Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Deals

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Get a jump on your spring cleaning with these discounted gadgets

Vacuums, cleaning products and everyday tools are on sale

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Get your spring-cleaning done right.

Get your spring-cleaning done right. (iStock)

Amazon's Big Spring Sale offers a wide selection of discounts on cleaning products, making it a great time to stock up and jumpstart your spring-cleaning plan. From March 25 until March 31, vacuums, cleaning products and everyday tools are on sale.

Amazon Prime members can access exclusive deals during the week. Visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest deals. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of the special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Here are 15 must-have items to get you started:

Shop-Vac 5 Gallon: on sale for $135.99

Original price: $169.99

Use a shop vac to clean up messes inside your home and car.

Use a shop vac to clean up messes inside your home and car. (Amazon)

Shop vacs are useful even if you aren't building. This wet/dry shop vacuum can pick up your builder's mess, delint the dryer, pick up soot around the fireplace and clean the car. The vacuum has handles on top for easy lifting and a long hose to reach hard-to-clean spaces.

START A NEW HOBBY WITH THESE 8 WINE, BEER AND MEAD-MAKING KITS

Weiman stainless steel cleaner kit: on sale for $17.18

Original price: $23.98

Get your stainless steel to pop.

Get your stainless steel to pop. (Amazon)

This Weiman stainless steel cleaner kit will keep your stainless steel appliances shiny and fingerprint-free. The kit comes with wipes and a spray with a microfiber towel to quickly clean, shine and protect your stainless steel surfaces.

Septic tank system treatment pods: on sale for $15.96

Original price: $24.99

These septic treatment pods contain powerful probiotics and bacteria to clean your tank.

These septic treatment pods contain powerful probiotics and bacteria to clean your tank. (Amazon)

These septic treatment pods contain powerful probiotics and bacteria that produce enzymes that help break down organic materials. The pods can help your septic system avoid the harmful effects caused by bleach, detergents and other chemical drain openers.

Pink mop and bucket: on sale for $43.99

Original price: $54

You'll love this self-cleaning system.

You'll love this self-cleaning system. (Amazon)

The JOYMOOP pink mop and bucket with wringer set is a popular cleaning tool known for its hands-free self-cleaning system and reusable microfiber pads. 

Handheld steam cleaner: on sale for $39.19

Original price: $69.99

Get a steamer with a large tank.

Get a steamer with a large tank. (Amazon)

Use this handheld steam cleaner to deliver sanitizing clean to any surface. The steamer is a popular choice because it has a large water tank capacity and can continuously steam out for about eight minutes straight. It comes with several attachments, including a window-cleaning head.

Pretreat spray and laundry brush: on sale for $29.73

Original price: $34.98 

Pretreat stink for cleaner clothes.

Pretreat stink for cleaner clothes. (Amazon)

Lume laundry stink eraser is a highly concentrated enzyme blend pretreat spray that breaks down odor trapped in clothes so your detergent can wash it away. Add a capful or two to your machine's prewash cycle or a sink soak, and wash as normal with your favorite detergent.

Disinfecting Wipes: on sale for $10.09

Original price: $12.48

Disinfect fast and easy with wipes.

Disinfect fast and easy with wipes. (Amazon)

These pleasant-scented Amazon Basics wipes help you disinfect your surfaces in record time. The set comes with three packs of 85 and is perfect for keeping handy in the car, classroom or kitchen.

Molly's suds dishwasher pods: on sale for $16.99

Original price: $19.99

Try an eco dishwasher cleaner.

Try an eco dishwasher cleaner. (Amazon)

Molly's suds dishwasher pods are formulated with plant-based surfactants and naturally occurring enzymes. They leave dishes sparkling clean without harsh chemicals.

10 ITEMS TO HELP YOU THROW A BACKYARD WEDDING

Robot vacuum and mop: on sale for $599

Original price: $699

This robot vacuum does all the work.

This robot vacuum does all the work. (Amazon)

The eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop combo features AI obstacle avoidance, auto-mop washing and drying, self-emptying and self-refilling capabilities. This robot does all the work so you don’t have to. 

Crevice cleaning brush: on sale for $8.49

Original price: $9.99

Reach tight spaces with this brush.

Reach tight spaces with this brush. (Amazon)

This crevice cleaning brush helps you tackle dirt, grime and debris in tight spaces that standard cleaning tools can't easily access. It is designed with a narrow head and stiff bristles to reach and clean hard-to-reach areas like grout lines, window tracks and around appliances. 

Non-scratch scrub sponge: on sale for $8.99

Original price: $12.99

Stock up on sponges. 

Stock up on sponges.  (Amazon)

Add this pack of 24 non-scratch sponges to your cleaning supplies. Use these in the kitchen, bathroom or anywhere you need to scrub away at.

Bottle brush cleaning set: on sale for $7.95

Original price: $8.95

Get your bottles cleaned thoroughly.

Get your bottles cleaned thoroughly. (Amazon)

Make sure your water bottles are ready for summer hydration with this bottle brush cleaning set. The set includes everything you need to get straws and bottles of all shapes and sizes cleaned. 

Electric spin scrubber: on sale for $29.99

Original price: $39.99

This electric brush scrubber is a great way to get tough spots cleaned.

This electric brush scrubber is a great way to get tough spots cleaned. (Amazon)

This internet-famous electric brush scrubber is a great way to get tough spots cleaned, easily. The cordless cleaning brush includes seven detachable heads for various surfaces. The round brush is perfect for bathtubs and toilets, the flat brush is ideal for tiles and grouts, while the corner brush reaches into narrow gaps. This power scrubber meets all your cleaning needs in one device.

Shark upright vacuum: on sale for $149

Original price: $199.99

This vacuum is lightweight but powerful.

This vacuum is lightweight but powerful. (Amazon)

Give your spring-cleaning routine the power of suction with this Shark upright vacuum. The vacuum is lightweight but powerful enough to deep clean carpets and rugs. You can also use this vacuum on hard floors.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Broom and dustpan set: on sale for $19.19

Original price: $25.99

Trade in an old broom for this system.

Trade in an old broom for this system. (Amazon)

Stick with a traditional broom and dustpan for a thorough and easy-to-execute daily clean. This broom and dustpan set features an easy-to-use, self-cleaning dustpan, perfect for the younger members of your home to use as part of their daily chore routine.

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

Deals