-ounce jug is on sale.

Original price: $23.97

If dishwashing tends to dry out your hands, Seventh Generation’s fragrance-free dish soap offers a gentle alternative to heavily scented formulas. It effectively cuts through grease without overpowering scents and added dyes, making it a solid choice for sensitive skin.

Original price: $19.97

Featuring a six-foot extendable handle, the Swiffer Duster makes it easier to clean ceiling fans, crown molding and hard-to-reach corners. The eight included refills are designed to trap and lock dust, preventing it from being released back into the air.

Original price: $18.34

Eliminate unwanted odors with the Febreze Plug Scent Booster starter kit, which includes a plug-in oil warmer and scented oils designed to slowly release fragrance over time. It keeps kitchens, bathrooms and living areas smelling fresh by continuously dispensing a light, laundry-inspired Gain scent.

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Original price: $29.94

Stock up and save when you buy this six-pack of Soft Scrub antibacterial cleaner on sale. The formula combines a mild abrasive cleanser with bleach to clean, disinfect and remove stains on hard surfaces like sinks, tubs, showers, counters and toilets.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.