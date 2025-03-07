Amazon Big Spring Sale: Get a jump on your spring cleaning with these discounted gadgets

Amazon's Big Spring Sale offers a wide selection of discounts on cleaning products, making it a great time to stock up and jumpstart your spring-cleaning plan. From March 25 until March 31, vacuums, cleaning products and everyday tools are on sale.

Amazon Prime members can access exclusive deals during the week. Visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest deals. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of the special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Here are 15 must-have items to get you started:

Original price: $169.99

Shop vacs are useful even if you aren't building. This wet/dry shop vacuum can pick up your builder's mess, delint the dryer, pick up soot around the fireplace and clean the car. The vacuum has handles on top for easy lifting and a long hose to reach hard-to-clean spaces.

START A NEW HOBBY WITH THESE 8 WINE, BEER AND MEAD-MAKING KITS

Original price: $23.98

This Weiman stainless steel cleaner kit will keep your stainless steel appliances shiny and fingerprint-free. The kit comes with wipes and a spray with a microfiber towel to quickly clean, shine and protect your stainless steel surfaces.

Original price: $24.99

These septic treatment pods contain powerful probiotics and bacteria that produce enzymes that help break down organic materials. The pods can help your septic system avoid the harmful effects caused by bleach, detergents and other chemical drain openers.

Original price: $54

The JOYMOOP pink mop and bucket with wringer set is a popular cleaning tool known for its hands-free self-cleaning system and reusable microfiber pads.

Original price: $69.99

Use this handheld steam cleaner to deliver sanitizing clean to any surface. The steamer is a popular choice because it has a large water tank capacity and can continuously steam out for about eight minutes straight. It comes with several attachments, including a window-cleaning head.

Original price: $34.98

Lume laundry stink eraser is a highly concentrated enzyme blend pretreat spray that breaks down odor trapped in clothes so your detergent can wash it away. Add a capful or two to your machine's prewash cycle or a sink soak, and wash as normal with your favorite detergent.

Original price: $12.48

These pleasant-scented Amazon Basics wipes help you disinfect your surfaces in record time. The set comes with three packs of 85 and is perfect for keeping handy in the car, classroom or kitchen.

Original price: $19.99

Molly's suds dishwasher pods are formulated with plant-based surfactants and naturally occurring enzymes. They leave dishes sparkling clean without harsh chemicals.

10 ITEMS TO HELP YOU THROW A BACKYARD WEDDING

Original price: $699

The eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop combo features AI obstacle avoidance, auto-mop washing and drying, self-emptying and self-refilling capabilities. This robot does all the work so you don’t have to.

Original price: $9.99

This crevice cleaning brush helps you tackle dirt, grime and debris in tight spaces that standard cleaning tools can't easily access. It is designed with a narrow head and stiff bristles to reach and clean hard-to-reach areas like grout lines, window tracks and around appliances.

Original price: $12.99

Add this pack of 24 non-scratch sponges to your cleaning supplies. Use these in the kitchen, bathroom or anywhere you need to scrub away at.

Original price: $8.95

Make sure your water bottles are ready for summer hydration with this bottle brush cleaning set . The set includes everything you need to get straws and bottles of all shapes and sizes cleaned.

Original price: $39.99

This internet-famous electric brush scrubber is a great way to get tough spots cleaned, easily. The cordless cleaning brush includes seven detachable heads for various surfaces. The round brush is perfect for bathtubs and toilets, the flat brush is ideal for tiles and grouts, while the corner brush reaches into narrow gaps. This power scrubber meets all your cleaning needs in one device.

Original price: $199.99

Give your spring-cleaning routine the power of suction with this Shark upright vacuum . The vacuum is lightweight but powerful enough to deep clean carpets and rugs. You can also use this vacuum on hard floors.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $25.99

Stick with a traditional broom and dustpan for a thorough and easy-to-execute daily clean. This broom and dustpan set features an easy-to-use, self-cleaning dustpan, perfect for the younger members of your home to use as part of their daily chore routine.