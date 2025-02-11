Where and when to watch the NBA All-Star game and where to get official merch

The NBA All-Star game is coming up this weekend! Friday, Saturday and Sunday feature must-watch games. This year, the All-Start game looks a little different. There are three nights of on-court events in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Here is when you can catch the action. Friday at 7 pm EST features the Rising Start game for first- and second-year players. The three-point and dunk competitions are happening on Saturday at 8 pm EST and the All-Star games are on Sunday, starting at 8 pm. There will be four 40-point games on Sunday.

The four teams playing will be divided among three basketball greats who will step in as team leaders: Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. The fourth team will be the winner of the Rising Stars game on Friday. The team will be called Team Candace, in honor of Candace Parker, a former WNBA star.

You can watch the NBA All-Star game on a variety of platforms since the game will be shown on ESPN, TNT and TruTV. Watch with an NBA League Pass subscription, a Hulu with Live TV subscription, a Sling TV subscription or certain HBO Max packages.

NBA All-Star game merch

One of the team’s jersey colors will be Navy, so you can get a navy unisex 2025 NBA all-star jersey if you’re supporting Jaylen Brunson, Anthony Edward, Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley. You can select which of the team’s eight players you want the name and number of on the back of the jersey.

10 NBA FAN GEAR ITEMS TO CELEBRATE BASKETBALL SEASON

The red 2025 NBA All-Star jerseys will be worn by the following eight players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, Donovan Mitchell, Alperen Sengun, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama and Trae Young, who is an injury replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Like the navy jerseys, you can customize the jersey with one of these player’s names and numbers.

Jordan brand’s light blue NBA All-Stars jerseys are inspired by Oakland’s theater district and the iconic oak trees Oakland is known for. Featuring players from the East, including Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard, this jersey is also customizable with a unisex fit.

The officially licensed 2025 NBA All-Star pullover hoodie gives a 70s vibe, with a unique hoop and roses designed printed on the back and "All-Star" on the front. The Nike-branded hoodie is comfortable to wear and fleece-lined for added warmth.

GEAR UP AND EXERCISE THIS SUMMER BY PLAYING THESE POPULAR SPORTS

Get a sleek all-black NBA All-Star pullover hoodie for the games this weekend. It features a simple black logo with the Golden Gate Bridge behind a basketball player. The sweatshirt offers a unisex fit and comes in solid black.

The New Era NBA All-Star adjustable hat comes in a bright blue mesh style featuring the Golden Gate bridge and "All-Star 2025" printed on the front. It also has the signature 2025 NBA All-Star logo embroidered on the side.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Go with a vintage look with this unisex "Sorry I’m An All-Star" t-shirt. It features the saying "Sorry I’m An All-Star" in bold, chunky letters on the back and the official NBA All-Star logo in a corner on the front. The oversized fit makes the shirt extra comfortable and perfect for playing a game of basketball with your friends.