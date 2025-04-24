AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches up to 30% off on Amazon

Apple has several deals available right now on certain Apple products like the new iPad, the 2025 MacBook Air, and the Apple Watch. We've rounded up some more popular products at the best prices. You'll find great deals on Amazon right now, which features significant discounts on Apple AirPods, AirTags and Apple Watches. You can also find some fantastic deals on laptops.

If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access exclusive deals. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month – and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of the special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Here are eight too-good-to-pass-up deals available on Amazon:

Original price: $249

Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless Earbuds feature pro-level noise cancellation, adaptive audio, transparency mode and personalized spatial audio. The headphones offer a scientifically validated hearing test and clinical-grade hearing aid capability. You can also grab these earbuds on sale for $169 at Walmart.

Original price: $99

Keep track of your valuables with Apple AirTags. These small, coin-shaped Bluetooth trackers attach to items like keys, bags or wallets, helping you locate them with the Find My app or your iPhone or iPad. The sale price is for a pack of four AirTags on Amazon. Walmart is also running a sale on the AirTags four-pack for $79.98.

AMAZON JUST SLASHED PRICES ON APPLE WATCHES – GET ONE NOW WHILE THE DEAL LASTS

Original price: $449

Get a discount on the new Apple iPad 11-inch, which features an A16 chip, Liquid Retina display, and 256GB of storage. The powerful chip can improve performance for everyday tasks, gaming and creative applications. This iPad has ample space for apps, photos, videos and other files.

Original price: $1,498

It's a perfect time to grab a Mac Mini M4 Pro, with $200 off for a great bargain. This is one of the most powerful Apple mini desktops you can find, and its power and efficiency will surely impress. It is designed for tasks like coding, content creation and gaming and has 24GB of unified memory. Amazon's price includes two years of AppleCare.

Original price: $1,198

The Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13.6-inch laptop is powered by Apple's new M4 chip, which offers enhanced performance and efficiency. The M4 chip increases speed and fluidity for tasks like navigating between different apps, editing videos or playing games. The laptop offers up to 18 hours of battery life. This model has 16GB of unified memory and three years of AppleCare. Buy it on sale without AppleCare for $849 on B&H Photo Video.

Original price: $3,478

Save nearly $300 on the powerful and efficient 2024 MacBook Pro with M4 Max, 14-core CPU. It offers significant performance improvements over previous models, especially for intensive tasks like video editing, graphics work and coding. If you want to upgrade, this model's M4 Max chip delivers a substantial boost in CPU and GPU performance compared to the M3 Max, with some benchmarks showing up to 20% to 28% faster performance.

FOR MOTHER'S DAY FIND BRUNCH IDEAS AT BITE OF FOX AND SHOP THE HEXCLAD SALE

Original price: $608

Apple's over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max in white, are more than a trend. These over-ear headphones use six outward-facing microphones to detect noise in your environment and two inward-facing microphones to measure what you're hearing. They feature high-fidelity audio, active noise cancellation, and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $399

Grab the Apple Series 10 watch with GPS smartwatch on sale. The watch features a built-in barometric altimeter that provides accurate real-time elevation gain/descent information and your current elevation. It also has a water temperature sensor that shares information about your swim workouts and a depth sensor.