Amazon Big Spring Sale: 13 deals on beauty products loved by Amazon creators

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is a limited-time opportunity to explore new beauty products. Running from March 25 until March 31, this sale features a variety of top-rated beauty products that cater to different needs, from hydration and filling to providing a relaxing experience. Whether you're interested in a new skincare product or a formula for longer lashes, don't miss out on these 13 beauty products loved by Amazon creators.

As a Prime Member, you're in for a treat with exclusive deals during the week. Visit Amazon's Deal page to see its latest offers. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Original price: $19

Give your skin a collagen boost with this BIODANCE mask, which can be worn overnight for the best result. This gel mask is designed to hydrate and firm skin. It's made with premium ingredients and K-beauty technology.

Original price: $25

Korean facecare is really on trend right now because it works. Now is a great chance to try this top-selling snail serum or stock up if it's already part of your routine. Apply it once or twice daily to keep skin hydrated and looking healthy.

Original price: $14.99

Do you have any stubborn face blemishes that won't budge? This Kojic acid dark spot remover soap is famous for its ability to remove dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

Original price: $19.90

Anua Heartleaf pore control cleansing oil can eliminate blackheads in just one wash. It can also be used as a makeup remover for all skin types.

Original price: $29.99

This Terez and Honor lash serum helps give your lashes curl and length so that you can build your way to lush lashes. The formula is drug-free and safe for all skin types.

Original price: $21.97

Try this holy grail of serums to help reduce wrinkles, fine lines and age spots. TruSkin's vitamin C serum also helps brighten and firm your skin. Amazon reviewers like it because it is easy to apply, the bottle is big and it works.

Original price: $24.99

Give your locks the TLC treatment with this Collagen hair treatment that infuses a dose of argan oil for extra softness and luster.

Original price: $11.99

This large eye makeup palette lets you play around with different combinations to achieve the look you want. The palette contains highly pigmented, blendable and long-lasting eyeshadows in assorted natural colors. These eyeshadows have a lightweight, smooth texture that blends seamlessly.

Original price: $13.99

Try this luscious NOONI Vegan Appleseed Lip Oil for ultra-moisturized lips. The seed oil gives off a glossy, slightly pink tint and smells like apples and berries. Keep it in your purse to keep your lips plump and moist on the go.

Original price: $17.99

If you battle blemishes, try these Rael pimple patches for an easy remedy that can cut recovery time in half. Just put the transparent patch on your blemish for an invisible look that goes to work immediately.

Original price: $29

Have you had a rough night of tossing and turning but still need to look presentable in the morning? Keep these Grace and Stella Under-Eye Masks in your beauty arsenal for a quick caffeine fix that depuffs your under-eye area and reduces dark circles. Just place the masks under your eye for about five minutes to get the look of a full night's rest.

Original price: $18.90

Use this tea tree ampoule for a powerful yet sensitive serum that can calm all skin troubles. Exosome cica and tea tree leaf water help soothe and hydrate troubled skin to restore smoothness and glow.

Original price: $31.95

Melt away the day's stress in an Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes bath. This restorative bath relaxes muscles, helps with nighttime leg discomfort and improves sleep quality.