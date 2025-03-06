Expand / Collapse search
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Update your closet with these spring styles

Infuse more color and shorter lengths to celebrate spring fashion

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Add some color to your spring wardrobe.

Add some color to your spring wardrobe.

Warmer weather is just around the corner, and that means shedding those puffer jackets in favor of lighter styles. Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which runs from March 25 until March 31, is a great opportunity to update your wardrobe with key spring items. During the nearly week-long event, snag some of the year's lowest prices on fashion looks you can wear all spring and into summer. 

Amazon Prime members can enjoy exclusive deals during the week, offering significant savings. Visit Amazon's Deal page to discover the latest deals. If you're not a Prime member, consider signing up or starting a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month – and if you're a student, take advantage of the special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Here are 10 looks you can add to your wardrobe this spring:

Women's wide-leg pants: on sale for $16.99

Original price: $19.99

Add these wide-leg pants to your closet for a comfortable, elegant option.

Add these wide-leg pants to your closet for a comfortable, elegant option. (Amazon)

These versatile wide-leg pants, on sale for $16.99, are a must-have for your spring wardrobe. They can be easily paired with lighter sweaters on cooler days, offering both style and comfort. The pants feature a belted high waist, making them flattering for all figures.

Blazer: on sale for $41.99

Original price: $58.99

A blazer will quickly transform any look.

A blazer will quickly transform any look. (Amazon)

This lightweight blazer is an easy way to use some of those summer shirts earlier in the season and a chic cover-up for sleeveless dresses. It is fully lined and has some stretch for a perfect and comfortable fit. 

Pleated Tennis Skirt: on sale for $19.99

Original price: $33.99

Add this pleated skirt for a very trendy look you can take anywhere this spring.

Add this pleated skirt for a very trendy look you can take anywhere this spring. (Amazon)

The Pleated Tennis Skirt, on sale for $19.99, is a trendy addition to your wardrobe that you'll wear into the summer months. This skirt is not only stylish but also functional, with built-in mesh liner shorts made of quick dry fabric to keep you cool and safe when exercising. It also features a back zipper pocket and a hidden waistband pocket.

Boho wrap maxi dress: on sale for $42.49

Original price: $49.99

Wear this gorgeous wrap dress to a wedding or church.

Wear this gorgeous wrap dress to a wedding or church. (Amazon)

Wear this floral wrap dress confidently to any wedding, shower or graduation event on the calendar in the coming months. This maxi dress is lined to mid-thigh and is very flattering on all body types.

Slip Shorts - three-pack: on sale for $17.59

Original price: $21.99

Get three slip shorts in this pack.

Get three slip shorts in this pack. (Amazon)

Swap out leggings for these comfortable slip shorts, on sale for $17.59. The lightweight and breathable nylon and spandex fabric will keep you feeling comfortable as the weather warms.

Sleeveless Wide Leg Tracksuit: on sale for $31.99

Original price: $47.99

This stylish tracksuit will be what you grab all spring long.

This stylish tracksuit will be what you grab all spring long. (Amazon)

Put your stylish foot forward this spring, even when it's a casual day, with this sleeveless wide-leg tracksuit. The wide-leg, high-waisted trousers are ankle length, and the boxy sleeveless top has a loose fit. It's a perfect outfit for traveling or running errands. 

Spaghetti strap smocked dress: on sale for $27.99

Original price: $46.99

Look effortlessly elegant in this dress.

Look effortlessly elegant in this dress. (Amazon)

Grace Karin’s spaghetti strap, smocked dress comes in trendy earth tones and vibrant spring hues. This dress is casual and comfortable and can be dressed up easily with a jacket. 

Hoodie Denim Jacket: on sale for $41.65

Original price: $49

For light-weight warmth try this hooded jacket.

For light-weight warmth try this hooded jacket. (Amazon)

Wear this hooded denim jacket for lightweight warmth. Its detachable hood makes it easy to pair with wide-leg trousers or a maxi skirt.

Raincoat: on sale for $36.79

Original price: $45.99 

Keep dry with this ultra-flattering raincoat.

Keep dry with this ultra-flattering raincoat. (Amazon)

Wear this raincoat on your spring adventures. The coat features a drawstring waist design for a very flattering fit. It is quick-drying and easy to pack.  

Stretch denim jean jacket: on sale for $31.59

Original price: $44.89

This jacket comes in many colors and is an easy way to lighten up your wardrobe with spring hues.

This jacket comes in many colors and is an easy way to lighten up your wardrobe with spring hues. (Amazon)

This classic fitted denim jacket has some stretch for extra comfort. Reviewers like this soft jacket because it is the perfect length and pairs well with dresses. This jacket come in many colors and is an easy way to lighten up your wardrobe with spring hues.

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

Deals