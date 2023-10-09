October Prime Day means big pet savings: Up to 50% off cat and dog gear

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days starts now, and pet owners have 48 hours to save big on must-have essentials. Shop major markdowns on dog leashes, flea and tick treatments, collars, cozy blankets and more. Cat parents can snag deals on cat trees, self-cleaning litter boxes and even stylish dog beds that won’t clash with the living room decor.

Cooling mat for dogs and cats: $12.99 (50% off)

Pet food mat: $11.49 (50% off)

Halloween dog toy: $5.59 (30% off)

Amazon Basics puppy pads: $14.41 (31% off)

Chicken jerky dog treats: $10.32 (20% off)

Frontline Plus for large dogs: $48.29 (42% off)

Hill's Science Diet food for dogs with sensitive stomachs: $54.59 (40% off)

Purina scented cat litter: $20.38 (20% off)

Inaba churro cat treats: $24.59 (45% off)

Purina Fancy feast wet cat food variety pack: $10.62 (41% off)

Cat essentials

You can find great deals on cat essentials, including trees, beds and scratchers, during Amazon Prime Big Deals Days.

Original price: $299.99

Imagine enjoying your cat without dealing with a smelly litter box. This self-cleaning litter box does the dirty work for you. The app lets you schedule cleanings, monitor usage and get alerts when it’s time to empty. Built-in motion sensors keep your pet safe by pausing cycles when your cat is nearby. The oversized 95-liter drum fits multi-cat households, and the 15-liter sealed waste bin means fewer trips to the trash.

Original price: $83.99

This fast-acting monthly treatment for cats over 1.5 pounds kills fleas and ticks and helps prevent reinfestation. It’s easy to apply and comes with six doses for half a year of protection.

Original price: $15.99

Take your cat out safely with this soft, lightweight and breathable harness and leash. It's available in four sizes – small to extra-large – and features an adjustable hook-and-loop closure and a buckle for easy on and off. The reflective strips keep your cat visible during nighttime walks. Get the harness set in red, black or pink.

Original price: $99.99

The Wi-Fi- and app-enabled automatic feeder lets you set up daily meals, track feeding records, monitor trends and get alerts for low food. The dual-power option keeps it running during outages.

Original price: $59.99

Sturdy and easy to assemble, this cat tower has three top perches, two caves and hanging pompoms for play. Get it in beige, pink, gray or light gray.

Dog essentials

Score deals on dog essentials like cozy beds and durable leashes.

Original price: $44.31

This durable dog bed mat works anywhere: on the road, at the campsite or inside your car to protect the seats. At home, it doubles as a soft crate liner or floor bed and rolls up for quick storage.

Original price: $59.98

Dogs weighing over 18 pounds get eight months of protection with the Seresto flea and tick collar . It kills and repels pests on contact, so fleas and ticks don’t have to bite to die; and it starts working within 24 hours of putting it on.

Original price: $59.99

Give your pet an easier (and safer) way to reach the couch or bed. This pet ramp is designed with a gentle incline to reduce joint strain from constant jumping. It is sturdy enough to support dogs up to 50 pounds and wide enough for them to climb confidently.

Original price: $19.99

These tough dog boots are built for adventure. The natural rubber soles protect paws from hot pavement in summer and rocky trails year-round. Two adjustable hook-and-loop straps keep them secure, while the flexible tread keeps your pup from slipping.

Original price: $12.99

This pineapple-shaped maze feeder bowl is designed to slow down fast-eating dogs, which is much better for their digestion. It’s also durable, easy to clean and designed to hold the perfect amount of food for one meal.

Original price: $12.99

This six-foot leash is crafted from premium climbing rope, built strong enough for pullers and eliminates the need for a separate collar or harness. Plus, it works for pets of all sizes.

Original price: $79.99

Save trips to the groomer with this pet grooming kit, complete with stainless steel and ceramic blade clippers, a quiet motor and a built-in vacuum that collects loose hair.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.