Host a glamorous Oscar watch party with these 12 host-ready picks

This year's Oscars are scheduled to run on Sunday, March 2. If you are a fan of cinema and are looking to celebrate this year's best, now is the time to plan your Oscar watching party. Turn your watch party into a one-of-a-kind event by adding glitz and glam touches while partying with your favorite people.

Set the stage with glitzy decorations and roll out the red carpet. Play the part of a Hollywood star in head-to-toe glamor with looks you can grab for under $100.

Create an event to rival the Academy Awards with these 12 party ready items:

Red carpet decor

Red Carpet Party Games

Red carpet looks for under $100

Make it a red carpet event with this red carpet floor runner. The runner is made of high-quality thick fabric. It has pre-cut double-sided tape for easy and smooth installation, so there is no worry about bunching. Host your Oscars party with this red carpet aisle runner, $15 from Walmart . Your guests will get a kick out of being treated like a celebrity.

Turn up the glitz with this Hollywood-themed photo backdrop. Reviewers love this backdrop and say it brings a real Hollywood vibe to any event. You can customize this Hollywood Backdrop, on sale for $61.89 at Zazzle .

Your friends will feel like celebrities sipping cocktails in these classic coupe glasses. The glasses have a classy look but are acrylic, so they are sturdy and durable. This pack comes with 20 glasses. This six-count champagne coupe set, $6.98 at Walmart , is trimmed with gold foil detailing for a super luxe look at an affordable price.

These gold balloon centerpieces will turn up the charm on any decoration scheme. The centerpieces are easy to assemble and come with enough to make four. This easy to assemble cardboard projector, $9.99 at Oriental Trading , is the perfect centerpiece for an Oscars party.



Original price: $25.99

Give your table the VIP treatment with this black and gold dinnerware set. The set is disposable to make for easy cleanup. Or serve up refreshments in this adorable snack tray kit, $27.99 at Oriental Trading . The included trays and supplies provide a convenient and stylish way to present your favorite snacks.

Keep your guests engaged with the night's big event with this game of red carpet bingo. Everybody will have fun playing Red Carpet Hollywood - Award Show - Movie Night - Themed Bingo at any traditional party. In sets of 18, Shaped Bingo Cards and Markers are professionally printed and double-sided on sturdy cardstock paper. Buy red carpet bingo at Walmart for $15.99.

Hand out your awards with this GiftExpress pack of 12 6" trophies that look like the Oscars. You can nominate your favorite of the night and celebrate them with their very own Oscar! This pack of six Oscars is $14.99 at Walmart.

Your guests will feel more Hollywood by looking more Hollywood. This long evening formal dress screams glamor but is made of stretchy material, so it is comfortable, too! Reviews say this dress hugs all the right places. This stunning one shoulder mermaid-shaped gown, on sale for $71.40 at Dillards , is shimmering and features a beautiful ruffle detail on the shoulder.



This beautiful cocktail dress is sure to get more than one use. This sleeveless satin dress features a mock turtleneck, elastic high waist and maxi length that hits right before your heel. It is elegance at its best. You’ll look equally stunning in this black color block strapless midi dress, $69 at Lulu’s . This dress is easy to wear and accessorize.

Turn a simple frock into a statement piece with this Cathercing crystal knot pendant long necklace. The adjustable pendant will be the icing on the cake on your beautiful clothes! This delicate braid crystal collar necklace, $48 at Dillard’s is the perfect amount of bling for an Oscars party.



What better way to scream starlet than to have your arms and neck dripping with diamonds? This White Cubic Zirconia set from Hadskiss. This jewelry set is made of 18K white gold-plated and clear cubic zirconia. The set has a highly polished shine to it. It is nickel-free, hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive ears. Try this beautiful set, $94 at Macy’s, that is adorned with well over 50 sparkling cubic zirconias in round and marquise shapes for an elegant look.

