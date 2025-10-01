Save up to 46% on treadmills, dumbbells and more for Amazon's October Prime Day

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has big discounts on fitness essentials perfect for building or refreshing your home gym. You'll find deals on big equipment like treadmills and pilates reformers, as well as clever space-saving gear like adjustable dumbbells. If you’d rather get your cardio outside, we've tracked down savings on everything from basketball hoops to pickleball sets.

Home gym

Skip the monthly membership and build a home gym with weights and reliable cardio equipment.

Original price: $209.99

This walking pad is a great space-saving treadmill delivering speeds up to 3.8 mph that features a cool vibration mode for a quick massage after you finish your walk or run. Track your progress with the LED display and the Sperax Fitness app to monitor your distance, speed and calories burned.

Original price: $424.99

If you're ready to upgrade your home workouts by incorporating pilates into your regimen, this foldable reformer is a fantastic choice. It comes 90% pre-assembled (so setup is quick), and the low-friction wheels offer a smooth, quiet glide. Thanks to four springs and five cords, you can adjust the resistance level.

Original price: $109.99

These space-saving adjustable dumbbells replace four sets of weights in one compact design. Built to be sturdy yet easy to move, they’re perfect for home workouts.

Original price: $299.99

If you're looking for a serious piece of strength equipment that won't take up permanent space, this folding chest press machine is a solid choice. It’s built to handle a total load of 450 pounds (200 pounds per arm). You can customize your workout with 11 adjustable leverage positions.

Original price: $639.99

This full body workout machine is perfect for anyone who wants an all-in-one workout at home. The system allows you to hit about 80% of your muscle groups with tons of different exercises – everything from lat pulldowns and chest presses to rowing simulations. It even comes with a 122.5-pound vinyl weight stack, great for beginners and experienced lifters.

Outdoor fitness

Fun activities like shooting hoops, playing pickleball or kicking around a soccer ball are fantastic ways to build fitness and boost your health.

Original price: $299

This basketball hoop is perfect for families because it uses a quick crank system to adjust the height anywhere from 5.3 to 10 feet, so everyone – kids and adults – can play. It’s also simple to set up, as all the parts are clearly labeled. When you need to move it, the base has two wheels for easy portability. Just make sure you fill the base with water or sand for stability.

Original price: $139.99

This soccer goal is built to withstand years of play, featuring a rust-proof, heavy-duty metal base that extends up to 12 feet. Its collapsible frame and snap-locking system allow for tool-free assembly in minutes. Lightweight yet durable, it’s the perfect choice for backyard matches, park scrimmages or spontaneous games on the go.

Original price: $49.99

This 12-pound weighted vest has a durable neoprene fabric and two adjustable straps for a comfortable, secure fit. It has reflective strips on both sides to make sure you're visible when you're out walking or running in the evenings.

Original price: $49.99

This pickleball paddle set is ideal for beginners or seasoned players. The paddles are engineered with a fiberglass core to ensure a smooth, stable ball strike every time. The set includes two paddles, four outdoor balls, two extra grip tapes and a handy carry bag.

