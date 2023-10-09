Expand / Collapse search
October Prime Day means big pet savings: Up to 50% off cat and dog gear

Stock up on pet essentials from beds to toys and grooming gear

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Upgrade your pet's space.

Upgrade your pet’s space. (Fox News Composite)

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days starts now, and pet owners have 48 hours to save big on must-have essentials. Shop major markdowns on dog leashes, flea and tick treatments, collars, cozy blankets and more. Cat parents can snag deals on cat trees, self-cleaning litter boxes and even stylish dog beds that won’t clash with the living room decor.

Latest deals:

Cooling mat for dogs and cats: $12.99 (50% off)
Pet food mat: $11.49 (50% off)
Halloween dog toy: $5.59 (30% off)
Amazon Basics puppy pads: $14.41 (31% off)
Chicken jerky dog treats: $10.32 (20% off)
Frontline Plus for large dogs: $48.29 (42% off)
Hill's Science Diet food for dogs with sensitive stomachs: $54.59 (40% off)
Purina scented cat litter: $20.38 (20% off)
Inaba churro cat treats: $24.59 (45% off)
Purina Fancy feast wet cat food variety pack: $10.62 (41% off)

Cat essentials

You can find great deals on cat essentials, including trees, beds and scratchers, during Amazon Prime Big Deals Days.

Self-cleaning litter box: $239.99 (20% off)

Original price: $299.99

This self-cleaning litter box can be controlled remotely via an app.

This self-cleaning litter box can be controlled remotely via an app. (Amazon)

Amazon $299.99 $219.97

Imagine enjoying your cat without dealing with a smelly litter box. This self-cleaning litter box does the dirty work for you. The app lets you schedule cleanings, monitor usage and get alerts when it’s time to empty. Built-in motion sensors keep your pet safe by pausing cycles when your cat is nearby. The oversized 95-liter drum fits multi-cat households, and the 15-liter sealed waste bin means fewer trips to the trash.

Frontline Plus flea and tick treatment for cats: $48.29 (42% off)

Original price: $83.99

Keep your cat flea-free without the hassle.

Keep your cat flea-free without the hassle. (Amazon)

Amazon $83.99 $48.29

This fast-acting monthly treatment for cats over 1.5 pounds kills fleas and ticks and helps prevent reinfestation. It’s easy to apply and comes with six doses for half a year of protection.  

Cat harness and leash: $7.59 (53% off)

Original price: $15.99

This harness and leash is a great way to keep track of your cat. 

This harness and leash is a great way to keep track of your cat.  (Amazon)

Amazon $15.99 $7.59

Take your cat out safely with this soft, lightweight and breathable harness and leash. It's available in four sizes – small to extra-large – and features an adjustable hook-and-loop closure and a buckle for easy on and off. The reflective strips keep your cat visible during nighttime walks. Get the harness set in red, black or pink.

Smart cat feeder: $69.99 (30% off)

Original price: $99.99

Set up meals, portion sizes and track your pet's feeding records with this app-enabled feeder.

Set up meals, portion sizes and track your pet’s feeding records with this app-enabled feeder. (Amazon)

Amazon $99.99 $69.99

The Wi-Fi- and app-enabled automatic feeder lets you set up daily meals, track feeding records, monitor trends and get alerts for low food. The dual-power option keeps it running during outages.

AMAZON FINDS YOU’LL WISH YOU BOUGHT SOONER FOR LESS THAN $25

54" cat tree tower: $39.96 (33% off)

Original price: $59.99

This cat tree is the ultimate playground for your crew.

This cat tree is the ultimate playground for your crew. (Amazon)

Amazon

Sturdy and easy to assemble, this cat tower has three top perches, two caves and hanging pompoms for play. Get it in beige, pink, gray or light gray.

Dog essentials

Score deals on dog essentials like cozy beds and durable leashes.

Large travel dog bed mat: $27.49 (38% off)

Original price: $44.31

This travel dog bed is machine washable.

This travel dog bed is machine washable. (Amazon)

Amazon $44.31 $27.49

This durable dog bed mat works anywhere: on the road, at the campsite or inside your car to protect the seats. At home, it doubles as a soft crate liner or floor bed and rolls up for quick storage.

Seresto flea and tick prevention collar: $47.98 (20% off)

Original price: $59.98

Stock up on these collars now and protect your pup for the long haul.

Stock up on these collars now and protect your pup for the long haul. (Amazon)

Amazon $59.98

Dogs weighing over 18 pounds get eight months of protection with the Seresto flea and tick collar. It kills and repels pests on contact, so fleas and ticks don’t have to bite to die; and it starts working within 24 hours of putting it on.

Pet ramp: $41.70 (30% off)

Original price: $59.99

This ramp can save your pet pain and save you a vet bill.

This ramp can save your pet pain and save you a vet bill. (Amazon)

Amazon $59.99 $43.99

Give your pet an easier (and safer) way to reach the couch or bed. This pet ramp is designed with a gentle incline to reduce joint strain from constant jumping. It is sturdy enough to support dogs up to 50 pounds and wide enough for them to climb confidently.

Anti-slip dog boots: $9.99 (50% off)

Original price: $19.99

Keep your pet's paws protected from hot pavement or rough ground with these boots.

Keep your pet's paws protected from hot pavement or rough ground with these boots. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99 $9.99

These tough dog boots are built for adventure. The natural rubber soles protect paws from hot pavement in summer and rocky trails year-round. Two adjustable hook-and-loop straps keep them secure, while the flexible tread keeps your pup from slipping.

THESE PET TOYS HELP CURB CHEWING AND SOOTHE ANXIETY

Slow feeder dog bowl: $6.49 (50% off)

Original price: $12.99

This maze feeder bowl slows down fast eaters.

This maze feeder bowl slows down fast eaters. (Amazon)

Amazon $12.99 $6.49

This pineapple-shaped maze feeder bowl is designed to slow down fast-eating dogs, which is much better for their digestion. It’s also durable, easy to clean and designed to hold the perfect amount of food for one meal.

Durable dog rope leash: $7.49 (42% off)

Original price: $12.99

This durable six-foot lead is built for strong pullers.

This durable six-foot lead is built for strong pullers. (Amazon)

Amazon $12.99 $7.49

This six-foot leash is crafted from premium climbing rope, built strong enough for pullers and eliminates the need for a separate collar or harness. Plus, it works for pets of all sizes.

Professional-grade pet grooming vacuum kit: $45.02 (44% off)

Original price: $79.99

This grooming kit trims with quiet blades while a built-in vacuum collects loose fur into a dust cup.

This grooming kit trims with quiet blades while a built-in vacuum collects loose fur into a dust cup. (Amazon)

Amazon $79.99 $45.02

Save trips to the groomer with this pet grooming kit, complete with stainless steel and ceramic blade clippers, a quiet motor and a built-in vacuum that collects loose hair.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

