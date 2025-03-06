Amazon Big Spring Sale: Update your closet with these spring styles

Warmer weather is just around the corner, and that means shedding those puffer jackets in favor of lighter styles. Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which runs from March 25 until March 31, is a great opportunity to update your wardrobe with key spring items. During the nearly week-long event, snag some of the year's lowest prices on fashion looks you can wear all spring and into summer.

Amazon Prime members can enjoy exclusive deals during the week, offering significant savings. Visit Amazon's Deal page to discover the latest deals. If you're not a Prime member, consider signing up or starting a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month – and if you're a student, take advantage of the special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Here are 10 looks you can add to your wardrobe this spring:

Original price: $19.99

These versatile wide-leg pants, on sale for $16.99, are a must-have for your spring wardrobe. They can be easily paired with lighter sweaters on cooler days, offering both style and comfort. The pants feature a belted high waist, making them flattering for all figures.

Original price: $58.99

This lightweight blazer is an easy way to use some of those summer shirts earlier in the season and a chic cover-up for sleeveless dresses. It is fully lined and has some stretch for a perfect and comfortable fit.

Original price: $33.99

The Pleated Tennis Skirt, on sale for $19.99, is a trendy addition to your wardrobe that you'll wear into the summer months. This skirt is not only stylish but also functional, with built-in mesh liner shorts made of quick dry fabric to keep you cool and safe when exercising. It also features a back zipper pocket and a hidden waistband pocket.

Original price: $49.99

Wear this floral wrap dress confidently to any wedding, shower or graduation event on the calendar in the coming months. This maxi dress is lined to mid-thigh and is very flattering on all body types.

Original price: $21.99

Swap out leggings for these comfortable slip shorts, on sale for $17.59. The lightweight and breathable nylon and spandex fabric will keep you feeling comfortable as the weather warms.

Original price: $47.99

Put your stylish foot forward this spring, even when it's a casual day, with this sleeveless wide-leg tracksuit. The wide-leg, high-waisted trousers are ankle length, and the boxy sleeveless top has a loose fit. It's a perfect outfit for traveling or running errands.

Original price: $46.99

Grace Karin’s spaghetti strap, smocked dress comes in trendy earth tones and vibrant spring hues. This dress is casual and comfortable and can be dressed up easily with a jacket.

Original price: $49

Wear this hooded denim jacket for lightweight warmth. Its detachable hood makes it easy to pair with wide-leg trousers or a maxi skirt.

Original price: $45.99

Wear this raincoat on your spring adventures. The coat features a drawstring waist design for a very flattering fit. It is quick-drying and easy to pack.

Original price: $44.89

This classic fitted denim jacket has some stretch for extra comfort. Reviewers like this soft jacket because it is the perfect length and pairs well with dresses. This jacket come in many colors and is an easy way to lighten up your wardrobe with spring hues.