Capture St. Patrick's Day spirit with these 15 picks from Amazon

Every year on March 17, people gather to celebrate the life and death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, in a variety of ways. If you're not in a city where the river turns green on St. Patrick's Day, don't fret. There is still time to get in the mood to celebrate.

For starters, you'll want to ensure you're decked in green (so you don't get pinched). Amazon has a wide selection of St. Patrick's Day-themed outfits for the whole family. Up your St. Patrick's Day spirit by cooking something delicious and traditionally Irish. And, of course, you'll want to have a glass (or two) to celebrate with friends.

Here are 15 items to help you capture the St. Patrick's Day spirit and get you celebrating in style. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

The river may not be green in your neck of the woods, but your beer can be with this Brew Glitter Green Edible Glitter. Add a vibrant green sparkle to your beverage creations for instant magic! This glitter mixes instantly for maximum effect. You can also check out the glitter options available from Walmart.

This Irish Shamrock Vintage Baseball Cap comes with a distressed look that feels great. The hat is adjustable, washable and unisex. You will surely reach for it on any bad hair day beyond St. Patrick's Day.

This adorable headband with a little tulle, sequins and clover top hat is a fun way to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

This Men's Beer Me T-Shirt is the perfect attire for a St. Patrick's Day parade. The t-shirt complements shorts, jeans or cargo pants, and says all you need to get the celebration started!

Try this lucky edition Tipsy Elves Holiday Underwear for Women for something green. The underwear is designed with hypercomfy fabric, providing a smooth, lightweight fit.

Go for a St. Patrick's Day manicure with Morgan Taylor Professional Nail Lacquer Greens. This rich green nail polish is formulated for a smooth, creamy application.

Celebrate the day in an understated fashion with this Shamrock Baseball Cap . The cap features one single-stitched clover and has "lucky" written on the side of the cap.

Wear these Cat Ladybug Hummingbird Celtic Knot Shamrock Earrings for an easy way to update your festive look. These make an excellent gift for someone lucky on St. Patrick's Day!

This casual pullover crewneck with shamrock will pair nicely with any outfit and is perfect for crisp weather. The inside is smooth where the embroidery is stitched on, so it works on even the most sensitive skin.

He'll look adorable and festive in this Loads of Luck Boys St. Patrick's Day Shirt. Reviewers like the quality and fit of the sweatshirt.

Try eating delicious traditional Irish food like this Omaha Steaks St. Patrick's Day Complete Corned Beef and Cabbage Meal. The meal kit has everything you need to cook this Irish favorite for four servings. You can also purchase this meal option for $99, straight from Omaha Steaks.

These St. Patty's Day drink stirrers add a festive touch to your drinks. The stir sticks are a simple way to add a special touch to elevate your get-together.

Pair this green tunic with shamrock print with your leggings or jeans for a cute and casual fit you can wear all day. The tunic tops are comfortable to wear to any St. Patrick's Day event.

"How to Catch a Leprechaun" is a favorite read for children as they imagine their own leprechaun traps. There are plenty of laughs in this zany story for kids that blends STEAM concepts with hilarious rhymes and vibrant illustrations.

This short-sleeve button-down shirt features lucky charms on a green background – perfect for the occasion. The shirt is lightweight and made with a tailored cut, so you can wear it anywhere.