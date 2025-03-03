Expand / Collapse search
Amazon Big Spring Sale: 13 deals on beauty products loved by Amazon creators

These Amazon Creator beauty favorites are on sale until March 25

Update your beauty routine with a new product this spring.

Update your beauty routine with a new product this spring. (iStock)

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is a limited-time opportunity to explore new beauty products. Running from March 25 until March 31, this sale features a variety of top-rated beauty products that cater to different needs, from hydration and filling to providing a relaxing experience. Whether you're interested in a new skincare product or a formula for longer lashes, don't miss out on these 13 beauty products loved by Amazon creators.

As a Prime Member, you're in for a treat with exclusive deals during the week. Visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest offers. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Bio-Collagen mask: on sale for $15.20 (20% off)

Original price: $19

Infuse your routine with collagen.

Infuse your routine with collagen. (Amazon)

Give your skin a collagen boost with this BIODANCE mask, which can be worn overnight for the best result. This gel mask is designed to hydrate and firm skin. It's made with premium ingredients and K-beauty technology. 

Snail serum for face: on sale for $15.99 (36% off)

Original price: $25

Get ultra-moisturized skin with this face cream.

Get ultra-moisturized skin with this face cream. (Amazon)

Korean facecare is really on trend right now because it works. Now is a great chance to try this top-selling snail serum or stock up if it's already part of your routine. Apply it once or twice daily to keep skin hydrated and looking healthy.

Kojic acid dark spot remover soap: on sale for $11.99 (20% off)

Original price: $14.99

Reviewers say this bar helps even pigmentation and get rid of dark spots.

Reviewers say this bar helps even pigmentation and get rid of dark spots. (Amazon)

Do you have any stubborn face blemishes that won't budge? This Kojic acid dark spot remover soap is famous for its ability to remove dark spots and hyperpigmentation. 

Pore control cleansing oil: on sale for $17.69 (11% off)

Original price: $19.90

Take care of blackheads with this oil.

Take care of blackheads with this oil. (Amazon)

Anua Heartleaf pore control cleansing oil can eliminate blackheads in just one wash. It can also be used as a makeup remover for all skin types. 

Eyelash serum: on sale for $18.18 (39% off)

Original price: $29.99

Lengthen your lashes with the help of this serum.

Lengthen your lashes with the help of this serum. (Amazon)

This Terez and Honor lash serum helps give your lashes curl and length so that you can build your way to lush lashes. The formula is drug-free and safe for all skin types. 

Vitamin C serum: on sale for $18.68 (15% off)

Original price: $21.97

This vitamin C brightens your skin and helps reduce wrinkles.

This vitamin C brightens your skin and helps reduce wrinkles. (Amazon)

Try this holy grail of serums to help reduce wrinkles, fine lines and age spots. TruSkin's vitamin C serum also helps brighten and firm your skin. Amazon reviewers like it because it is easy to apply, the bottle is big and it works.

Collagen hair treatment: on sale for $19.98 (20% off)

Original price: $24.99

Give your hair moisture with this mask.

Give your hair moisture with this mask. (Amazon)

Give your locks the TLC treatment with this Collagen hair treatment that infuses a dose of argan oil for extra softness and luster. 

Eye makeup palette: on sale for $7.39 (38% off)

Original price: $11.99

These eyeshadows are easy to blend.

These eyeshadows are easy to blend. (Amazon)

This large eye makeup palette lets you play around with different combinations to achieve the look you want. The palette contains highly pigmented, blendable and long-lasting eyeshadows in assorted natural colors. These eyeshadows have a lightweight, smooth texture that blends seamlessly.

Lip seed oil: on sale for $9.99 (29% off)

Original price: $13.99

Moisturize lips with this tinted lip oil.

Moisturize lips with this tinted lip oil. (Amazon)

Try this luscious NOONI Vegan Appleseed Lip Oil for ultra-moisturized lips. The seed oil gives off a glossy, slightly pink tint and smells like apples and berries. Keep it in your purse to keep your lips plump and moist on the go.

Rael pimple patches: on sale for $14.44 (20% off)

Original price: $17.99

These patches work fast on pimples.

These patches work fast on pimples. (Amazon)

If you battle blemishes, try these Rael pimple patches for an easy remedy that can cut recovery time in half. Just put the transparent patch on your blemish for an invisible look that goes to work immediately.  

Grace and Stella under-eye mask: on sale for $15.95 (45% off)

Original price: $29

Give your under-eye area an energy boost.

Give your under-eye area an energy boost. (Amazon)

Have you had a rough night of tossing and turning but still need to look presentable in the morning? Keep these Grace and Stella Under-Eye Masks in your beauty arsenal for a quick caffeine fix that depuffs your under-eye area and reduces dark circles. Just place the masks under your eye for about five minutes to get the look of a full night's rest.

Tree Ampoule for sensitive skin: on sale for $15.12 (20% off)

Original price: $18.90

Restore your glow with this serum.

Restore your glow with this serum. (Amazon)

Use this tea tree ampoule for a powerful yet sensitive serum that can calm all skin troubles. Exosome cica and tea tree leaf water help soothe and hydrate troubled skin to restore smoothness and glow. 

Magnesium bath flakes: on sale for $21.80 (32% off)

Original price: $31.95

Try mineral bath salts for better rest.

Try mineral bath salts for better rest. (Amazon)

Melt away the day's stress in an Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes bath. This restorative bath relaxes muscles, helps with nighttime leg discomfort and improves sleep quality.

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

