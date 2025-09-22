Save up to 58% on Roku, Shark and more during Amazon's October Prime Days

Amazon’s October Prime Days (officially called Prime Big Deal Days) are the perfect opportunity to score huge savings on tech. Find deals on headphones, streaming devices and other smart home essentials with up to 58% off.

Headphones

Find a great deal on premium audio. Select Bose headphones and earbuds are over 40% off.

Apple AirPods 4: $89.99 (30% off)

Noise-canceling headphones: $39.93 (42% off)

JBL Vibe Beam 2: $39.95 (38% off)

JBL Live Buds 3: $139.95 (30% off)

Bose QuietComfort bluetooth headphones: $229 (34% off)

Sennheiser HD 599 ivory headphone: $135.95 (43% off)

Original price: $249

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which blocks out background noise when you need to focus. They also boast a smart hearing aid function that’ll give you a clinical grade hearing test through an iPhone, then tweak the sound to give you a boost if you need it. They’ll last for six hours on a single charge, and the case will also charge them for 30 hours of life in total. Apple also recently launched a new version, the Airpods Pro 3, which has even better noise canceling and can monitor your heart rate.

Original price: $149.95

Manage your listening environment, settings and connected devices easily with the JBL Tune 770NC. These headphones deliver high-quality sound wirelessly. Use adaptive noise-cancelling when you need to focus or switch to awareness mode to stay tuned to your environment.

Original price: $299

Bose’s Ultra Open bluetooth earbuds clip on to your ears, offering an open-ear design that lets you enjoy music while still hearing what’s around you — ideal for walking or running in a city or busy area.

Laptops and Tablets

Score a new laptop at a fantastic price.

Lenovo Tab M11: $149.99 (40% off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $179.99 (45% off)

ASUS 15.6" Vivobook Go Slim Laptop: $169.99 (39% off)

Original price: $999

The 2025 version of the MacBook Air comes with Apple’s new M4 chip that offers a big speed boost from previous models. There's a 13.6-inch screen and an upgraded FaceTime camera that's smart enough to follow you around a room when you're on calls.

With up to 18 hours of battery life, you don’t have to worry about constantly plugging in your laptop while traveling or working outside the office or your home. The newest MacBook Air also has improved sound and Retina display for a better user experience.

Original price: $349.99

The Acer Aspire 15 Slim Laptop runs on Windows, so you can use all the desktop applications you're familiar with — Microsoft Word, Outlook and more. Plus, with a 15.6-inch screen, it's great for multitasking.

Original price: $219.99

This Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet has a large 11-inch screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and watching videos feel much more fluid. It also has a powerful processor, which handles apps and games smoothly.

Watches & Wearables

Prime Big Deal Days bring major discounts on top wearable tech from watches to smart rings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: $159.99 (36% off)

Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker: $109.95 (35% off)

Fitbit Verse 4 smartwatch: $139.95 (30% off)

Apple Watch SE 2: $179 (28% off)

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $649 (19% off)

Original price: $399

The Apple Watch Series 10 has a larger display that makes it easier to manage calls, texts and apps. The battery charges 80% in just 30 minutes. On top of these features, you get more advanced health insights like the ability to take an ECG, and reproductive health insights. The watch is crack-resistant and water-resistant, so you can go swimming with it on, making it the ideal fitness watch for swimmers. You can track the intensity of your workouts and get advanced metrics for a wide range of different workouts.

Original price: $263.03

Wear the lightweight Oura ring to monitor over 20 key health metrics, including sleep quality, heart rate, stress and activity levels. It delivers personalized insights straight to your phone, and you can unlock more advanced features through an Oura Membership.

Original price: $399.99

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a smart ring that offers comprehensive health tracking directly from your finger, providing insights on sleep, activity, and heart rate.

Smart Home Products

Upgrade your home with smart plugs, Wi-Fi extenders, and other gadgets that make daily life more convenient and connected.

TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh Wi-Fi router: $41.99 (30% off)

Wireless weather station: $109.99 (28% off)

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini: $14.99 (25% off)

Kasa smart light bulbs: $15.17 (39% off)

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display: $64.99 (28% off)

Netgear WiFi range extender: $17.99 (52% off)

Amazon Basics surge protector power strip: $15.99 (36% off)

Original price: $129.99

The Deco S4 mesh system creates a reliable Wi-Fi network that delivers fast speeds and a strong signal throughout your whole home. Three units work together to cover up to 5,500 square feet with no dead zones, supporting up to 100 devices at once.

Original price: $599

The Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum uses a precision cleaning method that gets every nook and cranny. Its bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt, pet hair and debris, and it can be controlled hands-free with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Streaming Devices

Score streaming sticks on sale and turn any TV into a smart one with tons of apps.

Roku Streaming Stick HD 2025: $17.99 (40% off)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $99.99 (20% off)

Original price: $99.99

The Roku Streambar SE combines seamless 4K streaming with rich audio from two premium speakers and a dedicated bass port. Voices come through clearly and automatic volume adjustment keeps commercials from blasting you out of the room.

Original price: $49.99

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K delivers vibrant HD streaming. With an Alexa Voice Remote, you can easily search, launch apps and control compatible smart home devices for a seamless entertainment experience.

TVs

Turn your home into a theater with TVs that deliver stunning picture quality.

Roku 75" Smart TV: on sale for $799.99 (52% off)

Amazon 40" Fire TV 2-Series: $179.99 (28% off)

Samsung 98" Class Neo QLED TV: $7,598.09 (49% off)

Original price: $4,999

The TCL 98-inch 4K TV delivers an enormous screen with upgraded QD-Mini LED technology for impressive brightness and contrast, a big step up from standard LED.

Original price: $4,197.99

Experience movies and shows the way they were meant to be seen with the Samsung 77-inch Class OLED 4K. OLED technology delivers perfect black levels, brilliant contrast and lifelike color.

