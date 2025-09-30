October Prime Day deals on generators, power banks and jump starters

As the weather starts to turn toward snowy days and hurricane season picks up, it’s a good idea to start preparing now for power outages. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days run through Oct. 8 and have huge deals on everything you need. Portable chargers, generators, power stations and car jump starters are all on sale.

Generators and power stations

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station: $429 (46% off)

Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 portable power station: $799 (47% off)

Jackery solar generator 5000 Plus with protective cover: $2,899 (42% off)

Anker SOLIX F2000 portable power station: $949 (53% off)

Anker SOLIX C1000 1800-watt portable power station: $429 (46% off)

Westinghouse 12500 Watt dual fuel generator: $999 (20% off)

EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station: $1,399.99 (50% off)

Original price: $259

Jackery is a popular brand for a reason, and the Explorer 300 demonstrates that. An impressive power station, the 300 watts helps you run all your electronics whether you’re camping or you lose power for a few hours. Two AC adaptors, a USB-C port, a USB-A port and a DC car port are built in to the station. In total, you can charge six devices at the same time. The station weighs just over seven pounds, so it’s easily portable.

Original price: $2,999

With a 3,600-watt capacity, the Jackery HomePower 3000 can power your appliances, Wi-Fi and electronics if your power goes out during a storm. The generator can power your household for up to 15 hours or keep your refrigerator running for up to two days. It includes AC, USB-C, USB-A and DC ports. The whole system fully recharges in just under two hours when using AC and DC ports, and you can connect to the included Jackery solar panels for even more charging power.

Original price: $3,999

The Anker SOLIX F3800 power station can keep your home running for a whole day. Plus, you can add up to six additional Anker batteries to expand its capacity. For extreme situations, you can add another Anker SOLIX F3800 and keep your appliances and electronics running for up to two weeks. You can even charge an electric vehicle, or power a large RV. The whole station is rollable, so it’s easy to maneuver. Using the Anker app, you can monitor all your power sources connected to the station.

Portable chargers

Belkin portable charger: $35.98 (45% off)

INIU ultra-slim portable charger: $21.99 (27% off)

Portable charger with built-in cables: $20.99 (30% off)

Anker Zolo magnetic power bank: $34.99 (30% off)

Solar power bank with flashlight: $29.99 (25% off)

Original price: $39.99

The Veektomx portable charger can be recharged with an AC wall plug and features built-in cables to charge your iPhone, Android and other USB-C devices. On top of the built-in cables, there are five output ports to plug in USB-C and USB-A devices. This charger is small enough to fit in your pocket, meaning you can take it with you almost anywhere.

Original price: $69.99

Anker doesn’t just make generators, you can also get an Anker power bank. It’ll charge iPhones and Android devices, and can even charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in less than 40 minutes. Using the built-in cable, the power bank is capable of charging an iPhone 15 Pro to 58% in about 30 minutes or to full power in an hour and a half.

Original price: $30.59

This portable charger has two built-in cables for iOS devices and a USB-C cable. Additionally, you get three other charging ports: a USB-A, USB-C and a micro port, so you can charge pretty much any smart device on the market. The powerbank is capable of charging an iPhone 15 to 50% in just 30 minutes and weighs just more than 0.5 pounds, making it significantly lighter than other options.

Jump starters

NOCO Boost X GBX45: $124.95 (22% off)

NOCO GENIUS5 mini jump starter: $69.95 (22% off)

AstroAI S8 car battery jump starter: $39.97 (33% off)

WOLFBOX 4000A jump starter: $109.99 (35% off)

NOCO GENIUS1: $29.95 (25% off)

Original price: $124.95

The NOCO Boost GB40 packs a serious punch in a compact case. It delivers up to 1,000 amps, which is enough to bring a dead car, truck or ATV battery back to life. A full charge delivers 20 jump starts, and recharging the battery takes just three hours. The all-in-one tool also includes a USB power bank to keep your tablet and phone going, plus a built-in flashlight with emergency SOS and strobe modes to help you stay visible at night.

Original price: $249.95

Get 40 jump starts on a full battery with the NOCO Boost GB70. When fully charged, the battery can last for months and is strong enough to jump most engine types. The spark-proof design means it’s safe for novices, and the rubberized components won’t rust if you have to jump start your car on a rainy or snowy day. You also get a built-in LED flashlight with seven different modes and an additional power bank to charge dead phones, tablets or other electronics.

Original price: $109.99

The GOOLOO A3 jump starter also includes an air compressor that’ll fill a tire in minutes. On a full charge, the air compressor can inflate 50 bicycle tires, 35 motorcycle tires and eight car tires. If you run into any issues with your dead battery, the "BOOST" button offers an even stronger jump. This device is built for use in extreme weather. You can use this jump starter in below freezing temperatures and extremely hot temperatures up to 140 degrees.

