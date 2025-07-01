Stock up during Prime Day's early deals on on toothbrushes, whitening strips and flossers

Amazon Prime Day is approaching, and you can get a jump on savings with early deals on oral care. Snag discounts on electric toothbrushes, water flossers, specialized toothpaste and whitestrips. It's a great opportunity to upgrade your dental routine.

If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access exclusive Amazon Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month, and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on a Prime membership.

The Waterpik Aquarius features advanced water-flossing technology to remove plaque and support gum health. The model comes with seven flossing tips and 10 pressure levels for safe, effective cleaning. It includes a pacer that pauses at 30 seconds and one minute to ensure thorough water flossing. The removable water reservoir holds enough water for 90 seconds of flossing time.

AMAZON PRIME DAY COUNTDOWN: EARLY DEALS AND HOW TO GET READY FOR THE MAIN EVENT

Original price: $24.99

The DenTek mouth guard for nighttime teeth grinding features a dual-layer construction for the right amount of comfort and protection. It comes with a patented fitting tray and requires a three-step heat, shape and wear process to create a personalized mold of your upper teeth.

Original price: $109.96

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush features sonic technology, generating up to 62,000 brush movements per minute. It includes a built-in pressure sensor that alerts you when you're brushing too hard. The electric toothbrush offers clean, white and gum care modes for a customized oral care experience.

Original price: $11.99

The Colgate 360 battery-operated toothbrush provides sonic vibrations, which contribute to a deeper clean than manual brushing alone. The brush head features Floss Tip bristles that reach deeper between teeth and along the gumline.

SAVE UP TO 44% ON GORDON RAMSAY'S FAVORITE HEXCLAD COOKWARE DURING ITS FOURTH OF JULY BUNDLE SALE

Original price: $59.99

Crest 3D Whitestrips use a high concentration of hydrogen peroxide to break down and remove tough stains. The strips are designed with Flex Fit technology that stretches and molds to the individual contours of your teeth.

Original price: $15.99

Boka fluoride-free toothpaste utilizes the ingredient nano-hydroxyapatite to strengthen the tooth surface. It removes surface stains and can restore the natural brightness of teeth by improving the smoothness of the enamel. The Ela Mint flavor will have your mouth feeling refreshed.

Original price: $14.99

This tongue scraper is made of durable stainless steel and helps remove built-up bacteria and debris from the surface of your tongue. It features a U-shaped curve and is flexible enough to scrape all the corners of your tongue.

Original price: $18

TheraBreath mouthwash is an alcohol-free mouthwash that promotes fresh breath with a non-burning formula. The mouthwash contains no artificial dyes and is vegan, kosher and gluten-free.

Original price: $6.95

Keep a pack of these Listerine cool mint breath strips in your pocket or purse for on-the-go fresh breath. The breath strips kill bad breath germs and freshen your breath with a cool mint flavor. The strips also dissolve in your mouth.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $9.99

Plackers Micro Line dental floss picks are engineered to simplify flossing. The Micro Line floss picks easily glide into snug contact points where thicker floss might struggle.